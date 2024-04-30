Highlights The Vikings traded up one spot for J.J. McCarthy at the 10th pick to secure their next franchise quarterback.

McCarthy fits perfectly into Kevin O'Connell's scheme and is surrounded with elite weapons.

McCarthy excels at intermediate passes, throwing under pressure, and targeting out routes.

Amid uncertainty after Kirk Cousins departed for Atlanta in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings faced a critical decision in addressing their quarterback situation. Speculation swirled that they might need to trade up into the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft to secure their quarterback of the future.

However, the unexpected happened when Michigan's J.J. McCarthy remained available at the tenth overall pick. Sensing an opportunity they couldn't pass up, the Vikings moved up one spot to ensure they landed their franchise QB, selecting McCarthy.

Now, with an arsenal of offensive weapons including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, McCarthy finds himself in one of the most advantageous situations for any rookie quarterback in recent memory.

Positioned to lead the Vikings, McCarthy not only brings raw talent but also fits seamlessly into Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme, enhancing the team's ability to execute their game plan effectively.

How McCarthy's Strength Aligns with the Vikings' Receivers

McCarthy was dominant in the intermediate passing game last year

Success on intermediate pass attempts (those ranging from 10 to 19 air yards) is crucial for moving the chains and sustaining drives. These throws often occur in situations where teams need to convert third downs or extend drives in the middle of the field. Quarterbacks who excel in this range can effectively stretch defenses and keep opposing secondaries guessing.

For the Vikings, whose offensive identity revolves around attacking downfield to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the ability to execute intermediate passes is paramount. As they look to bolster their passing game with the addition of McCarthy, his proficiency in this area could prove to be a significant asset for the team.

McCarthy's success on intermediate passes last season at Michigan was a testament to his accuracy and ability to deliver the ball with precision in crucial situations.

According to PFF, his completion rate of 67.1 percent on intermediate passes was the fourth-highest among Power Five quarterbacks (minimum 25 attempts). This high completion percentage indicates not only McCarthy's accuracy but also his ability to effectively read defenses and find open receivers in the intermediate range.

McCarthy's proficiency in the intermediate passing game is a perfect complement to the strengths of Jefferson and Addison. According to PFF, Jefferson, with whom the Vikings' brass has reportedly had "great dialogue" on a new lucrative extension, is the NFL's premier receiver on intermediate routes since 2020, leading the league in targets (194), receptions (127), and receiving yards (2,315) in that category.

Most Receiving Yards on Intermediate Targets since 2020 (PFF) Player Intermediate Receiving Yards Justin Jefferson 2,315 Tyreek Hill 2,009 Brandon Aiyuk 1,910 Travis Kelce 1,870 A.J. Brown 1,826

Addison also thrived in the intermediate passing game. The first-year man racked up the second-most receiving yards on intermediate targets among rookies last season, with 390, trailing only Puka Nacua.

Impressively, despite Jefferson missing seven games due to injury and Addison being a rookie, the two combined for the sixth-most receiving yards on intermediate targets by any teammate duo in the league last season.

Most Intermediate Receiving Yards by Teammate Duo in 2023 (PFF) Teammate Duo Intermediate Yards George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk 1,110 Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle 1,016 Mike Evans, Chris Godwin 934 Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb 882 Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers 832 Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison 828

With both receivers excelling in the intermediate area, McCarthy's accuracy and timing will allow him to maximize their talents and keep the Vikings' passing game firing on all cylinders.

Thriving Under Pressure

McCarthy generated the 2nd-highest big-time throw rate when under pressure

Last season, the Vikings quarterbacks faced significant pressure, with Next Gen Stats revealing that they were pressured on 39.1 percent of dropbacks, eighth-highest in the NFL. This constant pressure led to 11 interceptions thrown when under duress, the second-most in the league.

In such situations, having a quarterback who remains calm and composed under pressure is crucial. Luckily for the Vikings, McCarthy excels in this area.

According to PFF, McCarthy's ability to perform under pressure was exceptional last season. His 13.1 percent big-time throw rate when under pressure ranked second-highest among all FBS quarterbacks (minimum 25 pass attempts).

Additionally, his 59.0 percent completion rate when under duress was the third-highest among the same group. Most impressively, McCarthy threw just three interceptions when pressured, a stark contrast to the Vikings' group of passers last season.

Highest Big Time Throw Rate Under Pressure in 2023 (PFF) Player Big Time Throw Rate Jason Bean 13.9% J.J. McCarthy 13.1% Jayden Daniels 12.0% Seth Henigan 11.8% Thomas Castellanos 11.5%

These statistics underscore McCarthy's poise and effectiveness in challenging situations, qualities that make him an ideal fit for a team like the Vikings, who are looking to improve their performance under pressure.

Out Route Specialists

Justin Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving yards on out routes since 2020

Jefferson's proficiency in running out routes is unmatched in the NFL. According to PFF, since 2020, Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards on out routes, showcasing his ability to create separation and exploit defenders with crisp, clean route running. His precise footwork and timing make him a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks, as he consistently finds open space along the sideline.

Most Receiving Yards on Out Routes since 2020 (PFF) Player Out Route Yards Justin Jefferson 893 Travis Kelce 804 Cooper Kupp 758 Tyreek Hill 747 Amon-Ra St. Brown 707

Interestingly enough, McCarthy recorded the highest big-time throw rate (8.6 percent) to out routes among FBS quarterbacks last season (minimum 25 attempts), according to PFF. This statistic highlights his ability to make tough, big-league throws, foreshadowing a future connection with Jefferson that could prove special.

McCarthy finds himself in an enviable position as the newest quarterback for the Vikings. Surrounded by elite NFL talent, McCarthy enters an offense brimming with potential.

His proficiency in intermediate pass attempts, ability to thrive under pressure, and mastery of the out route perfectly aligns with the strengths of the Vikings' receiving corps and the offensive scheme designed by Kevin O'Connell.

With McCarthy's skill set complementing the team's objectives, he is poised to rival Caleb Williams, who has arguably the best receiving corps in the league at his disposal in the Windy City, as the most productive rookie quarterback in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.