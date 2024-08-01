Highlights Noche UFC will be the most expensive show in company history, per Dana White.

In an exclusive chat with GIVEMESPORT, Michael Chiesa revealed just how much is being spent on rehearsals.

The September pay-per-view will be headlined by bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.

Noche UFC - also known as UFC 306 - looks set to be the most expensive show in company history, with production costs predicted to exceed $20 million. Taking place at the $2.3 billion Sphere in Las Vegas, the 14th of September pay-per-view event promises to be the most visually spectacular the UFC has ever produced.

Company boss Dana White is pulling out all the stops for the card - which will be headlined by a bantamweight title clash between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. Part of the reason that the 55-year-old is so keen to put on a card to remember is that he has vowed never to run the venue again due to the costs involved.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, UFC fighter and ESPN analyst Michael Chiesa revealed just how much the UFC is paying just to run production tests ahead of the show. The cost is partly based on how dynamic the broadcast and in-arena experience will be for fight fans.

Michael Chiesa Explains Why Rehearsals for Noche UFC are Costing A Fortune

The promotion is parting with a seven-figure sum on a regular basis

“Just for them to do one rehearsal day at The Sphere costs a million dollars. … So it's a million dollars for every rehearsal day. So I can't imagine how many rehearsal days they're going to need headed into this event because it's completely foreign territory. They're having to bring in multiple people for their production staff. It's a lot. So I just think that it's going to be a one-off and I don't think anybody's going to do it again. … You will remember where you were and what day it was and what time it was. And you will remember everything about that moment when you watch UFC Noche come September. It's going to be a very special event.”

White has already let it be known that this event has already been costly, but is supremely confident that it will be a night to remember. UFC 306 is adjacent to Mexican Independence Day and White plans to pay homage to the many great Mexican combatants of the past:

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Will Headline UFC Noche

Going into the UFC 306 main event between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili, it’s pretty obvious what each fighter’s strength is. O’Malley is a tall and long striker that uses distance control while overwhelming opponents with variations of knees, punches and kicks to methodically break them down. For Dvalishvili, he is a pressure fighter that would walk through the fire to get the fight to the floor. Remarkably, in his fight against Petr Yan, Dvalishvili set a record with 23 takedown attempts in one contest.

Related Dana White Unveils UFC Sphere Event Fight Card With Two Title Fights The main event of the 'greatest sporting event of all time' was finally announced by the UFC chief.

O’Malley isn’t just a maestro on the mic, he has backed up everything he set out to do before ultimately becoming UFC champion. His confidence will be at its peak heading into this fight as ‘Suga’ has a knockout win over Dvalishvili’s teammate, Aljamain Sterling. Chiesa, who also works on the ESPN MMA desk, gave an intricate breakdown of this matchup of elite bantamweights: