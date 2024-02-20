Highlights The NBA All-Star Game has flip-flopped between formats over the past few seasons.

2024 saw the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game in history, with 397 combined points.

The All-Star Game has been notable for its lack of defense, propelling insane offense.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game concluded on Sunday night, and it quickly gained traction as a high-scoring affair. Not only was this the case, but it ended up becoming the highest-scoring All-Star Game in league history, with a combined 397 points.

With the reverting of the All-Star Game to the previous East-West format this year, and the removal of the “Elam” ending, the 2024 iteration of the event saw a massive increase in offense.

The “Elam” ending was introduced in 2020, removing the game clock from the fourth quarter and establishing a target score of the winning team’s score plus 24.

The modern iteration of the exhibition competition has morphed into an all-offensive affair, with defense often taking a back seat. The past 10 seasons have seen nine of the highest-scoring All-Star Games.

This has led to criticism of the All-Star Game, but it has not detracted from the event’s overall flair. The following are the highest-scoring All-Star Games in NBA history.

8 2021 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 170-150, combining for 320 points

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game was, like all of the other recent iterations of the game, an offensive affair. Held on March 7, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, special restrictions had to be in place.

This did not prevent the players from scoring, however, as the two teams combined for 320 points. Team Durant was led by Bradley Beal, who scored 26 points.

2021 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Giannis Antetokounmpo 35 Damian Lillard 32 Stephen Curry 28

However, Team LeBron had three players put up more than Beal. Giannis Antetokounmpo went a perfect 16-for-16 and scored 35 points, going on to win the All-Star Game MVP.

He was aided by Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry, who put up 32 and 28 points, respectively. Lillard and Curry also made eight three-pointers each to give Team LeBron the 170-150 victory, combining for 320 points.

7 2015 NBA All-Star Game

The West defeated the East 163-158, combining for 321 points

New York City saw its two NBA arenas host events for All-Star Weekend in 2015. The Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, hosted the various challenges, while Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks, hosted the All-Star Game itself. And it, of course, featured heavy offense.

Russell Westbrook was the top scorer of the night, putting up 41 points. He already had 27 points in the first 11 minutes of the game, which was a new record for most points scored in the first half.

2015 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Russell Westbrook 41 LeBron James 30 James Harden 29

He would go on to put up 14 more to reach his total. LeBron James led the East with 30 points, but it would not be enough as the West would beat the East by a score of 163-158, combining for 321 points.

6 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 163-160, combining for 323 points

LeBron James returned to his home state of Ohio and former team’s home for this All-Star Game, and he put on a show. While he was not the top scorer, he would put away the game with the final shot of the game, a jump shot to seal the deal for the squad named for him.

Joel Embiid led the East with 36 points, but Stephen Curry led the West with 50 points. This mark was two points shy of Anthony Davis’ then-record of 52 back in 2017.

2022 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Stephen Curry 50 Joel Embiid 36 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30

However, 48 out of Curry’s 50 shots were made via the three-pointer, breaking the record and securing him the All-Star Game MVP award. In the end, Team LeBron narrowly defeated Team Durant by a score of 163-160, with the two squads combining for 323 points.

5 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164, combining for 342 points

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game was the second year of the draft-style format that named the two dueling teams after the league’s two top superstars. As was the case in most of the All-Star Games which utilized this format, Team LeBron was victorious, defeating Team Giannis by a score of 178-164.

Interestingly, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the entire game with 38 points, despite his team not securing the win. Team LeBron was led by Kevin Durant who scored 31 points, and was aided by Kyrie Irving who led in rebounds with nine, and Ben Simmons led in assists with seven.

2019 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Giannis Antetokounmpo 38 Kevin Durant 31 Klay Thompson 20

In the end, the 178-164 final score combined for 342 points, more than twenty more than the 2022 iteration.

4 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Team Giannis defeated Team LeBron 184-175, combining for 359 points

The 2023 All-Star Game was the final iteration of the contest which used the draft format introduced in 2018. It also marked the end of the “Elam” ending put forward in 2020. Perhaps these changes hurt Team LeBron as for the first time ever, they would not get the upper hand, as they were defeated by Team Giannis.

Since this year used the draft format and not the East-West format, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were not teammates, but rivals. They both led their respective teams in points scored, with Brown putting up 35 for Team LeBron, and Tatum putting up a record 55 points for Team Giannis.

2023 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Jayson Tatum 55 Donovan Mitchell 40 Jaylen Brown 35

This mark broke Anthony Davis’ record of 52 and would be enough to land him the All-Star Game MVP.

Intriguingly, Tatum and Brown led their teams not only in points, but also rebounds. Tatum had ten, while Brown edged him with 14. Team LeBron was defeated for the first time in history not necessarily by these players, but by Damian Lillard, who notched the game-winning three-pointer.

3 2016 NBA All-Star Game

The West defeated the East 196-173, combining for 369 points

In 2016, the NBA All-Star Game reached the land up north, with Toronto hosting the event. This era saw the prime of Russell Westbrook, as he was coming off an NBA All-Star MVP in 2015 and was seeking his second straight. He would get there, notching his second straight award, but it would be Paul George who would lead the scoring.

Westbrook put up 31 points in the affair, but would be edged by George, who scored ten more than him with 41. This game marked Kobe Bryant’s final appearance, and he helped the West with 10 points, six rebounds, and seven assists before retiring at the end of the season.

2016 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Paul George 41 Russell Westbrook 31 Stephen Curry 26

In the end, the West defeated the East by a score of 196-173, coming four points shy of reaching the 200-point mark.

2 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The West defeated the East 192-182, combining for 374 points

In 2017, Anthony Davis dominated the All-Star Game. Putting up a then-record 52 points in front of his home crowd of New Orleans, Davis secured the All-Star Game MVP. His 52 points also allowed the West to defeat the East by a score of 192-182, combining for the second-most amount of points in All-Star Game history at 374.

2017 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Anthony Davis 52 Russell Westbrook 41 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30

Giannis Antetokounmpo did as much as he could to help the East, putting up 30 points, but it would ultimately not be enough. This All-Star Game would be the final game to feature the East versus West format until 2024, with the NBA implementing the draft format in 2018 and using it until 2023.

1 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The East defeated the West 211-186, combining for a record 397 points

The reverting of the All-Star Game format to the East versus West format must have served as a motivation factor for the East.

After being pummeled by the West in the most recent iterations of the game which utilized this format, the East served the West a beating by not only breaking the previous record for points in an All-Star game, but eclipsing it.

2024 NBA All-Star Game - Top Scorers Player Points Karl-Anthony Towns 50 Damian Lillard 39 Jaylen Brown 36

The East put up 211 points on the West. It marked the first time in NBA history that a team put up at least 200 points in any game, exhibition or not, and broke the previous points record of 196 back in 2016.

This game also shattered the record for most three-pointers made in an All-Star Game, with 42 (the previous record was 35 in 2019).

“Just kept shooting till I missed. But I think just having fun, playing basketball. I didn't know how many minutes I was gonna play, and didn't know how my leg would feel, but it felt good today. Even after the one-leg dunk, so that's positive for me. I mean, obviously, it wasn't high intensity at all, but it feels good that I felt good, and hopefully that can continue moving forward.” —Tyrese Haliburton

Karl-Anthony Towns led the West, and the game, in scoring, with 50 points. This tied Stephen Curry’s number of points back in 2022. Despite being the top scorer of the game, the East would get the win aided by Damian Lillard, who put up 39 and won the MVP.

Lillard also won the Three-Point Contest the night before, becoming the first player in All-Star history to win that contest and earn MVP in the same weekend.