There are some seriously bizarre rules when it comes to golf – something Anna Davis found out the hard way at Augusta National.

Davis, who is defending her crown in the Augusta National Women's Amateur event, received a four-shot penalty on Wednesday, which has severely hampered her chances of having another shot at the title.

But while the vast majority of players would cut a frustrated figure after such a setback, Davis instead saw the funny side as she spoke to reporters after her round.

Why was Davis given a four-shot penalty?

Davis received a pair of two-stroke penalties after she was adjudged to have 'lifted, cleaned and replaced' her ball while it was in the rough.

In normal circumstances, this may well have been fine, but according to the Model Local Rule E-3 distributed by the ANWA competition committee, the field of 72 players was only allowed to play preferred lies from the areas cut to the fairway height or less.

Though Davis was informed of the potential penalties on the fourth hole, the punishment was not enforced until after her round.

To make matters worse, Davis then double-bogeyed the fourth and bogeyed the fifth.

Ultimately, instead of signing for a level-par 72, which would have made her tied-13th, she instead carded a four-over 76.

In a statement, James Hyler Jr., the chair of the ANWA competition committee, said, “During play of her first hole, Anna Davis lifted her ball and failed to replace it on its original spot on two separate occurrences. Under Rule 9.4, Ms. Davis has been penalized two strokes for each occurrence of playing from a wrong place. Her score on hole 1 will be increased from 5 to 9."

What did Davis say about her penalty?

Remarkably, Davis managed to remain composed after learning of her penalty and spoke to the media at length about the incident.

"So preferred lies were only the fairway today and I learned that after the first hole," she said in one interview.

"A little rough start to the day, but it's alright – it happens," she added.

Check out the interview below:

VIDEO: Anna Davis speaks on her four-stroke penalty

Davis also spoke about how she managed to keep her head in the right place, despite the threat of a shot penalty looming over her for much of her round.

"I talked about my mental game all week, and how important it is, and now it’s being tested,” she said.

"After that happens, it’s kind of all you can do is have a positive mindset and go from there.

“I was a little back and forth [mental on the fourth hole. I was trying to hit my shot, but obviously thinking about the four [penalty shots].

She added: “Aside from hole one, I played pretty good today. I hit a lot of shots close. The putter wasn’t really rolling, but I hit good shots.”

Davis is eight shots off the lead at present, but she has already proven she has the capability to win the tournament.

And if she does complete a stunning comeback, it would be a truly remarkable story.