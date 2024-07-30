Highlights Footage of Riccardo Calafiori's near career-ending injury has re-emerged online.

The defender was sidelined for 11 months at the age of just 16.

Calafiori has since gone on to represent his country and joined Premier League giants Arsenal in 2024.

After some drawn out negotiations, Arsenal got their man as Riccardo Calafiori joined the Gunners from Bologna on a deal worth £42m. The Italian had impressed in his debut season for i Rossoblu after signing from Swiss giants Basel in 2023 and was one of the few bright sparks of Luciano Spalletti's underwhelming Euro 2024 squad.

Despite being regarded as one of the most talented youngsters to come out of Italian football in the last few years, Calafiori's journey to the top has been one filled with adversity. As a 16-year-old, the teenager suffered an injury that threatened to ruin his playing career. Footage of the incident has re-emerged online, and while it does not make pretty viewing, it is a testament to the lengths the versatile defender has gone to get to this point.

Calafiori's ACL Injury

The injury was suffered during a UEFA Youth League game

Having not long signed his first professional contract at AS Roma in 2018, Calafiori's world was turned upside down after being on the receiving end of a horror tackle during a UEFA Youth League fixture against Viktoria Plzen. As seen in the footage below, a member of the opposition, defender Vaclav Svoboda, crashed into the Italian with a knee-high challenge that showed little to no remorse.

Calafiori sustained a severe multi-ligament injury, with significant damage to his ACL, PCL, and meniscus, a diagnosis worthy of being considered one of the worst in football. The surgeon characterised the blow as one of the worst he had encountered, comparing the extent of the damage to that typically seen in high-impact car accidents:

"Something like this could usually only happen in motocross. This is the sort of incident that happens once every 10 years."

The player was warned that even if surgery was successful, there was still a chance he would never play football again as it was likely that his strength and mobility would be severely compromised. That didn't impact his determination though, as the player himself revealed:

"The journey was definitely the hardest thing I faced; I had a knee that was three times the size of the other one, I had a fever, and I felt insecure."

In the end, it took multiple reconstructions, but Calafiori battled through adversity to make it back on the pitch 11 months later. He would go on to make his Roma debut in August 2020.

Roma 'Didn't Trust Calafiori'

The Italian giants had reservations following the injury

Despite already overcoming one major obstacle in his young career, the full-back turned centre-back would find his back up against the wall yet again as he attempted to make a name for himself in the Roma first team. Despite being considered one of the hottest prospect the club had produced in years, journalist Guido D’Ubaldo explained in an article for Il Corriere dello Sport, via Football Italia, that the club had lost faith in the youngster. He stated:

"Roma didn’t believe in him after a horrific knee injury. In 2018, Riccardo risked quitting football. Well-known orthopaedists said there was little to hope for a star career. The poor Mino Raiola convinced his client to undergo surgery in the United States. "When Calafiori returned to the pitch, not even a promising debut under Fonseca convinced Roma to change their mind. Mourinho didn’t see him much, and after a loan spell at Genoa, Thiago Pinto sold him to Basel on a permanent transfer. Roma didn’t want to gamble on his recovery, and now Calafiori is an international star."

Calafiori would eventually be sold to Basel for just £2.2m, where he began to make a name for himself.

Riccardo Calafiori's Career

The Italian will look to make an impact in the Premier League

The young defender was able to put his difficult spell at the Stadio Olimpico behind him quickly as he made an immediate impact in Switzerland. After 38 appearances for Basel, he was snapped up by the ever-impressive Bologna, led by Thiago Motta. Playing in the revolutionary 2-7-2 system, the Italian was converted into a left-side centre-back and was one of the stand-out players of the season as his side achieved unlikely qualification to the following years Champions League.

His efforts saw him rewarded with a first international cap in the Euro 2024 pre-tournament friendlies, before making an impact over the summer, despite being shackled by a poor Italy team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori received the highest WhoScored rating for any Italian outfield player at Euro 2024 (6.89).

His performances over the last 12 months convinced Mikel Arteta to bring him to the Emirates where he will line up alongside the likes of Ben White and William Saliba.