It’s the first week of April which can only mean one thing. The Masters is back to kick off the 2023 golf season.

The conclusion of Day 1 saw a three-way tie for the lead with Brooks Koepka joining Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland at the top of the scoreboard.

However, Day 2 became more about the weather and less about the golf, with dramatic scenes occurring at the side of the 17th tee leading to a lucky escape for patrons nearby.

Bad weather at The Masters

At the start of Day 2, storms were predicted to occur throughout the latter part of the day, leading to the tournament officials deciding to move up all of the starting times by 30 minutes. This was to try to ensure that the full second round was able to be completed as originally scheduled.

During the morning session, the weather, although hot and humid, was sunny. It was shortly after lunch, though, where it took a turn for the worse.

In what turned out to be a very stop-start session, play was initially suspended at 15:10 local time, and resumed again after a 20-minute pause. However, the gusty winds only strengthened, and three pine trees fell down at the side of the 17th hole.

Trees falling down at The Masters

This forced many patrons to run for cover as the pine trees were looming ever larger over them as they began to break away and fall to the ground. Although at first there were concerns over patrons being hurt, fortunately no injuries were sustained.

Megan Hill was sitting by the 17th tee when the trees fell. When speaking to the Augusta Chronicle, she said: “I stood up and screamed and thought, ‘Is it going to fall on me?’ It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the win had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit.”

It was at this point where the tournament officials decided to suspend play again by sounding a horn immediately after the trees had fallen. Only a few minutes later, a second horn sounded at around 16:25 local time to signal that further thunderstorms were approaching in the area.

It was decided that the day’s play would be fully suspended at 17:46 local time.

The Masters release statement after trees fall

The Masters released the following statement: “Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of the No. 17 tee due to win. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament.

“The Second Round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Ticket gates will open at 7:00 a.m. EDT as scheduled.”

The end of this stop-start day sees Brooks Koepka now stand alone as the leader, leading on 12 under ahead of amateur golfer and Masters debutant Sam Bennett, who is on 8 under.

Day 3 is forecasted to be much of the same, with heavier rain, colder temperatures, and stronger winds set to play a role in the outcome of this tournament, and is likely to be a deciding factor on who will come out on top and be putting on the famous Green Jacket in a couple of days time.