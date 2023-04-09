Tiger Woods’ Masters campaign has sadly come to a premature end after heartbreaking footage has emerged showing the five-time champion struggling to walk.

The 47-year-old withdrew from the tournament before play resumed on Sunday - citing ‘reaggravated plantar fasciitis’ - following the postponement of the third round due to poor weather.

Woods was in visible discomfort on Saturday afternoon, labouring to six over through seven holes and dunking his tee shot on 16 into the lake.

Earlier in the week, the 47-year-old made his 23rd consecutive cut at Augusta National, equaling a tournament record held by Fred Couples and Gary Player.

What has been said about Tiger Woods' withdrawal?

The Masters announced Woods’ decision through a statement, which read: “Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament after completing seven holes of his third round.”

Woods confirmed his withdrawal via his social media channels as well, saying: “I am disappointed to have to withdraw this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis.

“Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The aforemention footage of Woods struggling to walk can be seen below, and it's gone viral on Twitter with plenty of golf fans reaction and sharing.

The 15-time major champion drew speculation over his Masters future ahead of the first major of 2023.

Tiger Woods' golfing future

When asked in his pre-tournament press conference if this could be his final appearance at Augusta, Woods said: “Last year was kind of a… I didn’t know if I was going to play again at that time.

“For some reason, everything kind of came together. I kind of pushed a little bit, I was able to make the cut, which was nice.

“Yeah, I don’t know how many more I have in me. So, just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories.”

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Considered by many to be the greatest golfer of all time, Woods has been blighted by a series of career-hampering injuries.

Tiger Woods' injury record

In 2008, the American battled to a famous US Open victory - seemingly on one leg - but was sidelined for the next nine months to recover from reconstructive anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery.

Woods subsequent struggles have included neck, back, elbow, Achilles tendon, and further left knee issues, as well as ‘multiple leg injuries’ sustained in car crash in February 2021.