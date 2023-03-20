Round two of the 2023 F1 world championship is done and dusted, with Sergio Perez taking victory under the floodlights in Jeddah.

The Mexican had a fine weekend, with him taking pole position for the second year running in Saudi Arabia, before recovering quickly from being jumped at lights out by Fernando Alonso to seal his fifth career victory in F1.

He moves to a point behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the championship standings, and will hope to try and build on this performance over the coming weeks as the title fight begins to take shape.

Indeed, it's with that we kick off our key takeaways piece this week...

A 2016-type title fight on the way?

We all want to see Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and others fighting for the title this season but the reality right now appears that it is Red Bull and Red Bull alone that have a car capable of winning either championship.

That said, then, Max Verstappen is the obvious favourite for the crown and, potentially, the only driver that can stop him is his team-mate Sergio Perez.

Whether Perez can beat Verstappen consistently over the course of a season is obviously hard to argue for right now - he's never done it before of course.

However, Perez impressed greatly over the weekend in Jeddah and neutrals will be willing him on this season to make a real fight of it.

Can he emulate Nico Rosberg's title win in 2016 after a year-long tussle with Lewis Hamilton? Only time will tell...

Lewis Hamilton dazzled by Red Bull pace

“I’ve definitely never seen a car so fast,” Hamilton said after finishing fifth in Saudi. "I think when we were fast [in Mercedes' dominant spell,] we weren’t that fast. I think it’s the fastest car I’ve seen, especially compared to the rest.”

A big claim from Hamilton about the Red Bull but you can understand where he is coming from.

Sergio Perez was untroubled out in front and Max Verstappen moved up the running order with ease from P15, blasting past Hamilton at one point with the Sky commentary team comparing the move to an F1 car competing with an F2 car.

Hamilton knows what it is like to drive a superior vehicle but it sounds as though he's seen nothing like what Red Bull seem to have produced this year, and the monumental challenge for his team and others is to try and reel them in.

Alonso eventually earns P3

Alonso was third, then he wasn't, then he was again in a pretty farcical chain of events that only served to confuse F1 fans post the chequered flag in Jeddah.

Things all kicked off from the very beginning of the race, with Alonso handed a five-second time penalty for not lining up correctly in his grid spot for the start of the Grand Prix.

That was a fair cop, too, with Esteban Ocon handed the same sanction in Bahrain a couple of weeks ago, and Alonso would serve it at his first pit stop.

Five seconds he would sit in his Aston Martin before the team started to work on his car but, had they waited? That was suddenly a point of interest for the stewards.

A jack touched Alonso's AMR23 and, at the end of the Grand Prix, it was decided that that counted as 'working on the car' which you cannot do during a time penalty being served in the pitlane.

Alonso was demoted to fourth with a further time penalty added to his race time because of this, with George Russell inheriting third place, only for their positions to be reverted a couple of hours later after Aston lodged an appeal, showing multiple cases of jacks touching cars, without anything else happening, in a penalty period that did not lead to further sanctions.

The stewards accepted they'd got this one wrong and restored Fernando to the podium. The right result was reached in the end, but it really needn't have happened so long after the race - a rewording of the regulations around this issue is expected.

Not all gloom and doom at Mercedes

Mercedes, like any other F1 team, do not want to be content with finishing fourth and fifth, especially given their success in recent years, but here was a result that the Silver Arrows can take positives from.

George Russell had a strong weekend - he qualified fourth (and started third with Charles Leclerc dropping to 12th with a grid penalty) and finished fourth, whilst Lewis Hamilton finished fifth.

The car wasn't the quickest, of course, but they had the measure of Ferrari during the race and that is at least something to use as a building block.

Mercedes say that the W14 is going to change a lot in the next handful of races and that's certainly going to be something to look out for, as they try and hunt down the flying Red Bulls.

Ferrari with work to do

There was some optimism at Ferrari going into the weekend that they would be the second-best team in terms of performance and they could get a good result, even with Leclerc's grid penalty for a change of Control Electronics.

Indeed, the Monegasque himself said that he felt something special could be done with the car but ultimately he got to P7 in the race and that was his lot after at least a solid qualifying where he was second fastest.

Carlos Sainz finished P6, meanwhile, having unable to get the better of either Mercedes and it left the Spaniard to admit that the weekend ended up being below par for where the Scuderia hoped they'd be - especially in terms of race pace:

"The last stint on the hard [tyres] proves that we are not where we want to be, that we still deg more than the Mercedes, that we still deg more than the Aston Martins. We lack a bit of race pace. [I'm] a bit surprised because after Friday and before the weekend, I thought that we had a chance of being the second force here in Jeddah."

Clearly, the pecking order below Red Bull for 'best of the rest' is quite wide open - even if Fernando Alonso has two podiums to his name from two thus far - and Ferrari need to try and find some answers to ensure it's they that close the gap to the Bulls before anyone else does.