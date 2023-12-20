Highlights With Zach Wilson as the starting QB, the Jets' offense has struggled, ranking among the worst in the league in various categories.

Wilson has a high sack rate and the offensive line has been a major reason for that, struggling to hold up in pass-protection while also failing to stay healthy.

Aaron Rodgers will be back next season, but at 41 and coming off of a major injury, the Jets must have a better contingency plan should he get hurt or regress in play.

This past offseason, the New York Jets were embroiled in a stalemate with the Green Bay Packers, hoping to secure the quarterback that would finally end their offensive woes: Aaron Rodgers. After acquiring him—and all the hype and zaniness surrounding the future Hall of Fame quarterback—the stage was set for the Jets to dominate.

Then, in Week 1, on his first drive, Jets fans were reminded that they rooted for a cursed franchise when Rodgers went down with an Achilles tear that knocked him out for the entire season (despite his insistence otherwise). It was a devastating blow, as the much-maligned Zach Wilson had to be anointed the savior of a franchise that desperately tried to replace him. Now, as the Jets crawl to the end of another lost year, it's worth looking at just how porous the offense has been.

Zach Wilson and the backup QB carousel

Without a proper backup plan, the Jets were forced to turn back to Wilson at QB

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets' offense this season has a lot of blame to pass around, though much of the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Wilson ever since he had to take over for Rodgers. Head coach Robert Saleh has stuck by Wilson at nearly every step of his tumultuous career, but the stats make Saleh appear more delusional than prophetic.

Year G GS QB Rec. Comp. Att. Comp.% Yards TD TD% Int Int% 2021 13 13 3-10-0 16.4 29.5 55.6 179.5 0.69 2.3 0.85 2.9 2022 9 9 5-4-0 14.7 26.9 54.5 187.6 0.67 2.5 0.78 2.9 2023 12 11 4-7-0 18.4 30.7 60.1 189.3 0.67 2.2 0.58 1.9

The Jets have shuffled in career journeymen Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle, though those moves reeked of desperation and had no chance of actually igniting a dormant offense. As of Week 16 in the 2023 season, the Jets' offensive rankings are as follows:

Stat Rank Points/Game 14.4 (30th) Yards/Game 255.1 (32nd) Yards/Play 4.3 (30th) 3rd Down % 25.5% (32nd) Red Zone % 34.5% (32nd) TDs/Game 1.1 (32nd)

The game film isn't much prettier, as the Jets go three-and-out as much as any offense in football and are the second-worst offense when it comes to allowing sacks (11.3% of passing plays, which is ahead of only the New York Giants). Their turnover margin is also second-worst at -0.6 per game, and they are the third-most penalized offense in the league.

There's no real silver lining to these numbers besides the hobbled hope that Rodgers will return next season to be the franchise savior at 41 years old. Of course, if that's going to happen, the Jets need to ensure they can keep him upright for longer than a drive.

The offensive line and the concept of blocking

Zach Wilson's 11.1% sack rate is the highest in the NFL

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, the Jets surrendered six sacks and totaled four yards of offense in the first half of the game. If that sounds like historical levels of ineptitude, that's because it is.

For reference, the league leader in yards lost on sacks last season was Geno Smith, who had 373 yards. On a play-by-play basis, Zach Wilson averages .92 sack yards per pass attempt this year.

That means that for every pass Wilson attempts, he is losing almost a yard per play due only to sacks. To be clear, he's still averaging 6.2 yards per pass attempt, but he's also losing .92 yards per pass attempt on average—in total, he's earning just 5.28 yards per pass attempt in 2023, which is 30th in the NFL. Were it not for Justin Fields and the 2021 and 2022 Chicago Bears, that would be the highest amount of sack yards lost per pass attempt in the last half-decade.

Mekhi Becton alone has allowed nine sacks and ten penalties, which rank tied for second and tied for third in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Outside of Alijah Vera-Tucker, who played in only five games this year before suffering a season-ending injury, there isn't a single offensive lineman on the Jets with an above-average PFF grade.

The game against the Dolphins featured the Jets' 11th offensive line combination of the season. There's no continuity in the personnel, and describing the available linemen as bereft of talent feels generous. Zach Wilson is on a 17-game pace of over 60 sacks taken. The Jets may be ready to move on from Wilson and the other backup QBs on the roster, but they'll need to sort out this problem if they want their next signal-caller to make it through a full season unscathed.

Jets front office and the "teachable moment"

How can the Jets ensure 2024 doesn't end in similar disappointment with Rodgers?

2023 becoming a redux of 2022's version of the Jets was already objectionable. The defense is among the elite units in the game, and there is genuine skill position talent on the roster. Allowing this quality of a roster to be held back by poor quarterback play and a porous offensive line for the past two years has been organizational mismanagement to the highest degree; to do so for a third would be downright unacceptable.

The good news for the Jets is that Rodgers is set to play next year. However, he was already showing signs of decline during his last season in Green Bay, and now he'll be trying to return from one of the most historically detrimental injuries a player can suffer. The Jets can't go into next season like this one, hoping and praying that Rodgers will salvage their struggling offense.

The Jets will have limited resources thanks to the Rodgers trade, but what cap space and draft picks they do have needs to be used to fortify the offensive front and provide some much-needed Rodgers insurance. A veteran QB who can properly run offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's scheme (or his potential replacement's scheme) will be necessary to prevent another year of Zach Wilson starts; replacements for Becton and others shouldn't be any further down the priority list.

The job security of Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas is up in the air currently, but rest assured that 2024 will be their make-or-break campaign to determine if they're still calling the shots in New York for the foreseeable future.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.