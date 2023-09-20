Highlights Championship rings don't define greatness in the NBA. Legends like Carmelo Anthony have left an indelible mark on the sport through their influence and contributions to the game.

Players like Steve Nash, despite not winning a championship, have had a profound impact on basketball. Nash's exceptional passing and court vision have redefined the expectations for point guards.

Russell Westbrook's triple-double records and his athletic versatility have reshaped the role of the modern-day point guard, cementing his status as one of the greats who never won a championship.

In the history of the NBA, greatness is often measured in championship rings. However, this metric doesn't always capture the full impact a player has on the game of basketball. There are legends who, despite their lack of a championship title, have left an indelible mark on the sport, influencing future generations and changing the way the game is played. From revolutionizing offensive strategies to setting defensive standards, these players have made contributions that go beyond the hardware they've collected - or haven't, as the case may be.

This list pays homage to 10 such NBA icons, who, despite never winning a championship, have earned their place in basketball lore. They may not have the rings, but their influence is undeniable, shaping the game in ways that have made them legends in their own right. Whether they've been named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, set all-time records, or simply captured the hearts of fans, these players deserve recognition for their extraordinary careers.

10.Carmelo Anthony

1

Career NBA statistics Carmelo Anthony Points per game 22.5 Rebounds per game 6.2 Assists per game 2.7 Field goal % 44.7 3-point field goal % 35.5

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and a distinguished member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, enjoyed a memorable career that spanned 19 seasons. His scoring prowess made him one of the league's most formidable offensive threats for almost two decades. However, despite his individual brilliance and accolades, Carmelo faced limitations in his playoff success, with his furthest run reaching only the Western Conference finals. This shortfall in postseason achievement has left him without a ring. Nonetheless, his impact on the game extends beyond accolades and trophies. Carmelo has been a significant figure in shaping modern basketball, being one of the best Knicks of all time and particularly in popularizing isolation plays, a strategy that has been widely adopted in today's game.

9. Steve Nash

Career NBA statistics Steve Nash Points per game 14.3 Rebounds per game 3.0 Assists per game 8.5 Field goal % 49.0 3-point field goal % 42.8

Steve Nash, a two-time MVP and Hall of Famer, had a renowned 18-season career in the NBA, during which he secured a spot as fifth all-time in assists and earned a place on the prestigious NBA 75 team. Despite these remarkable achievements, Nash's quest for an NBA championship fell short, much like Anthony's, with his deepest playoff run ending at the Western Conference finals. However, his lack of a championship ring doesn't diminish his profound impact on the game. Nash is widely hailed as the greatest Canadian basketball player of all time and has set new standards for the point guard position with his exceptional passing and court vision.

8. Russell Westbrook

Career NBA statistics Russell Westbrook Points per game 22.4 Rebounds per game 7.3 Assists per game 8.4 Steals per game 1.6 Field goal % 43.8

Russell Westbrook, an active player with 15 seasons under his belt, has made history as the all-time leader in triple-doubles and is a member of the NBA 75 team. Although he reached the NBA Finals once with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, he fell short against the Miami Heat's Big Three, ending the series in just five games. Despite more recent struggles, Westbrook should be remembered for his elite athleticism and versatility, and for redefining the expectations for modern-day point guards.

7. Allen Iverson

Career NBA statistics Allen Iverson Points per game 26.7 Rebounds per game 3.7 Assists per game 6.2 Steals per game 2.2 Field goal % 42.5

Allen Iverson, a one-time MVP and Rookie of the Year, had a 14-season career during which he averaged over 26 points per game. He's also a Hall of Famer and a member of the NBA 75 team. Iverson made it to the NBA Finals once but was defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers, led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, in five games in 2001. Despite this setback, Iverson's influence on basketball is nothing short of monumental. Renowned for his iconic crossover dribbles and extraordinary scoring ability, he has served as an inspiration for an entire generation of guards. Among them is newly inducted Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, who paid tribute to Iverson during his own Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August. Wade eloquently acknowledged Iverson's impact, stating, "You showed us that success and greatness are attainable even in the face of adversity."

6. Patrick Ewing

Career NBA statistics Patrick Ewing Points per game 21.0 Rebounds per game 9.8 Assists per game 1.9 Blocks per game 2.4 Field goal % 50.4

Patrick Ewing, a Hall of Famer with a 17-season career, ranks seventh all-time in blocks and is a member of the NBA 75 team. He reached the NBA Finals twice but lost on both occasions— once in a Game 7 against the Houston Rockets and once in five games against the San Antonio Spurs. In both series, Ewing was matched up against dominant big men in Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan, who each made a profound mark on the history of the game. Despite these losses, Ewing's influence on the NBA is significant. His defensive prowess and scoring ability have set the standard for modern centers, making him a lasting figure in basketball history.

Read More:10 greatest second options in NBA history featuring Klay Thompson and Scottie Pippen

5. John Stockton

Career NBA statistics John Stockton Points per game 13.1 Rebounds per game 2.7 Assists per game 10.5 Steals per game 2.2 Field goal % 51.5

John Stockton, who played in 1,504 games (fifth-most all-time), is the NBA's all-time leader in steals and assists. He's also a Hall of Famer and a member of the NBA 75 team. Stockton, along with a legendary teammate who is further down this list, never missed the playoffs in their 19-season careers together, but could never secure that elusive championship, despite reaching the NBA Finals twice. Stockton’s legacy, however, is far from incomplete. Stockton's playmaking and defensive skills have made him an archetype for point guards, epitomizing the prototypical NBA point guard.

4. James Harden

Career NBA statistics James Harden Points per game 24.7 Rebounds per game 5.6 Assists per game 7.0 Field goal % 44.2 3-point field goal % 36.3

James Harden, the second active player on our list, is a 10-time All-Star, one-time MVP, and three-time scoring leader. He reached the NBA Finals once in the early part of his career as part of the young Thunder team in 2012, but lost to the Heat. Like Ewing, Harden found himself up against a super team throughout his prime, losing to the Golden State Warriors twice in the Western Conference finals. Despite these setbacks, Harden's influence on modern offenses is significant. Harden is now considered one of the greatest isolation players of all time, while also being recognized for his dribbling and playmaking abilities.

3. Charles Barkley

Career NBA statistics Charles Barkley Points per game 22.1 Rebounds per game 11.7 Assists per game 3.9 Steals per game 1.5 Field goal % 54.1

Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star and MVP, is also a Hall of Famer and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. "Chuck" reached the NBA Finals only once, during his first season with the Phoenix Suns, where he was ultimately defeated by Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls. Despite this, Barkley's impact on the game is lasting. His versatility as a forward changed the expectations for players at his position, while his athletic ability combined with his unorthodox body type made him something of a basketball unicorn.

2. Elgin Baylor

Career NBA statistics Elgin Baylor Points per game 27.4 Rebounds per game 13.5 Assists per game 4.3 Field goal % 43.1

*Steals and blocks were not recorded before the 1973-74 season

Elgin Baylor is an 11-time All-Star, former Rookie of the Year, Hall of Famer, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Baylor has the unfortunate distinction of having the second-most NBA Finals losses in history, with seven. Despite this, his scoring and rebounding abilities were revolutionary. Despite averaging an astounding 38 points per game and 18 rebounds in the 1961-62 season, Baylor only finished fourth in MVP voting. He set the stage for all the versatile forwards that followed him in league history.

1. Karl Malone

Career NBA statistics Karl Malone Points per game 25.0 Rebounds per game 10.1 Assists per game 3.6 Steals per game 1.4 Field goal % 51.6

Coming in at no. 1 is Karl Malone. Malone is third all-time in points, with a career spanning 19 seasons, during which he claimed 14 All-Star appearances and two MVP awards. He reached the postseason in all 19 seasons and reached the NBA Finals three times, but never won the ultimate prize. Despite this, Malone's impact on the game is indelible. Known for his scoring and durability, he has left a lasting mark and is one of the best to ever play the power forward position and remains a significant figure in the chronicles of NBA history.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Read More: Top 10 NBA small forwards of all time: Where does LeBron James now rank?