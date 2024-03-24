Highlights Every English club to play top-flight football has been relegated at some point in their history.

Everton's lengthy stretch among the elite has been repeatedly threatened in recent years.

Modern-day giants Manchester City have been relegated this century.

The icy grip of relegation gets everyone in the end. Since William McGregor first came up with the idea of organised league football in 1888, every club to ever grace England's top flight has bowed out of the grand old competition.

Relegation is an all too recent memory for some sides, while others have gone more than 100 years without facing that bleak fate. Riches brought in by the advent of the Premier League in 1992 ensure that certain giants are practically impervious to the drop - as many as six clubs have contested every season. But history has proven that no team is safe.

When Every Premier League Club was Last Relegated Club In the top flight since Last relegated from the top flight Arsenal 1919/1920 19 April 1913 Brentford 2021/2022 24 May 1947 Everton 1954/1955 5 May 1951 Liverpool 1962/1963 17 April 1954 Manchester United 1975/1976 27 April 1974 Tottenham 1978/1979 14 May 1977 Brighton 2017/2018 7 May 1983 Chelsea 1989/1990 28 May 1988 Luton Town 2023/2024 2 May 1992 Nottingham Forest 2022/2023 24 April 1999 Manchester City 2002/2003 7 May 2001 Crystal Palace 2013/2014 15 May 2005 West Ham 2012/2013 15 May 2011 Wolves 2018/2019 22 April 2012 Aston Villa 2019/2020 16 April 2016 Newcastle 2017/2018 11 May 2016 Bournemouth 2022/2023 26 July 2020 Sheffield United 2023/2024 17 April 2021 Fulham 2022/2023 10 May 2021 Burnley 2023/2024 22 May 2022

20 Burnley

22 May 2022

Mike Jackson was crowned Premier League Manager of the Month in April 2022 but couldn't steer Burnley away from relegation in May - becoming just the second head coach in the competition's history to go from one extreme to the other in less than four weeks.

An ever-dwindling well of resources after the club's takeover in 2020 eventually proved beyond Sean Dyche's reputation as a miracle worker. Jackson replaced Dyche with eight games to play, delaying the drop until the final day of the season when Burnley's fate was confirmed with a loss to Newcastle United. Jackson outlined a bleak set of plans for the coming days: "Suffer."

Relegation season 2021/2022 Position 18th Games 38 Wins 7 Draws 14 Losses 17 Goals for 34 Goals against 53

19 Fulham

10 May 2021

Relegation was a depressingly familiar sensation for Fulham fans by the summer of 2021 as the west London outfit fell out of England's top flight for the third time in seven years. Former club captain Scott Parker was at the helm throughout a campaign short on excitement.

Bobby Decordova-Reid mustered a team-high five goals, the lowest tally of any top scorer in the club's history. Parker was adamant that Fulham would avoid relegation right up until it became a mathematical certainty, railing against the majority who may have thought that he was "living in cuckoo land". His confidence was misplaced.

Relegation season 2020/2021 Position 18th Games 38 Wins 5 Draws 13 Losses 20 Goals for 27 Goals against 53

18 Sheffield United

17 April 2021

Christmas had been and gone before Sheffield United earned their first victory of the 2020/2021 season. The Blades avoided a late scare to eke out a 1-0 win over Newcastle in their 18th league game of the campaign. Just one year earlier, Sheffield United had finished ninth in the Premier League.

The Steel City outfit defeated Manchester United two weeks later, but relegation was an inevitability after suffering through the longest wait for a win in Premier League history. COVID-19 restrictions ensured that there were no fans to see the Blades score a pitiful 20 league goals all season, fewer than Tottenham's Harry Kane managed on his own.

Relegation season 2020/2021 Position 20th Games 38 Wins 7 Draws 2 Losses 29 Goals for 20 Goals against 63

17 Bournemouth

26 July 2020

Eddie Howe took over as Bournemouth boss in 2008 when the club was inside League Two's relegation zone. The Cherries avoided the drop despite a 17-point deduction and spent five seasons in the Premier League before going through the trap door.

Bournemouth were still under Howe's stewardship when they fell one point short of safety in 2020, tumbling into the Championship despite defeating an Everton side which finished in mid-table on the final day. The south coast outfit conceded at least 60 goals in each top-flight campaign under Howe and injuries to their forward line that season robbed them of the firepower which had offered salvation in the past.

Relegation season 2019/2020 Position 18th Games 38 Wins 9 Draws 7 Losses 22 Goals for 40 Goals against 65

16 Newcastle

11 May 2016

There have been few bleaker days in the history of Newcastle United than 11 May 2016. The club's fierce local rivals Sunderland, who were led by former Newcastle boss Sam Allardyce, earned a commanding victory over Everton to send the Magpies into the Championship.

A buoyant crowd at the Stadium of Light bellowed: "Are you watching Newcastle?" Only those with a penchant for punishment were still tuning in to see Lamine Kone lash Sunderland into a 3-0 lead. Their fate may have been confirmed by the final day of the season, but Newcastle romped to a 5-1 win against a Tottenham team that had spent most of the campaign fighting for the title.

Relegation season 2015/2016 Position 18th Games 38 Wins 9 Draws 10 Losses 19 Goals for 44 Goals against 65

15 Aston Villa

16 April 2016

Aston Villa finished the 2015/2016 campaign with more managers (four) than victories (three). Remi Garde was the third forlorn figure through the door by November and lost the dressing room immediately. Former Premier League winner Micah Richards described Garde's first set of drills as "pathetic" and "under-8s football".

"So from that moment in the training session, we knew full well that we were going down," Richards revealed. The French coach was in charge of a 6-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool which began a sequence of 11 consecutive defeats. Garde and his children's games were gone before Villa stopped the rot.

Relegation season 2015/2016 Position 20th Games 38 Wins 3 Draws 8 Losses 27 Goals for 27 Goals against 76

14 Wolves

22 April 2012

After consecutive victories to begin the 2011/2012 campaign, mutiny had broken out in the ranks of Wolverhampton Wanderers before Halloween. Manager Mick McCarthy labelled fans who had called for his departure "mindless idiots". The club directors eventually sided with the supporters and let McCarthy go in February.

There was no bad blood as McCarthy signed off with a message for his successor: "Please stay up!" Terry Connor couldn't even earn a win, let alone Premier League survival during the final three months of the campaign. Wolves subsequently suffered the ignominy of consecutive relegations, dropping into League One the following season.

Relegation season 2011/2012 Position 20th Games 38 Wins 5 Draws 10 Losses 23 Goals for 40 Goals against 82

13 West Ham

15 May 2011

Avram Grant didn't even make it into the changing room of the DW Stadium before he was bluntly informed of his sacking. The unpopular West Ham manager had just watched his side slip into the second tier after giving up a two-goal lead to fellow relegation battlers Wigan Athletic.

The crowd was still celebrating Charles N'Zogbia's 94th-minute winner when Grant learned his fate in the tunnel. "It is a very sad day, the saddest since I started football almost 40 years ago," the former Chelsea boss glumly reflected. West Ham boasted the freshly crowned FWA Player of the Year Scott Parker but individual quality wasn't enough.

Relegation season 2010/2011 Position 20th Games 38 Wins 7 Draws 12 Losses 19 Goals for 43 Goals against 70

12 Crystal Palace

15 May 2005

Crystal Palace needed to defeat Charlton Athletic on the final day of the 2004/2005 season to avoid relegation. The Eagles were 2-1 up with eight minutes left when Jerome Thomas swung a free-kick into the box.

Palace boss Iain Dowie plastered posters which read: "How much do I want it?" around the club's training ground heading into the final months of the season. Goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly wanted it less than Charlton's Jonathan Fortune, jumping under the ball as the defender headed the hosts level. Dowie looked on dumbfounded - perhaps he should have provided an answer to his rhetorical question - as Palace sank into the second tier.

Relegation season 2004/2005 Position 18th Games 38 Wins 7 Draws 12 Losses 19 Goals for 41 Goals against 62

11 Manchester City

7 May 2001

Joe Royle didn't have the strength to muster a rousing speech after his Manchester City side were consigned to relegation in 2001, exactly one year after winning promotion to the Premier League. Asked about next season, Royle countered: "Let's all be miserable for a while first."

In the years before Manchester City were taken over by some of the richest owners in English football, the Sky Blues bounced freely between the various tiers of the football pyramid. Royle oversaw two relegations and as many promotions in less than four years at the helm. City's focus is fixed firmly at the opposite end of the table these days.

Relegation season 2000/2001 Position 18th Games 38 Wins 8 Draws 10 Losses 20 Goals for 41 Goals against 65

10 Nottingham Forest

24 April 1999

Ron Atkinson was in the dugout when Nottingham Forest's relegation was confirmed with a limp 2-0 loss to Aston Villa in April 1999. Dave Bassett began the campaign at Forest's helm and made the trip to Villa Park to fire one last dig at his former employers.

"It might never have come to this if the Forest board had given me £5m to spend and allowed me to keep Kevin Campbell," Bassett huffed. Forest had spent 16 consecutive seasons in England's top flight before dropping into the second tier in Brian Clough's final managerial campaign, the first of three demotions in six yo-yo years.

Relegation season 1998/1999 Position 20th Games 38 Wins 7 Draws 9 Losses 22 Goals for 35 Goals against 69

9 Luton Town

2 May 1992

As a top-flight side in the 1991/1992 season, Luton Town voted in favour of the Premier League's formation but had to wait more than three decades before competing in the breakaway competition. A first away victory of the season on the final day of the campaign against already relegated Notts County would have been enough to save David Pleat's woeful travellers.

Julian James gave the visitors a lead before County condemned Luton to another defeat on the road. As top scorer Mick Harford bluntly pointed out post-game: "A team that doesn't win away from home all season deserves to get relegated."

Relegation season 1991/1992 Position 20th Games 42 Wins 10 Draws 12 Losses 20 Goals for 38 Goals against 71

8 Chelsea

28 May 1988

The Stamford Bridge crowd did not take Chelsea's relegation in 1988 well. The Blues finished the regular season in 18th, qualifying for the short-lived relegation play-offs against Division Two side Middlesbrough. Gordon Durie earned the hosts a 1-0 win in the second leg which wasn't enough to overturn the two-goal deficit from the first fixture in the north east.

Fans stormed the pitch in response to the referee's final whistle, targeting the 10,000 travelling away fans. The Middlesbrough supporters were kept in the ground for an extra hour while police corralled the hooligans to a soundtrack of love songs played over the stadium's PA system.

Relegation season 1987/1988 Position 18th Games 40 Wins 9 Draws 15 Losses 16 Goals for 50 Goals against 68

7 Brighton

7 May 1983

Brighton's bold and brash chairman Mike Bamber began the 1982/1983 season unimpressed by the club's season ticket sales, wondering aloud "if the Sussex public really want First Division football". There would be no option by the end of the campaign.

The pragmatic style may not have inspired the crowds, but it underpinned Brighton's run to the FA Cup final that year. Midfielder Jimmy Case believed that the exciting journey to Wembley had a detrimental impact on the club's top-flight form. "It was difficult to get the team motivated for the never-ending struggle for league points," Case reflected. Brighton lost the final after a replay with Manchester United.

Relegation season 1982/1983 Position 22nd Games 42 Wins 9 Draws 13 Losses 20 Goals for 38 Goals against 68

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighton are one of only six clubs to reach the FA Cup final and get relegated in the same season.

6 Tottenham

14 May 1977

When Tottenham slumped to an 8-2 defeat against Derby County in October 1976, manager Keith Burkinshaw sighed: "I have a deep sense of shame and regret." The cloud hanging over Spurs only darkened over the subsequent months. Tottenham's 5-0 reverse away to Manchester City in May effectively sealed their fate.

Spurs had been on the wane since the glory days of Bill Nicholson's double winners, narrowly evading the drop in 1975 under manager Terry Neill before his controversial move to Arsenal. Club captain Steve Perryman described relegation as "a relief", putting a definitive end to "the years of mediocrity and worse".

Relegation season 1976/1977 Position 22nd Games 42 Wins 12 Draws 9 Losses 21 Goals for 48 Goals against 72

5 Manchester United

27 April 1974

Manchester United's golden vintage in the 1960s was illuminated by the Holy Trinity of Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law. Ahead of the 1973/1974 campaign, Charlton retired, Best may as well have and Law found out that he was joining Manchester City while watching TV in a Scottish pub.

Law returned to Old Trafford with City for United's penultimate game of the season. Other fixtures ensured that the Red Devils would have been relegated regardless of the derby loss, but Law's back-heeled winner was still a dagger blow. The result stood despite a pitch invasion, sending United into the Second Division. Law remained "inconsolable" for decades.

Relegation season 1973/1974 Position 21st Games 42 Wins 7 Draws 15 Losses 20 Goals for 37 Goals against 62

4 Liverpool

17 April 1954

Liverpool knew that defeat to Cardiff City would end their faint ambitions of avoiding the drop in April 1954. The Reds fell behind but Cardiff were forced to replace goalkeeper Ron Howells with defender Alf Sherwood after the shot-stopper broke his thumb.

Sherwood spent an hour rebuffing all the efforts Anfield's finest could muster. Billy Liddell, one of Liverpool's greatest players of all time, had the best chance from 12 yards only to fire his penalty straight at the emergency stand-in. Sherwood smothered the rebound to ensure a famous victory for the visitors and Liverpool's relegation. Liddell sought out Sherwood to shake his hand at the final whistle.

Relegation season 1953/1954 Position 22nd Games 42 Wins 9 Draws 10 Losses 23 Goals for 68 Goals against 97

3 Everton

5 May 1951

Everton are no strangers to a relegation battle. The Toffees have finished within five points of the relegation zone seven times in the Premier League era alone without falling below the dreaded dotted line.

The Merseyside outfit only needed a point against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 1950/1951 season to avoid the drop. Cliff Britton's side conspired to lose 6-0. All three of Everton, Wednesday and Chelsea finished the campaign with 32 points, but a favourable goal average - the ratio of goals scored to those conceded, which was the tiebreaker of the time - nudged the capital club to safety.

Relegation season 1950/1951 Position 22nd Games 42 Wins 12 Draws 8 Losses 22 Goals for 48 Goals against 86

2 Brentford

24 May 1947

Brentford's final game before slipping out of the top flight in 1947 was against Arsenal - the same opponents that welcomed the Bees back to England's elite 74 years later. After four consecutive First Division seasons, including a genuine title tilt in 1938, Brentford were undone in the first post-WWII campaign.

Three months before the Bees fell out of League One in 2007, the club's last demotion at any level of the pyramid, Matthew Benham invested £3m. The professional gambler would eventually take on full ownership of his boyhood club, implementing a statistically driven approach that has not only helped Brentford avoid relegation, but taken them to the Premier League.

Relegation season 1946/1947 Position 21st Games 42 Wins 9 Draws 7 Losses 26 Goals for 45 Goals against 88

1 Arsenal

19 April 1913

The first and so far only top-flight relegation in Arsenal's history was confirmed with a draw away to Tottenham. The two clubs would go on to forge a fierce rivalry, but that would be in the years to come - Arsenal were still based in south London when they finished bottom of the First Division in 1913.

The Gunners won just one home game in their final season at the Manor Ground before moving north to Highbury. Arsenal didn't return to the top flight until the division was restructured following the end of the First World War, elbowing their way ahead of Spurs thanks to the political campaigning of club chairman Sir Henry Norris.