An incredible Formula E race played out on Saturday at the Berlin E-Prix, with a record number of changes for the lead, and a whopping 190 overtakes overall.

The Berlin weekend has become a staple on the FE calendar and regularly provides entertainment, with that the case again on Saturday with the first race of the double-header.

Earlier in the day, qualifying had seen Sebastien Buemi earn his own record, with him taking his 16th pole in the series - the most scored by any driver - and that set the tone for what was to come in the E-Prix.

The race was hard-fought over its entirety, with 77 overtakes recorded by lap 16 - some stat considering we'd had less than half of the race played out in front of us in the German capital at that point.

Indeed, by the end of the action there'd been 190 overtakes completed, and some that also failed to come off, with Jake Dennis, Dan Ticktum, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jake Hughes all in the wars.

Dennis saw himself careering into the barriers after a deep lunge and an issue with his brakes, whilst the latter trio collected one another after Vandoorne tried to overtake Ticktum around the outside, only to be squeezed into the wall by the Briton.

The pair of them were collected by Hughes, leaving all three with their races ruined.

Up at the front, there were changes galore with eight different leaders over the course of race and, as mentioned, a record-breaking number of changes for the lead - 23 to be exact.

It was, though, Mitch Evans who crossed the line in first when it mattered most, bringing home a Jaguar one-two with team-mate Sam Bird completing a late overtake on Sebastien Buemi - who was then shunted back another spot just before the line by home hero Max Guenther in the Maserati.

Evans, of course, won last time out in Brazil as well, and has managed to really revive his championship hopes after a difficult start to the campaign.

A frankly wild race for the first day of the weekend's action in Berlin, and many will be hoping for a repeat tomorrow afternoon - with the threat of rain looming to potentially add even more excitement.

