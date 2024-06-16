Highlights Fans couldn't stop staring at Joe Hart's unusual tattoo before England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

Hart has previously explained the reason behind his bold ink.

The ex-England goalkeeper is now looking towards his career after football following his retirement at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Ahead of England's Euro 2024 opener against Serbia, eagle-eyed fans noticed an unusual tattoo on the arm of Joe Hart. The former Three Lions shot-stopper was on BBC Sports' punditry team for the clash in Germany and his shirt revealed the rather unique ink on his arm.

Hart recently finished his playing career after winning the Scottish Premiership with Celtic before hanging up his gloves for good at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Supporters may need to get used to the ex-Manchester City and West Ham United goalkeeper on their TV screens as he looks to forge a post-football career.

He spent the entirety of the match at pitchside, giving his thoughts and feelings on some players he previously lined up alongside for the national team and others he never got the privilege of sharing a dressing room with. While his insights were interesting, some couldn't get past the tattoo they could see..

Joe Hart's Bizarre Tattoo

Fans couldn't take their eyes off it

As seen in the above post, the ink in question looks strikingly similar to black tape around his arm and wrist. It's also evident that the look isn't to everyone's taste. But what is the reason behind the bold tattoo? Well, Hart has actually previously explained the thinking behind the decision.

Back in 2019, the 37-year-old shared images of the tattoo on his Instagram account with the caption:

"You are the man @hanumantra thank you, this is the only time of year I could take this on so I appreciate you fitting me in and smashing it!! I got my armour on now... let's see what's next. Not everyone's taste I understand that but this definitely represents me, and thank you for making it happen."

While thanking Hanu Mantra, his tattoo artist, Hart explained he realised not everyone would like the look, but he felt the armour-style ink was fitting of his character. As a goalkeeper, he was no stranger to getting stuck into the thick of the action and being in the wars at times, so the thinking is understandable.

He called time on a 21-year career

Giving the world of media a go at Euro 2024, Hart will be looking for his next venture after calling time on his playing career. Many ex-professionals turn to either regular punditry work or moving into coaching. It's yet to be seen what avenue the two-time Premier League winner will go down in the coming years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Shilton (125) is the only goalkeeper to have made more England appearances than Joe Hart (75).

Speaking after his decision to step away from the beautiful game, the man who represented his country 75 times confirmed it was a difficult choice as he still feels physically capable, but his mind was made up (per Sky Sports):

"I got to a point in my life where I was potentially on the way out and got another opportunity [at Celtic]. I don't want to push that luck, I want to finish strong, in a special place, in a special club. That's just me - it's my time to move aside and let someone else have some fun. It's definitely not physical, I feel fine."

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 16/06/2024)