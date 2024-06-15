Highlights Mystery surrounds the injury that forced McGregor out of his UFC 303 main event vs Michael Chandler.

The Irishman broke his leg in his last UFC bout, back in July 2021.

Hall of Famer Michael Bisping claims to have heard that McGregor is still struggling with the issue.

Conor McGregor pulled out of his much-anticipated return bout against Michael Chandler on Thursday evening. The fight was due to headline UFC 303 on the 29th of June and would have been the Irishman's first fight since breaking his leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

It was left to UFC CEO Dana White to announce the news, with the 54-year-old simply stating that McGregor was "out injured". Hints of exactly what that injury might be have now begun to surface on social media.

'The Notorious' had never previously pulled out of a UFC bout for which he was advertised, leading many fans to hope that he would still make the walk to the Octagon as planned. However, that was not to be, and McGregor could now have a long round ahead of him if he wants to compete at the highest level again.

Fan Photo Appears to Show Injury that Forced McGregor Out of Chandler Fight

Pair had been due to meet in a five-round welterweight contest in Las Vegas

A photo emerged on Friday of McGregor smiling as he posed with two female fans. However, on closer inspection, the 35-year-old can be seen wearing compression socks, an aid that helps improve circulation around the legs, reduce pain and swelling and prevent blood from pooling in the veins.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 15/06/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

While that in itself wouldn't necessarily be too alarming, McGregor's left leg does appear to be noticeably swollen. Suggestions that he is still having issues with the left shin that he damaged in his last fight against Poirier have seemingly been backed up by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

The Brit revealed on a recent episode of his podcast that he had been told by legendary MMA referee 'Big' John McCarthy that McGregor was still not fully recovered from his leg injury - despite surgeons putting a titanium plate inside his left leg to help reinforce the area.

"[John] told me in no uncertain terms... [Conor] is injured, he’s hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke that snapped against Dustin Poirier. The titanium shinbone has failed."

If McCarthy's statement is accurate, it could call into question the rumoured timeline for a McGregor return. Per respected combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the former two-division UFC champion had been thought to require two months to get back to full fitness. That would have placed a potential rearranged fight with Chandler as happening in late September or early October.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor hasn't won a fight in the UFC since January 2020, when he beat Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246.

However, if McGregor is still battling to overcome an injury that he suffered close to three years ago, then such a date might well be optimistic. In his first public statement since the news of McGregor's health status came out, Dana White admitted that he would not be sharing any details of the Irishman's medical issues. It remains to be seen if the UFC's biggest start will be back in the Octagon this year.