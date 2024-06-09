Highlights Brunno Ferreira sealed an epic spinning back elbow knockout Saturday, to steal the show at a UFC Fight Night event, landing 27 of 40 significant strikes in the only round of the fight.

The knockout came late in the first round, and was so violent it prompted the referee to step in and wave it off, even though Dustin Stoltzfus stagged to his feet.

Following his impressive victory, Ferreira called out UFC star Bo Nickal for an upcoming fight.

'The Hulk' Brunno Ferreira smashed his UFC opponent Dustin Stoltzfus with an epic, spinning back elbow knockout. It all went down Saturday at UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs Imavov, a 14-fight card which UFC took on the road inside KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, one week after UFC 302, and ahead of its return to Las Vegas, next week.

Ferreira's Knockout Was One of The Highlights at The UFC Fight Night Event

The shot was timed to perfection

By the time the event got round to the renowned knockout artist Brunno Ferreira's middleweight fight with Dustin Stoltzfus, eight of the 10 results at the UFC Fight Night had been by decision, and so The Hulk's thrilling win provided a much-needed jolt.

Ferreira didn't even need a full round to dispatch of Stoltzfus, and landed 27 of 40 strikes — many of which were deemed significant per UFC data. It was that final blow which was the most damaging, a spinning back elbow to the head from range, and dropped and staggered Stoltzfus so badly it prompted referee Jason Herzog to step in swiftly and wave the bout off.

“Thank you guys," Ferreira said on the ESPN broadcast. "Hulk smash!”

Watch the highlight-reel strike right here:

The win advanced Ferreira's pro MMA record to 12 (nine knockouts, and three submissions) against one loss.

He Then Called Out One of UFC's Biggest Names

Ferreira called for a fight against Bo Nickal

“You’re going to see that video many times," said Ferreira, when reviewing footage of his highlight-reel victory. "I trained that a lot. I knew that he was loading his punches and I knew that was going to land because I was training that a lot."

He then called for a $50,000 cash boost from UFC boss Dana White. "I think this deserves a bonus," he said, before a UFC official confirmed he, alongside teenage phenom Raul Rosas Jr, middleweight fighter Zachary Reese, and welterweight fighter Carlos Prates, who sealed a thunderous win with a knee to the body.

Ferreira then issued a challenge to one of the toughest middleweights in the entire roster — the former three-time NCAA Division I national champion wrestler, Bo Nickal.

"I want to propose a challenge, judo vs. wrestling. Come on, Bo Nickal."