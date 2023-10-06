Highlights The Lakers' success in the upcoming season hinges on the contributions of D'Angelo Russell, despite his defensive weaknesses.

Rui Hachimura's hot shooting from three-point range during the playoffs raises questions about whether he can sustain that success.

Austin Reaves, an undrafted player, has become an essential component of the Lakers' title aspirations, thanks to his playmaking and perimeter shooting skills.

The Los Angeles Lakers enter the 2023-2024 NBA season with championship aspirations, thanks to their headliners LeBron James and Anthony Davis. After spending a year and a half in mediocrity due to the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade, the Lakeshow retooled the roster with players whose skills complement the strengths of their two stars.

Free agent acquisitions Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes all project as contributors in the chase for championship banner No. 18. Here’s a ranking of the five most essential players suiting up in the purple and gold.

5 D'Angelo Russell

Despite playing well for the Lakers after being acquired midseason, the season ended painfully for Russell and L.A. in the conference finals against the Denver Nuggets. Defense will always be an issue for the former Ohio State point guard, but the Nuggets hunted Russell so relentlessly that his offense suffered and he became nearly unplayable.

Lakers fans expressed their outrage and the team signed a potential defensive replacement in Gabe Vincent in the offseason. Nevertheless, the team still needs his outside shooting and playmaking. While many people focus on his poor performance against the Nuggets, they ignore the series against the Grizzlies and Warriors where Russell’s offense crucially helped them through those series. Still, many will wonder if Russell's defensive liabilities will show up again.

4 Rui Hachimura

After a blistering playoff run last season in which the newly acquired Rui Hachimura shot an obscene 48.7% from three, the forward inked a three-year, $51 million deal to stay with the team this summer. Yet, the question remains whether that was an aberrant hot streak or something the Lakers can expect moving forward.

Rui Hachimura - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Regular Season Playoffs Minutes 23.3 24.3 Points 11.2 12.2 Assists 0.9 0.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 Field goal % 48.6 55.7 3-point field goal % 31.9 48.7

Hachimura has averaged just shy of 35% from beyond the arc for his career. However, when you account for just catch-and-shoot threes, he’s nailed over 40% over the past two seasons. His size and versatility will go a long way if his hot shooting can continue.

3 Austin Reaves

What an incredible rise for Austin Reaves, going from being undrafted to becoming a crucial cog in the Lakers’ title chances. His playmaking and elite perimeter shooting seamlessly unlock the talents of their headliners. Reeves spent the summer off season workouts bulking up to prepare for that increased responsibility. We’ll see if further leaning into playing Reaves on ball, allows for James to reach the NBA playoffs with fresh legs.

2 LeBron James

With the King turning 39 in December, it’s reasonable to wonder how much he has left in the tank. Undoubtedly, no one in the history of the NBA ever played better in their 20th season than James did last year. Averaging 29 points, 8 rebounds, and nearly 7 assists in your “twilight” years remains completely ridiculous.

However, his aura of indestructibility has waned as he ages. Over his five seasons with the Lakers, James has averaged just 55 games per season. He also noticeably wore down at the end of the last season thanks to the team’s furious playoff push. It’s incumbent upon the team to monitor his minutes, which could be difficult due to the league's new rules about resting stars.

At the end of last season, LeBron clearly ran out of gas after pushing a struggling Lakers team to even make the Play-In tournament. General manager Rob Pelinka talked about how they built the team to help rest LeBron for the playoffs specifically, “I think we were very intentional about the versatility that this roster has, the depth that the roster has. I think there are upgrades (in) spacing and shooting, top to bottom. That was all done knowing LeBron is going into the 21st year. We have to partner with him to help him get all the way to the end, because that’s his goal.”

1 Anthony Davis

It may seem sacrilegious to rank anyone over LeBron James as the most important Laker. But with LBJ entering his 21st season in the Association, it’s time for someone else to do the heavy lifting, especially during the regular season. Furthermore, during LeBron’s run in Los Angeles, the team has thrived thanks to stifling defense rather than high-flying offense.

Predictably, L.A. was seven points worse per 100 possessions defensively when Davis rested, per CleaningTheGlass.

The Brow’s ability to dominate defensively is well-established. However, a significant factor in Davis’ ability to dominate offensively continues to be his up and down three-point shooting. He’s never cracked over 34% in his career for a season, but even trending toward league average would considerably open up the floor to utilize his speed and ball handling.

