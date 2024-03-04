Highlights Mike Evans re-signed with the Buccaneers for 2 years, $52 million, becoming the 4th highest-paid WR.

A star for the team since he was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans was headed for free agency this spring, and several teams were sure to be interested, but they will be left disappointed. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Evans has re-upped with the team, signing a two-year deal worth $52 million.

Few players of Evans' stature get to finish their careers with the team that initially drafted them, but it is now clear that he will have the opportunity to climb up the all-time leaderboards with the Buccaneers. The wide receiver currently ranks 33rd all-time in receiving yards, 45th all-time in receptions, and is tied for 21st in touchdowns.

The contract will see Evans earning $26 million per year

The deal also includes $35 million in guaranteed money

The highest paid wide receiver in the league is Tyreek Hill, who averages $30 milllion in annual salary with the Miami Dolphins. The new contract would make Evans the fourth highest paid player in the league at his position behind Hill, Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp.

Highest Paid Wide Receivers Player Average Salary Per Year Tyreek Hill $30 Million Davante Adams $28 Million Cooper Kupp $26.7 Million Mike Evans $26 Million A.J. Brown $25 Million

Major free agent deals have gotten shorter over the last few years as players have emphasized getting the most guaranteed money over a typically long-term deal. This also affords players the opportunity to sign lucrative deals down the road, assuming their level of play keeps up.

Evans, who has never finished a season with under 1,000 receiving yards, will play at the age of 31. He was as good as ever in 2023, notching 79 catches for 1,255 yards and leading the league with 13 touchdown receptions. Evans had previously signed a five-year, $82.5 million extension with the team in 2018.

The Buccaneers are looking to contend in 2024

The team was a surprising division winner in 2023

After Tom Brady retired following the 2022 season, the Buccaneers were expected to be a rebuilding team in 2023. The Bucs were unsure of who their quarterback would be considering Baker Mayfield battled Kyle Trask for the starting job during training camp.

Mayfield eventually won the job and had a terrific bounce-back season in 2023, while Evans continued his normally stellar play. After winning the NFC South, the Buccaneers went on to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Detroit Lions.

Although the team locked down Evans for at least two years, Mayfield and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. are set to be free agents. In order to stay strong in 2024, the team needs to retain all three players. Signing Evans not only allows the team to check off one of those boxes, but they have also done it without using the franchise tag, which they can now place on Winfield Jr. or Mayfield if contract discussions with the players go south.

Bringing back Mayfield would have a big impact on the play of Evans as the duo worked quite well together. With Mayfield, Evans notched his most receptions and receiving yards since the 2018 season. The 13 touchdown passes Evans caught from the QB was tied for the second-highest total of his career.

Evans was one of the top WRs on the free agent market

There is impressive depth left, but few star players remain

With the passing game as prominent as ever in today's NFL, there has never been more of a demand for top-level receivers. There was a chance for some of them to reach the market this year, but options are becoming more limited by the day.

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on their star Tee Higgins, and he won't hit the market. The Indianapolis Colts have yet to franchise tag Michael Pittman Jr., but GM Chris Ballard recently said that the receiver would be back with the team one way or the other. Evans signing means yet another player at the essential position won't be available to other teams.

While franchises might not have the opportunity to sign star-level receivers this year, they could still acquire some quality athletes at the position. Calvin Ridley had a fantastic season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 after being suspended for a season for breaking the NFL's gambling policies, and he could get a big contract in free agency. Darnell Mooney from the Chicago Bears could also be available. He has played relatively well in Chicago despite an unstable quarterback situation.

There are also some deep-threat receivers available that could instantly improve an offense like Marquise Brown and Gabriel Davis. In addition, Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas could be available. While they are not the players that they once were, they still have the talent to potentially thrive in different situations.

All in all, re-signing Evans was massive for the Buccaneers, but other teams will have to act with urgency if they want to attract one of the few top-notch receivers remaining on the market.

