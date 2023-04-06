Seamus Power overcame insurmountable odds to make back-to-back holes-in-one, a truly rare and special feat, during The Masters Par 3 Contest.

If you ask any amateur golfer what their ideal scenario and dream is, it’s to bag that infamous hole-in-one and many players go their entire careers without making a single one – meaning it’s so difficult to do.

However, for those pros competing at The Masters this year, this doesn’t seem to be a massive problem and for one particular Irishman, he had a lot of luck (with a touch of class) on his side.

Seamus Power's remarkable feat at The Masters

Seamus Power became only the third player to record two consecutive holes-in-one in the Par 3 Contest yesterday.

The 36-year-old stepped up for his last two holes and sunk both at the first attempt, the first one spinning back on the 120-yard 8th hole and the second rolling in nicely for an ace on the 135-yard 9th hole.

To put it into perspective, PGA.com has listed the odds of any professional performing this feat on a par 3 at 3000/1, which means if they were to hit 3,000 shots, on average just one would make its way into the cup.

In order to blow your mind even further, a touring pro would have a very low .000009 percent (that’s about one in 11 million) chance of successfully landind back-to-back aces.

Absolute madness!

During a Par 3 Contest, a precursor to The Masters Tournament itself, it’s easier to do since the course is significantly shorter than the full courses pros are accustomed to playing.

The piece of golfing excellence performed by Power has been done before in the Par 3 competition’s history, however, first by Bubba Watson and then by Scottie Scheffler, the latter who was at the time the defending Masters champion, both doing so on Wednesday also.

Power, who hails from Waterford, Ireland, will be competing in only his second edition of The Masters this coming week after finishing joint 27th last year.

He currently has two PGA Tour wins to his name, including the 2021 Barbasol Championship and the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

What did you make of Power’s miraculous feat, and how well will he do in The Masters?