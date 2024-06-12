Highlights Jerry West's legacy extends beyond the basketball court, as he was a key figure in building the modern NBA.

Despite numerous Finals losses, West showcased incredible talent and remains one of the greatest playoff performers.

In 1972, West finally captured his first and only NBA Championship, solidifying his status as a basketball legend.

The NBA world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic people, Jerry West. Not only was West one of the greatest players of all time and one of the founders of the modern NBA, but he was a basketball lifer who did great work in other areas outside the court itself.

West rightfully earned the honor of being depicted dribbling a basketball in the NBA's logo, as he, alongside Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and a few others, helped build the league from its infancy into what it would become. The Los Angeles Lakers legend remains one of the most entertaining players to watch across any era of basketball due to his skill and creativity that was long before his time.

After his playing career ended, West immediately transitioned into other roles in the NBA and succeeded in all of them. He served as the head coach, a player scout, and general manager for the Lakers and also worked as an executive for the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Until the very end of his great life, West was contributing to the NBA's affairs. It is now time to look back on his legendary, but extraordinarily unlucky career.

West Was 1-8 In The NBA Finals Through No Fault Of His Own

Jerry lost his first seven finals, six of which to the Boston Celtics

West played in a time when there were fewer teams in the NBA, spending many years in a league with fewer than ten franchises competing. With this being the case, all the talent seemed to be concentrated on a few rosters, and mainly the Boston Celtics.

Russell's Celtics are well-known for capturing eleven titles in thirteen years during the 1950s and 1960s, but the lesser known part of it is that they won six of them at the expense of West's Lakers. Even more remarkable was that every Boston victory came in the first nine years of West's career, and were his first six Finals appearances.

Playing alongside the legendary scorer Elgin Baylor, West's Lakers simply weren't good enough to consistently beat the stacked Celtics four times out of seven. Boston featured all-time greats including Russell, Sam Jones, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek, K.C. Jones, and Tommy Heinsohn, coached by the iconic Red Auerbach.

These continuous defeats came through no fault of West himself, as he and Baylor did their absolute best to carry Los Angeles to victory, and came close several times, losing in seven games in three separate series. The three game-sevens West lost to the Celtics were decided by two, two, and three points respectively, handing Los Angeles as excruciating of a defeat as one can experience.

West's Painful Finals Defeats Year Opponent Game 7 Outcome West Game 7 Points 1962 Celtics 110-107 L 35 1966 Celtics 95-93 L 36 1969 Celtics 108-106 L 42

West spent a whole decade without winning a championship despite excellent play from himself in nearly every series. This unfortunate outcome could have all been changed by just a few plays.

West Was An Incredible Playoff Performer

Abysmal Finals record was not West's fault

An All-Star in all of his 14 seasons, West was a special player from the moment he stepped on the court to the time he called it quits. Despite only winning one championship in nine Finals trips, he carried his superstar standard into the playoffs every year, posting ridiculous stats and nearly lifting inferior teams to the promised land.

A 12-time All-NBA selection, West averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds for his regular season career, upping his scoring to 29.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds on the playoff stage. West annually did his absolute best to carry his Lakers past the opposition despite facing several stacked teams.

West is also one of the greatest Finals performers in NBA history, with his 30.5 points per game ranking third all-time in the championship series. Only Michael Jordan and Rick Barry rank ahead of him, with the latter only participating in three NBA Finals.

Legendary Playoff Performer Category PPG PPG All-Time Rank APG TS% Regular Season 27.0 8th 6.7 55.0% Playoffs 29.1 5th 6.3 54.1% NBA FInals 30.5 3rd 5.6 53.3%

A perfect measure of West's predicament is the fact that he remains the only player ever to earn NBA Finals MVP honors in a series loss in 1969. He couldn't be denied this award, averaging 37.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in a seven-game defeat to the hated Celtics.

The Logo Finally Came Through In 1972

Lakers beat the Knicks to win West's first and only championship

In 1970, West's Lakers lost yet another NBA Finals, this time in seven games to the New York Knicks, who had Walt Clyde Frazier, Willis Reed, Dick Barnett, and many other legends. Keeping the theme of West's career, he even hit a game-tying halfcourt heave in Game 3 of those Finals, but the Lakers still lost in overtime.

However, West would avenge his defeat by finally breaking through against those same Knicks two years later to capture his first and only NBA Championship. He won alongside Finals MVP Wilt Chamberlain and Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich, putting a bow on what is still one of the greatest careers in basketball history.

Jerry West 1972 Finals PPG APG RPG 19.8 8.8 4.0

In true Jerry West fashion, he would conclude his career by losing to the Knicks in the Finals the next year (his second-to-last season), concluding his unlucky career with a 1-8 record in the championship series. Nonetheless, West goes down as one of the best playoff performers ever, a true NBA legend, and a rightful presence on the logo.