F1 has gone from Baku to Miami this week in one of the most logistically challenging periods of the season, as the shores of the Caspian Sea are traded for Miami beach and the Hard Rock stadium.

It's the second edition of the Miami GP after its eagerly-anticipated debut last year, and it represents round five of the championship in 2023.

Red Bull are continuing to lead the way after another victory last time out in Baku, and they'll be aiming to make it five stars for their performance so far in 2023 in the States.

As we move into the weekend, here are some of the talking points to look out for this time out in Florida...

Track resurface

There were elements of the Miami track last year that the drivers were a little concerned about, in terms of how uneven it was, and so hopefully that will not be an issue this year.

The track has been relaid to try and combat said issues from last season, but ultimately the proof will be in the pudding when it comes to running on it for the first time on Friday.

Teething troubles were always to be expected with a new event, and so hopefully some of them have been ironed out for this weekend.

Humidity, and potentially rain, to be a factor

The humidity and heat in Miami is set to be a big factor this weekend and the drivers will need to be fully prepared for the rigours of driving in those conditions.

They were visibly sapped after the race in Miami last year with the humidity in particular draining them and we're set for similarly clammy conditions this weekend as we had last year, whilst there's also a chance of rain for the race on Sunday to really add some potential spice.

The drivers are ultra-fit and will be able to cope, but it is still a big test of their physical and mental capabilities performing in such an intense environment.

Can Ferrari build on Baku?

Ferrari had a strong weekend in Azerbaijan overall. Charles Leclerc showed his brilliant one-lap pace at the wheel of the SF-23 to seal pole for both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, though the race pace was not there to match Red Bull unfortunately.

Even so, he and Carlos Sainz earned good points over the weekend and that was with Sainz saying he felt as though he was struggling all weekend in Baku, so he'll be aiming to feel more dialled in in Miami.

The fight for best of the rest behind Red Bull continues, and Ferrari will be aiming to keep showing what they can do as a busy run of races rumbles on.

Can Sergio Perez close the gap further in the title fight?

Had it not been for a brake issue in Australia, and having to start in the pitlane and scramble back through the field, Sergio Perez claimed in Baku, the Mexican would be top of the championship standings instead of six points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

Words from a driver that is clearly feeling confident in terms of his title challenge this season, then, and after winning the Sprint and the Grand Prix in Azerbaijan last weekend who can blame him.

Max Verstappen won here last year in Miami, so will have his own confidence going into this one, and with Red Bull winning four from four this year it could quite easily be just these two battling for victory once again on Sunday.

A welcome return to the normal schedule?

The first Sprint weekend has been and gone and we're back to a more traditional schedule this weekend in Miami, with FP1 and FP2 on Friday, FP3 and qualifying on Saturday, and the Grand Prix on Sunday.

More racing and competitive action is by no means a bad thing, though last weekend was at times labelled boring, and so it'll be interesting to see what the chatter is among fans in terms of heading back to a more familiar weekend format. Some might wish for the Sprint to return, and some might be glad there's just practice to miss and not qualifying on Friday depending on where you are in the world.

Whatever happens, there's bound to be some more discussion over the coming days.