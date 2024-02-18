Highlights Teams often use winning streaks to gain sustained momentum and gain valuable insights into their mechanics.

Winning streaks in the NBA can instill confidence, momentum, and a sense of invincibility in teams.

Winning streaks can lead to impressive regular-season records and can even propel teams to win the NBA Finals.

Winning streaks hold a profound importance within the NBA. They represent the event of everything going right for a team; every aspect, from team chemistry to coaching to player performances, all click at the same time, resulting in sustained success.

Winning streaks can serve as rallying points for teams, instilling confidence, momentum, and a sense of invincibility that can propel them to unprecedented heights. They serve as barometers of a team's potential and character, revealing their ability to perform under pressure and sustain success over an extended period. They often span a single season but could extend across multiple seasons.

Teams that embark on winning streaks often do so by accident, but then use the sustained momentum to keep it going. These periods of success offer valuable insights into a team's mechanics, providing a comprehensive glimpse into the inner workings of contending teams. These are the longest regular-season winning streaks in NBA history.

8 2014 San Antonio Spurs – 19 games

The Spurs won 19 straight games from February 26 to April 3, 2014

The 2013-14 San Antonio Spurs were a formidable foe. After losing in the NBA Finals to the Miami Heat the previous year, San Antonio was out for vengeance. Headlined by Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and a young Kawhi Leonard, and coached by the legendary Gregg Popovich, the Spurs rattled off 19 straight wins from February 26 to April 3, 2014.

Spurs' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result 1st Round Mavericks Spurs in 7 Conference Semis Trail Blazers Spurs in 5 Conference Finals Thunder Spurs in 6 Finals Heat Spurs in 5

The streak began with a 120-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons. What would ensue would be a winning streak tied for the seventh-longest in league history. The streak included an undefeated March, a month in which the Spurs dominated the league, going 16-0. The streak would eventually end on April 3, with a 106-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The winning streak allowed San Antonio to finish with a 62-20 record, the best record in the league that year and the third-best record in franchise history. Even better for the Spurs was the outcome of the season, where they got their revenge on the Heat by defeating them in the Finals, four games to one.

7 2008 Boston Celtics – 19 games

The Celtics won 19 straight games from November 15 to December 25, 2008

The Boston Celtics were fresh off their 17th (and most recent) title in 2008 and were looking to repeat as NBA Champions. They got off to an incredible season, starting 27-2. This included a 19-game winning streak which began on November 15 and ended on December 25, 2008.

The streak began with a 102-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics would then win their next 18 games, going undefeated until Christmas of 2008, when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 92-83.

Celtics' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result 1st round Bulls Celtics in 7 Conference Semis Magic Magic in 7

Boston would go on to finish with an impressive 62-20, the same as the 2014 Spurs, but perhaps they peaked too early as they would lose to the Orlando Magic in the second round of the playoffs, in seven games.

6 2000 Los Angeles Lakers – 19 games

The Lakers won 19 straight games from February 4 to March 16, 2000

The 1999-2000 Lakers were the beginning of great things to come for the franchise. It was the first season in their new arena, the Staples Center, and they were headlined by two of the game’s greats, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The season included a seven-game win streak early in the season but was most known for the 19-game win streak.

Lakers' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result 1st Round Kings Lakers in 5 Conference Semis Suns Lakers in 5 Conference Finals Trail Blazers Lakers in 7 Finals Pacers Lakers in 6

The Lakers won their first game of the streak on February 4, 2000, with a 113-67 blowout of the Utah Jazz (a 46-point differential). They would experience sustained success until March 16, with a 109-102 loss to the Washington Wizards. However, they would regain that momentum come the playoffs, when they defeated the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals to secure their first of three straight rings.

5 1971 Milwaukee Bucks – 20 games

The Bucks won 20 straight games from February 6 to March 9, 1971

The Bucks won their second and most recent championship in 2021. But a half-century prior, they won their first ring in 1971. That ring came on the heels of a 20-game win streak, the first-ever single-season win streak to reach the 20-game mark.

Bucks' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result Conference Semis Warriors Bucks in 5 Conference Finals Lakers Bucks in 5 Finals Bullets Bucks in 4

In 1971, the Bucks rattled off 20 straight wins from February 6 to March 9. The streak began with a 111-85 blowout over the San Francisco Warriors and ended with a 110-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Nonetheless, the Bucks won the championship that year and became yet another example of a team with a long winning streak during that season going on to win the Finals.

4 2008 Houston Rockets – 22 games

The Rockets won 22 straight games from January 29 to March 18, 2008

In most cases, teams that rattle off impressive win streaks go on to win the NBA Finals, due to having the fortitude necessary to maintain such a winning culture. However, not all teams go on to win it, and such is the case with the 2008 Houston Rockets.

The Rockets rattled off 22 straight wins in 2008, good for the fourth-longest winning streak in NBA history. It began with a 111-107 win over the Warriors on January 29, and ended with 94-74 loss to the eventual champion Celtics on March 18. They went a remarkable 18-0 in the month of February.

Rockets' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result 1st Round Jazz Jazz in 6

The winning streak accounted for 38 percent of the Rockets’ wins that season, as they would finish the season 55-27 record. This was only good enough for fifth in the Western Conference, and the Rockets which were once so dominant that season would go out quietly to the Jazz in the first round of the playoffs, in six games.

3 2013 Miami Heat – 27 games

The Heat won 27 straight games from February 3 to March 27, 2013

2013 was a great time for the Heat. The franchise was headlined by the Big Three of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh, and had just won their second NBA championship in 2012. A year later, they were seeking to repeat and asserted their dominance with a 27-game win streak.

The streak began on February 3, 2013, with a 100-85 win over the Toronto Raptors. They would not lose another game until the end of March, which was a 101-97 loss to the Bulls on March 27. The streak became the second-longest winning streak in league history at the time and is still the second-longest single-season winning streak in league history.

Heat Playoff Run Round Opponent Result 1st Round Bucks Heat in 4 Conference Semis Bulls Heat in 5 Conference Finals Pacers Heat in 7 Finals Spurs Heat in 7

The winning streak propelled the Heat to a substantial 66-16 record, by far the best in the NBA that year. Their championship pedigree came to light that year as they would end up repeating as champions, defeating the San Antonio Spurs in seven games to secure their third and most recent title.

2 2015 Golden State Warriors – 28 games

The Warriors won 28 straight games across two seasons from April 9 to December 12, 2015

The Warriors of the mid-2010s were some of the greatest teams basketball has ever seen. The 2014-15 season saw the Warriors win their last four games of the regular season, beginning with a 116-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9, 2015. The Warriors would then win their first championship in forty years in 2015.

Little did the world know, however, that the last four games of the 2014-15 season would end up indirectly catapulting the Warriors to achieve the second-longest winning streak in league history. The 2015-16 Warriors opened up the season with a 24-0 run, eclipsing the previous record of wins to begin a season, which was 15-0 by the 1993-94 Rockets.

Warriors' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result 1st Round Rockets Warriors in 5 Conference Semis Trail Blazers Warriors in 5 Conference Finals Thunder Warriors in 7 Finals Cavaliers Cavaliers in 7

The Warriors would finally get their first loss of the season nearly two months in, on December 12, 2015. This was a 108-95 loss to the Bucks. This did not derail the Warriors’ season, however, as they would go on to finish with an outstanding record of 73-9, the greatest record in NBA history. Shockingly, however, the Warriors did not win the Finals that year, as they lost to James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a seven-game shocker.

1 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers (33 games)

The Lakers won 33 straight games from November 5, 1971 to January 9, 1972

The 1971-72 Lakers have gone down as one of the greatest teams in the history of the NBA. The season included an extended winning streak which lasted for a record 33 games, from November 5, 1971 to January 9, 1972. It is the only winning streak in league history to reach at least 30 games, and the only one on this list to span two different calendar years (though it was the same season).

Lakers' Playoff Run Round Opponent Result Conference Semis Bulls Lakers in 4 Conference Finals Bucks Lakers in 6 Finals Knicks Lakers in 5

The streak began with a 110-106 win over the Bullets, and ended with a 120-104 loss to the Bucks. The Lakers would finish with an amazing 69-13 record, with 48 percent (nearly half) of their wins that season coming from the 33-game streak. The Lakers backed up the streak by winning the NBA Finals that season, beating the New York Knicks in five games.