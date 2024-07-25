Highlights Leeds United's new away kit pays homage to past success with iconic 'smiley badge' from the 1970s.

The crest was introduced by Don Revie to boost the club's image and promote fan engagement.

The current squad will look to be inspired by their past as they aim to return to the Premier League.

Leeds United have taken inspiration from their era of dominance in the 1970s as their latest away kit includes a little nod to their past success. With the new season fast approaching, clubs across the country are in a rush to reveal the designs of their latest jerseys in an attempt to sway fans into parting with their well-earned money in order to sport the latest shirt.

With the die-hard Leeds faithful notoriously hard to please, with most not being afraid to speak out when they disagree with something related to their biggest love, the club have managed to receive universal praise for the use of their old 'smiley face' badge which dates back to legendary manager Don Revie's time in charge at the club.

Leeds Include Throwback Badge on 24/25 Kit

The yellow and blue strip has been well-received by supporters

In the club statement to announce the release of the new kit, the Whites made reference to their history, explaining how the kit was inspired by fonder memories of yesteryear:

"Leeds United and Adidas are proud to launch the 24/25 away kit, a vibrant and modern reimagining of the club's storied history. "Inspired by the shirt worn in 1974, this bold yellow jersey prominently displays the iconic smiley badge used at the time."

The first year that the emblem was seen printed on a Leeds United kit was during the 1973/74 campaign, as the Yorkshire outfit went on to win what was then known as the First Division in what was the last of two league titles won during the most successful period in the club's history under Revie, with legendary names such as all-time Scotland great Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles leading the team on the pitch.

Why Leeds Changed Their Badge to 'Smiley Face' Symbol

The change was down to a marketing ploy from Revie

The idea for the new badge came about in the early 1970s, as Revie was looking to build United's profile as they continued to be trailblazers in English football. Looking to push for European success, their English manager was known to be somewhat of an innovator and was the first person on British soil to consider selling replica shirts to fans, something which has become commonplace in the modern-day game.

In order to do that, he felt there was a need to alter the image of the football club in the eyes of the fans. The club's reputation was that of a brutal side who had a poor disciplinary record and would go out to hurt opponents in order to win. This was further perpetuated by one of the greatest English managers ever, Brian Clough, whose comments were so harsh that it ultimately led to him failing to win over the players and being sacked after just 44 days when he took over from Revie the following year.

As part of this rebrand, players were seen handing out souvenirs before games, and the new crest which featured the initials L and U also debuted similarly as to how it appears in their current kit. Whilst subtle tweaks were made to the badge in the years that followed, the core design remained over the course of the next few years, before it was removed altogether at the start of the 1980s.

Leeds United's 2024/25 Season

The Whites will be looking to make a return to the Premier League

Having come agonisingly close to bouncing straight back into the top-flight, United will be hoping that they don't suffer a similar fat as they look to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking. They were relegated during the 2022/23 season, finishing 19th with just 31 points, and so the club hired perennial promotion winner Daniel Farke in order to help them get back to the promised land.

The 47-year-old German was no stranger to earning a place in the Premier League, having previously done so during his time at Norwich City. Whilst finishing in the top two was the aim, the club had to settle for third place and a spot in that year's play-offs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leeds' 90-point 2023/24 third-place finish means that they finished on the highest-ever points tally without gaining automatic promotion from the Championship.

Unfortunately, defeat in the play-off final meant that they were condemned to another season in the Championship and are at risk of losing some of their key names. Archie Gray has already left his boyhood club to join Tottenham, while Crysencio Summerville could also find himself out of the door.