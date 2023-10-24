Highlights This weekend features a highly anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, with the support of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ngannou has received an expensive custom watch as a gift from Ronaldo ahead of the fight, indicating their serious friendship.

Ronaldo has been emphasising the importance of Saudi Arabia in the sporting world and may potentially attend the fight, which is expected to be a star-studded event.

This weekend sees another huge battle between two giants of the fighting world. Fans of UFC and boxing have been treated in the last few weeks, with the likes of KSI vs Tommy Fury and Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski taking place and having eyes all around the world watching.

This weekend, however, things get a lot bigger as The Gypsy King Tyson Fury takes on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round professional bout. Ngannou will be making his professional boxing debut, and will be hoping for a better outcome than some of his fellow UFC peers who have previously tried their hand in the ring.

The Cameroonian fighter does have one thing on his side that previous challengers have not, though, and that is the support of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. An unlikely friendship, but one that has years of history, Ronaldo and Ngannou are known to be great pals, with the Portuguese icon known to be a huge fan of the UFC and MMA in general.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives expensive gift to Francis Ngannou

With the fight happening out in Saudi Arabia, it seems that Ngannou has been getting some tips from Saudi native Ronaldo, who of course now plays his football for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The two have been pictured together before, as can be seen from the Instagram post below, and now, Ronaldo has sent his friend a rather expensive gift ahead of his huge fight this weekend.

Videos have emerged on social media, including Ngannou's own personal Instagram account, of him receiving said gift from Ronaldo, although the footballer wasn't there in the video, sadly. Despite his absence, the MMA fighter was clearly over the moon with his new and rather expensive watch, with some reports claiming it's worth over £100k.

Career stats Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Fights 34 20 Wins 33 17 Draws 1 0 Losses 0 3 Height 2.06 m 1.93 m Weight 122 kg 117 kg

Ngannou is seen beaming alongside his mate before the shock reveal as the CR7 custom watch is handed over to be unveiled for the cameras. As mentioned, reports suggest the watch is worth over £100,000, which is around half a million Saudi riyals, which is pocket change to Ronaldo with the wages he finds himself on at Al-Nassr.

Read more: Tyson Fury's message to Oleksandr Usyk on the phone before signing fight contract

Ngannou went on to further explain what went down during his link-up with Ronaldo, with the heavyweight stating that the footballer was emphasising the importance of Saudi Arabia in the sporting world, with the Portuguese international calling the Gulf states "the future of sports."

Clearly this whole situation has a whiff of PR, with Ronaldo using every opportunity to promote the country that has provided him with so much. On the flip side, though, this is a friendship we have seen in public before, and Ronaldo being willing to spend that much money on a gift is surely a sign that these two are serious buddies.

Video: Francis Ngannou receiving Cristiano Ronaldo's gift

It will be interesting to see if Ronaldo is ringside this weekend at the fight, which is sure to be a star-studded event either way. With the non-stop action of the last few weeks, fans have another cracker to set their eyes on, with this fight having the potential to be the best crossover event between boxing and MMA that we have seen.

Fury and Ngannou are the best match up of any previous crossover, so don't expect Tyson to walk away with an easy win here. You can expect fireworks with The Gypsy King involved, and with the weight of a shiny new watch on his wrist, Ngannou will have to be ready for war. Not long to wait now as fans can expect the two to head to the ring at around 10pm UK time this Saturday.