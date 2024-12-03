In just five days, two of Major League Soccer’s original ten clubs will collide in a final that feels predestined by the league’s very inception. The Los Angeles Galaxy will host the NY Red Bulls —formerly the NY/NJ MetroStars—in the MLS Cup Final, a clash that transcends sport, touching the cultural rivalry between two iconic coasts.

This meeting is soccer’s answer to the World Series earlier this autumn, a battle royale that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees. Now, the stage shifts to the pitch, where the stakes are no less historic.

The Galaxy and the Red Bulls epitomize contrasts in MLS history. LA stands as the league’s gold standard, the most successful club with a record five MLS Cups and ten Finals appearances. Their glittering legacy is a beacon of success, unmatched in the annals of American soccer.

Meanwhile, New York, one of MLS’s founding franchises, bears the weight of nearly three decades without an MLS Cup victory. In a league built on the principle of parity, where any team can theoretically claim the crown, the Red Bulls’ barren record is a cruel anomaly, a riddle yet to be solved.

Yet, here they are, defying the odds. The Red Bulls arrive as the Eastern Conference champions, having navigated a gauntlet of road matches to claim their first-ever Eastern crown. Their 1-0 victory over Orlando City SC , courtesy of Andrés Reyes’ game-winning goal, etched them into history as the lowest seed to ever reach the MLS Cup Final. They join rare company, standing alongside the 1998 Chicago Fire FC as the only teams to win three away games in a single postseason. For a team accustomed to heartbreak, this journey feels like destiny beckoning.

The Galaxy, by contrast, have spent 2024 reclaiming their identity as MLS royalty. A decade removed from their last championship—a dramatic 2-1 extra-time win over New England in 2014—LA is chasing a sixth star. For them, this isn’t just another Final; it’s an opportunity to assert their dominance anew, to remind the league that the Galaxy’s glittering past isn’t just history—it’s a blueprint for the present and the future.

A Rivalry Rooted in MLS Origins

The history between LA and New York is a lesser-known but deeply significant chapter in the league’s story. It began on April 13, 1996, when the NY/NJ MetroStars made their Major League Soccer debut at the Rose Bowl against the LA Galaxy. The match, which ended in a 2-1 victory for LA, was a microcosm of what the league hoped to achieve: a fierce, competitive contest between two of America’s most prominent cities.

Over the years, the series has remained remarkably even. In 51 meetings across all competitions, both teams share a perfectly balanced record of 21 wins, 21 losses, and 9 draws. This parity is a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that has defined their clashes, even as their trajectories in the league have diverged dramatically.

Moments That Shaped the Rivalry

Several matches stand out as defining moments in the history between the LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls, showcasing drama, star power, and pivotal outcomes that have shaped their storied rivalry.

April 7, 2001: The Rainy Shootout

At Giants Stadium, the Galaxy claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory in one of the rivalry’s early classics. In a match played under relentless rain, Clint Mathis dazzled for the MetroStars, but LA’s Luis Hernández stole the show with a late goal that secured the win. The game showcased the rivalry’s knack for producing dramatic moments, with individual brilliance on full display, and will forever be known as Landon Donovan’s first appearance for the club he helped build.

September 2001: Playoff Drama

Their first postseason meeting during the 2001 MLS Cup Playoffs was an unforgettable affair. The Galaxy edged the MetroStars 4-2 on aggregate in a quarterfinal series marked by tension and heroics. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Rose Bowl, the second leg at Giants Stadium—one of the first sporting events held in New York following the September 11 attacks—saw the MetroStars win 4-1 to take the lead in the series.

However, the Galaxy’s Mauricio Cienfuegos sealed the third-leg decider with a golden goal in extra time, sending LA to the next round in a game that embodied the grit and unpredictability of playoff soccer.

August 18, 2007: Beckham’s MLS Debut

David Beckham’s long-awaited MLS debut against the Red Bulls at Giants Stadium was a spectacle for the ages. In front of over 66,000 fans, Beckham delivered two assists in a pulsating 5-4 loss for the Galaxy. Clint Mathis and Juan Pablo Ángel starred for New York, while Jozy Altidore’s brace highlighted his burgeoning talent. Despite the defeat, Beckham’s arrival elevated the league’s global profile and solidified this match as a cornerstone moment in MLS history.

May 7, 2011: The Star-Studded Showdown

By 2011, both teams boasted lineups brimming with global stars, and their Western Conference Semifinal matchup did not disappoint. The Galaxy won the first leg 1-0 at Red Bull Arena thanks to a goal from Mike Magee and held off a spirited New York side to secure a 3-1 aggregate victory after a 2-1 second-leg win at The Home Depot Center. The series was not without controversy, as New York’s Rafael Márquez and LA’s Juninho were sent off after a post-game skirmish in the first leg, underscoring the intensity of this rivalry during the playoff stage.

April 29, 2018: Zlatan Steals the Show

At Red Bull Arena, Zlatan Ibrahimovic demonstrated why he was one of the league’s most captivating figures. Though the Galaxy fell 3-2 to the Red Bulls, Ibrahimović showcased his brilliance with two sublime goals, nearly salvaging the match for his team. The game was emblematic of Zlatan’s ability to dominate and electrify, even in defeat.

Contrasting Paths to the Final

The Galaxy’s road to the 2024 MLS Cup has been one of redemption and resurgence. Under Greg Vanney’s leadership, they have rebuilt their identity, combining attacking flair with defensive solidity. Riqui Puig, Gabriel Pec, and Joseph Paintsil have been the stars of the show, forming an attacking trio that has torn through defenses all season.

Their 6-2 demolition of Minnesota United in the semifinals was a statement of intent, and their gritty win over the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference Final showcased their resilience.

The Red Bulls, on the other hand, have thrived as underdogs. Their postseason run has been defined by discipline and opportunism. Emil Forsberg’s creativity, Lewis Morgan’s clinical finishing, and Andrés Reyes’ defensive heroics have been crucial. Their ability to grind out results on the road, including their victory over Orlando in the Eastern Conference Final, speaks to their mental toughness and tactical acumen.

The Final Chapter

Credit: Ryan Sun-Imagn Images

As the Galaxy and Red Bulls prepare to write the next chapter in their shared history, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For LA, a sixth MLS Cup would cement their status as the league’s ultimate dynasty. For New York, a first championship would be the culmination of years of perseverance and a long-awaited breakthrough.

This match isn’t just a clash of coasts or clubs—it’s a battle of legacies. One team will leave Dignity Health Sports Park with a trophy, the other with dreams deferred. In a league that thrives on drama, this promises to be a Final for the ages. Will it be the Galaxy’s coronation or the Red Bulls’ redemption? Soccer fans won’t have to wait long to find out.