Highlights Miles McBride breathes fresh life into Knicks, sparking Game 5 win with 17 points and defensive prowess.

The talent gap from injuries is starting to hurt the Knicks, but McBride's emergence boosts the offense and defense.

Thibodeau's lineup change paid off, elevating McBride and creating an elite lineup for the playoffs.

It has been well chronicled that the New York Knicks have suffered injury after injury throughout this entire 2023-24 season, but are still battling to hoist the NBA Championship trophy. Their sustained success despite missing key players speaks to their toughness, depth, and winning culture instilled by head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Even though they have proven to be the league's most resilient squad, there comes a point where the talent disadvantage from injuries should be too great to advance in the NBA Playoffs. With the latest strained hamstring that has forced OG Anunoby out of the lineup since Game 2 vs. the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks finally seemed to be reaching that point. New York suffered a close loss in Game 3 before being embarrassed in a blowout in Game 4 to even the series.

With New York's season looking to be on the verge of extinction heading into Game 5, Thibodeau pulled out his last trick: starting Deuce McBride. Deuce began the season as a situational bench guy, evolved into an important role player during the campaign, and is now a starting-caliber guard who is extremely effective on both sides of the floor.

Anunoby's absence makes him the fourth top-eight rotation player missing in action, elevating McBride to a role as the Knicks' fifth-best option. He is also New York's only chance to keep surviving the playoffs.

McBride Has Rejuvenated the Knicks

Once looking dead on the mat, New York responded in Game 5

In Games 3 and 4 in Indiana, New York appeared tired and out of gas from the crazy minutes their best players were forced to play because of injury, culminating in a Game 4 drubbing where the Knicks gave an "embarrassing effort" rarely seen since Thibodeau took the reins.

Knicks players were getting beat off the dribble every time down the floor, outrun in transition by the young, energetic Pacers, and failed to compete on the glass. All of these failures were unfamiliar to Thibodeau's Knicks, but spoke to the incredible burden they've shouldered over the past few months just to get to this point. A change was needed, but few fixes seemed available for a team who had only eight playable, healthy bodies left.

Thibodeau found the one move he had left: inserting Deuce McBride into the lineup and playing him 40 minutes. McBride responded with a terrific performance, pouring in 17 points and four assists on 7-for-15 from the field and 3-for-7 from three, while also providing fresh legs and energy that sparked the Knicks to an inspirational blowout win.

McBride had only played 30-plus minutes once during this playoff run (a farcry from his Knicks teammates), meaning he was a lively body New York desperately needed to stop Indiana's fast-paced attack. His frenetic style combined with the electric crowd at Madison Square Garden gave the team all the motivation they needed to fuel a crucial 121-91 victory.

Miles McBride's Positive Effect Player Game +/- McBride 3 +11 Achiuwa 3 -6 McBride 4 -16 Achiuwa 4 -22 McBride 5 +26 Achiuwa 5 +15

McBride Brings Invaluable Skills to the Table

His two-way excellence provides a big upgrade over Precious Achiuwa

After Anunoby left in Game 2, the Knicks opted to put Precious Achiuwa into the lineup in his stead with the intention of maintaining their defensive principles. Achiuwa is an excellent defender who can credibly guard Pascal Siakam, while also helping New York on the boards.

However, playing Achiuwa and Isaiah Hartenstein together was simply too much of a drain on the Knicks' spacing, allowing Indiana to load up on Jalen Brunson even further than before. Achiuwa also struggles to finish around the rim, stifling much of New York's offense in Games 3 and 4. His presence on the floor simply makes it too difficult for the Knicks to score efficiently, especially when Hartenstein is also out there.

Offensive Upgrade (Per 36) Player PPG Playoff PPG TS% McBride 15.2 15.2 59.0% Achiuwa 12.5 8.5 54.5%

Inserting McBride into the starting five completely transformed the Knicks into a dangerous offense once again. Despite being six inches shorter than Anunoby, he can actually fulfill most of the offensive responsibilities that OG had: spot-up shooting, attacking closeouts, and making reads in advantage situations off of Brunson's defensive attention.

The Pacers have decided to essentially double Brunson on every action the Knicks run, meaning a McBride/Brunson pick-and-roll is a perfect coverage beater for New York as long as Deuce can knock down an open three. McBride was a deadeye marksman in the regular season from three at 41 percent, which continued in the postseason at 37.5 percent. He hit three important triples in Game 5, all off of Brunson double-teams.

McBride is also one of the better guard defenders in the league, specializing in keeping quick ball-handlers like Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell in front and out of the lane. As mentioned earlier, Indiana destroyed New York on dribble drives in Games 3 and 4, and McBride completely shut the water off in Game 5. He's held Haliburton to a pedestrian eight points on 4-for-12 shooting with zero assists in this series, while Haliburton has cooked Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Brunson to the tune of 52 percent shooting and nine assists.

New York's Strongest Lineup Features McBride

Thibodeau should ride-or-die with this group until New York is done playing

Similar to how Thibodeau had one chess move left in McBride, he has one lineup left that he can be sure will be effective. New York's five of Brunson, DiVincenzo, Hart, McBride, and Hartenstein has been one of the better lineups in the league, boasting a +31.1 net rating in 172 minutes in the regular season. It truly is incredible that New York still has an elite lineup left after all their injures, which speaks to the depth of their roster.

Knicks' Last Chance Lineup Lineup ORTG DRTG NRTG Brunson/Hart/DiVincenzo/McBride/Hartenstein 138.2 107.1 +31.1

This five-man grouping gives New York enough shooting, ball-handling, and defense to win games, while only lacking the size needed to guard bigger lineups. Thibodeau should continue playing this lineup 30–35 minutes a night, filling in the gaps with Alec Burks and Achiuwa. It is the Knicks only hope left until Anunoby returns, if they can advance past Indiana.