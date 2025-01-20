Winning an MLS Cup is a monumental achievement for any club. It symbolizes months of relentless effort, tactical precision, and a cohesive roster coming together at the perfect time.

However, the true challenge often begins after the champagne stops flowing. The landscape of Major League Soccer is unforgiving, with roster turnover, salary cap restrictions, and competitive parity making it difficult for teams to remain at the top.

Yet, in the last decade, a handful of clubs have defied the odds. The Seattle Sounders , Columbus Crew SC , Toronto FC , and most recently the LA Galaxy have showcased the blueprint for sustained success. These clubs have built dynasties in a league designed for parity.

Their ability to consistently compete at the highest level is no accident. What sets these teams apart is their ability to navigate MLS’s unique challenges through a combination of visionary coaching, ingrained culture, and a commitment to long-term planning.

The Coach as the Architect of Sustained Success

A visionary coach can transform a team’s fortunes, instill a winning mentality, and create a foundation for long-term success. For clubs like Seattle, Toronto, Columbus, and the Galaxy, the coach has been a linchpin of their sustained success.

Seattle Sounders: Brian Schmetzer’s Cultural Integration

Few coaches are as deeply entwined with their club’s identity as Brian Schmetzer is with the Seattle Sounders. A Seattle native, Schmetzer’s journey with the club spans decades, from playing in the NASL era to serving as an assistant coach before taking over the head coaching reins in 2016. His transition to the role was seamless, largely because of his understanding of the club’s DNA.

Schmetzer’s ability to blend tactical adaptability with cultural continuity has been pivotal in Seattle’s success. His tenure has yielded two MLS Cup titles (2016 and 2019) and consistent playoff appearances, making the Sounders a perennial powerhouse. Schmetzer’s approach emphasizes teamwork and collective responsibility, creating an environment where players understand their roles and buy into the club’s ethos.

The Sounders’ success under Schmetzer also highlights the importance of squad management. Even as stars like Clint Dempsey retired and injuries impacted key players like Nicolás Lodeiro, Schmetzer seamlessly integrated younger talent and mid-season acquisitions. His ability to get the best out of players like Raúl Ruidíaz and Jordan Morris while building around a core of experienced leaders has been instrumental in making them consistently competitive across the MLS playoffs.

Beyond tactics, Schmetzer’s leadership fosters trust and accountability. Players respect his even-keeled approach, which has helped the Sounders maintain their identity even amid adversity.

Toronto FC: Greg Vanney’s Transformative Era

When Greg Vanney arrived at Toronto FC in 2014, the club was known more for its failures than successes. Over six seasons, Vanney changed the narrative, leading the team to three MLS Cup finals and delivering their first title in 2017. His tenure became a blueprint for turning underachievers into champions.

Vanney’s success at Toronto stemmed from his ability to manage a diverse group of stars. Under his guidance, Sebastian Giovinco became one of the greatest players in MLS history, while Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore formed the backbone of a dominant roster. Vanney’s tactical acumen allowed him to create a system that maximized his players’ strengths, whether it was the creative genius of Giovinco or the defensive reliability of Drew Moor.

However, Vanney’s influence extended beyond the tactics board. He transformed the culture of Toronto FC, instilling a sense of belief and ambition that had been missing. By fostering a winning mentality, he made Toronto a destination club, both for top international talent and rising domestic stars.

The LA Galaxy Experiment: Greg Vanney’s Triumphant Turnaround

Vanney’s success was not confined to Toronto. His return to the LA Galaxy in 2021 marked the beginning of a rebuilding process that culminated in their sixth MLS Cup title in 2024. The Galaxy’s resurgence under Vanney was a masterclass in resilience and adaptability.

The 2024 Galaxy squad was in large part a testament to Vanney’s vision. Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljić formed a lethal attacking duo, while Riqui Puig orchestrated the midfield with creativity and precision. Defensively, captain Maya Yoshida provided leadership and stability, helping the Galaxy set records for home wins and unbeaten runs.

What made Vanney’s Galaxy stand out was their balance. The team combined youthful energy with veteran experience, allowing them to thrive in high-pressure situations. Their 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls in the MLS Cup final was a fitting culmination of a season that exemplified their dominance.

Vanney’s ability to replicate success at two different clubs underscores the importance of patience and belief in a cohesive strategy. His career is a testament to the transformative power of a great coach.

The Role of Club Culture and Identity

While coaching is pivotal, the sustained success of clubs like Seattle, Toronto, Columbus, and the Galaxy also hinges on their ability to build and maintain a strong club culture. Culture provides continuity and identity, even as rosters and management evolve.

Seattle Sounders: A Community-Focused Legacy

Seattle’s culture is deeply rooted in their connection to the city and its passionate fanbase. The Sounders have prioritized fan engagement, making decisions that reflect the values of their supporters. From their commitment to playing attractive soccer to their investment in youth development, the Sounders have cultivated a brand that resonates locally and nationally.

This culture has created an environment where players understand what it means to represent the Sounders. It’s a culture of accountability, pride, and resilience that has enabled the club to weather challenges like roster turnover and injuries without losing its competitive edge. The Sounders’ ability to connect with their fanbase creates an atmosphere of unwavering support, making Lumen Field one of the most intimidating venues in MLS.

Columbus Crew: Resilience and Reinvention

The Columbus Crew’s story is one of survival, transformation, and resurgence. Nearly relocated in 2018, the Crew’s eventual victory in the 2020 MLS Cup was a powerful statement of the club’s resilience and importance to its community. That spirit has only grown stronger under head coach Wilfried Nancy, who has redefined the team’s style and identity since his appointment in December 2022.

Nancy’s arrival marked a turning point for the Crew, introducing a possession-based style of play that has been as entertaining as it is effective. In 2023, the Crew led MLS with 67 regular-season goals and earned their third MLS Cup title over defending champions LAFC. Nancy’s proactive approach emphasizes fluid ball movement, positional interchange, and creative freedom, making Columbus one of the most dynamic teams in the league.

Integral to this transformation is Nancy’s ability to foster a culture of trust and accountability. Players are encouraged to embrace challenges and push their limits, both tactically and technically. This philosophy created an environment where young talents like Aidan Morris and Cucho Hernández flourished alongside seasoned veterans like Darlington Nagbe.

Nancy’s success is rooted not only in tactics but also in his exceptional leadership and vision. Recognizing his impact, the Crew signed Nancy to a contract extension in April 2024, a move that underscored the club’s belief in his long-term influence. Tim Bezbatchenko, the Crew’s president and general manager, noted, “Wilfried has helped create a culture of unity and ambition, and we are excited about the future under his leadership.”

This culture aligns seamlessly with Columbus’s “One Club” philosophy, which emphasizes collective goals and community engagement. The Crew’s investment in state-of-the-art facilities like Lower.com Field and their focus on youth development further reinforce this unified vision. These efforts ensure that Columbus remains competitive in a league defined by parity and rapid change.

Under Nancy, the Crew have not only added silverware but also solidified their identity as a forward-thinking and resilient club. By blending innovation with a respect for their storied past, Columbus serves as a model for sustained excellence in MLS.

LA Galaxy: Restoring the Gold Standard

For the Galaxy, culture has always been tied to ambition. As MLS’s most decorated club, the expectation is not just to win but to dominate. Vanney’s return reignited that ambition, and the 2024 season was a reminder of what the Galaxy represents.

The team’s success was built on a balance of tradition and evolution. By blending established stars with emerging talent, the Galaxy demonstrated how a commitment to identity and innovation can coexist.

The Challenges of Sustained Success in MLS

Winning an MLS Cup often comes with unintended consequences. Salary cap restrictions, roster turnover, and the rise of new competitors make it difficult to sustain success.

Toronto FC, for instance, struggled to maintain its dominance after 2017, as key players departed and the roster aged. Similarly, Columbus faced challenges after its 2020 title, including the eventual departure of Lucas Zelarayán.

Even Seattle, with its resources and established culture, has faced hurdles. Yet, the clubs that remain successful find ways to adapt. By prioritizing long-term planning over short-term fixes, they continue to set the standard for excellence in MLS.

What Sets the Best Apart?

At its core, sustained success in MLS comes down to balancing short-term results with long-term planning. The most successful clubs understand the importance of:

1. Coaching Continuity: Stability and resolve in leadership ensures consistency in philosophy and execution.

2. Player Development: A strong academy pipeline can mitigate the challenges of roster turnover.

3. Adaptability: Teams must evolve tactically and strategically as the league grows more competitive.

4. Cultural Identity: A clear sense of purpose provides a foundation for resilience during transitions.

The Seattle Sounders, Toronto FC, Columbus Crew, and LA Galaxy offer valuable lessons for other MLS clubs aspiring to sustain success against the backdrop of an ever-rising bar by the league to sustain itself as a competitive global soccer powerhouse. They demonstrate that winning is not enough—it’s about creating a system that can endure the challenges of the league’s unique structure.

As MLS continues to grow in stature and complexity, the pressure to adapt will only intensify. Clubs that can embrace this reality while staying true to their identity will be the ones that thrive. The journey from MLS Cup victory to sustained dominance is not easy, but for those willing to invest in the right people, culture, and vision, the rewards are immeasurable.