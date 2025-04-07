"Inclement weather" is already impacting one of the most culturally-significant weeks in golf, with a forecast of thunderstorms prompting host golf club Augusta National to postpone the opening of its gates on Monday, the 7th of April.

The 2025 Masters sees PGA Tour mainstays like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth reunite with the breakaway stars in LIV Golf's upstart league, like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm. The Masters is the first of golf's four majors on the calendar, and typically attracts crossover eyeballs.

Augusta, one of the most prestigious private courses in golf, is renowned for its immaculate fairways, dogwoods and magnolias, and perilously-fast greens. But conditions, this year, could affect players who tee off earlier in the day, rather than later.

Related Mobile Phones are Banned at The Masters - Here's Why Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most exclusive venues in sports and has strict rules inside.

The Masters 2025 Weather Forecast

Windy storms could plague Augusta National