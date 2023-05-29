Chelsea officially confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach on Monday afternoon on an initial two-year deal.

The 51-year-old Argentine will become the fifth man to occupy the dugout at Stamford Bridge during Todd Boehly's chaotic first 12 months in charge of the club.

Despite spending in excess of £600 million on new arrivals - including the record £106.8m signing of Enzo Fernandes from Benfica - Chelsea endured a dismal 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The west London outfit finished just 12th in English top-flight, managing only 44 points across the season. It was Chelsea's worst performance in the competition since 1994.

In short, things could hardly have gone any worse.

After the ill-fated appointment of Graham Potter following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel back in September, Boehly and his partners at Clearlake Capital were determined to take their time over selecting a new boss.

As a result, club legend Frank Lampard was installed as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign. It was not a fairytale return for the former England midfielder, who won just a single game out of the 11 that he oversaw.

However, Lampard - as his job title suggested - was never supposed to be anything more than a stop-gap until the end of the recently-concluded season.

Per a report from ESPN, Boehly was said to want to 'follow a more methodical process' in deciding who would take charge of the club long term.

That process has now reached its conclusion with the arrival of Pochettino - and ESPN has delved into the inside story of how the Chelsea hierarchy made the call to appoint the former Tottenham boss.

Who else was in the frame for the Chelsea job?

One source with knowledge of the recruitment procedure described it as being 'like a beauty pageant', with candidates being whittled down over time.

Boehly and Clearlake Capital executive Behdad Eghbali were reportedly not even involved in the early stages of the process. Instead, co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart took centre stage in vetting potential bosses.

Former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was at one point considered a heavy favourite to take the job - with the 53-year-old believing himself to be 'strong candidate' after meeting with the club.

However, Enrique was said to not have been willing to 'walk through hoops' for the job and walked away when Chelsea chose to appoint Lampard as caretaker, rather than offer him the job immediately.

Another high-profile coach to withdraw from the process was former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

After positive initial talks, Nagelsmann is believed to have become 'irritated by the lack of progress' in negotiations.

A source connected to the club, though, suggested that Chelsea's due diligence on the 35-year-old produced 'mixed results'.

Others confirmed as having been under consideration for the job include Celtic's Ange Postecoglou, Feyenoord's Arne Slot and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

However, after several weeks, it was Pochettino that emerged as Chelsea's preferred candidate.

Why did Chelsea decide appoint Pochettino as their new boss?

Despite being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Pochettino is still considered to be one of Europe's top coaches.

While it may not have gone as planned for him in the French capital, the former Espanyol and Southampton boss has a reputation for being able to mould individual talent into an effective team unit - something that Chelsea's bloated squad of stars badly needs at present.

Having achieved four-straight top-four finishes with Tottenham between 2016 and 2019, Chelsea chiefs believe that Pochettino is the man to help guide the Blues back to the Champions League.

The fact he took Spurs to the final of that competition in 2019 is another reason for Boehly's confidence in him.

Chelsea ready to learn from past mistakes

ESPN describe there as having been 'an internal acknowledgement' at Stamford Bridge that in order to attract an elite coach such as Pochettino there would have to be a degree of compromise on how the club operates on a day-to-day basis.

This means that Pochettino will have 'an active say over player recruitment' - a privilege that was not granted to Potter during his relatively short spell at Chelsea.

With that said, the new boss will still have to learn to adapt to a structure with currently includes two sporting directors - Winstanley and Stewart - alongside technical director Christopher Vivell.

In addition, Joe Shields, Kyle Macaulay and Jim Fraser will have overall responsibility for managing player recruitment.

Whether Pochettino fares any better than Tuchel or Potter in such an environment remains to be seen, although we're quietly confident that Chelsea should at least improve considerably from their shambolic 2022/23 performance under their freshly-appointed head coach.