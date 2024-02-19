Highlights Milwaukee Bucks disappoint with 3-7 record under Doc Rivers.

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to disappoint. The preseason title favorites lost to a depleted, tanking Memphis Grizzlies squad last Thursday and are now three and seven under newly hired head coach Doc Rivers.

They have failed to live up to expectations all year long and their season will only get more difficult from here on out. They have the third-toughest remaining schedule, including seven more matches against the top-five teams in the league.

Their loss to the Grizzlies last Thursday was a perfect encapsulation of their season. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 35 points on 15 of 17 shooting and the rest of the Bucks shot a combined 27 of 73 from the field. Giannis is having the most efficient season of his career and yet the Bucks just look so unimpressive as a whole.

As the Bucks continue to slump, there's been discourse on whether Doc Rivers was the right candidate to replace Adrian Griffin. Although he hasn't done a great job thus far, it's disingenuous to put all the blame on him. Is it really the coaches' fault when two veteran players can't even communicate on a single screen?

It's easy to pin the blame on Rivers when the team has lost seven of their last ten games since he's taken over, but the truth is the team was just as mediocre under Griffin.

Sure, they had a 30-13 record during Griffin's tenure, but they also had one of the easiest schedules in the league. And even with that easy schedule, a lot of their wins were sloppy and unconvincing.

Now that their schedule has gotten significantly tougher, their flaws are becoming more visible to the public eye. It's more than just a coaching problem at this point, the team just isn't playing to its full potential and that can be attributed to the individual struggles of Damian Lillard.

Dame Time has Expired

Damian Lillard is having one of his least efficient seasons

When the Bucks made the blockbuster trade for star guard Damian Lillard, they established themselves as favorites to win the 2024 NBA Championship, and for good reason. The addition of Lillard was meant to bring in an elite, explosive, high-volume scorer that could take over games and lessen the workload of Antetokounmpo.

However, the Lillard that was delivered was not the one that was promised. He's having one of his least efficient seasons ever, and is struggling to find a consistent shot. He's only contributing 5.8 more points per possession when he's on the floor, his lowest since 2016.

Damian Lillard Stats by Season (min 30 games played) Year PPG FG% 3PT% eFG% 2023-24 24.6 42.3 34.1 50.6 2022-23 32.2 46.3 37.1 56.4 2020-21 28.8 45.1 39.1 55.4 2019-20 30.0 46.3 40.1 56.3

While you can argue that he's still adjusting to a new team and city, or that his coach isn't using him correctly, the fact of the matter is he's just not making his shots at the same level. He's shooting nearly six percent worse on open threes and a little over five percent worse on open twos compared to last season.

He's just missing a lot of the shots that a player of his caliber should be making. While he's still capable of putting up some vintage Lillard performances, his inconsistency this season has made it difficult for the Bucks to find their groove.

They're still overly reliant on Antetokounmpo, and until Lillard can find some consistency, the Bucks' offense remains too predictable.

Lillard isn't necessarily "washed" by any means, he's still one of the better guards in the league and is still an All-Star level player. However, he just hasn't been good enough to justify what the Bucks sacrificed to acquire him, and that's why they haven't looked like an elite team so far.

Disastrous Defense

Giving up the 7th most points per game (118.8)

When the Bucks traded away Jrue Holiday for Lillard, they made a decision to sacrifice elite perimeter defense for improved scoring, and that was the right decision to make at the time.

Milwaukee came off back-to-back disappointing playoff exits because they didn't have an elite scoring threat to take pressure off of Antetokounmpo. They needed to switch things up for a chance to contend and keep Antetokounmpo happy.

However, even after the trade, their only reliable offense is still Antetokounmpo. And that's a problem because their defense has gotten so much worse, but their offense hasn't gotten good enough to compensate.

Milwuakee Bucks Advanced Stats Year by Year Season ORtg Drtg NRtg 2023-24 118.9 115.9 3.1 2022-23 114.3 110.9 3.4 2021-22 114.3 111.1 3.2 2020-21 116.5 110.7 5.8

They currently have a net rating of 3.1, their lowest since the 2018 season. And keep in mind that this number is currently inflated as they've had the third-easiest schedule so far this season.

They're giving up the seventh most points per game, and it's easy to see why. Their perimeter defense is atrocious without Holiday, and they give up a lot of easy possessions. In this play, Ziaire Williams is able to easily slip by an inattentive Lillard for an alley-oop dunk.

One of the most underrated aspects of having a good perimeter defense is how easy it makes life for the rim protectors. Holiday was able to slow down opposing guards and buy time for a rim protector like Brook Lopez to get into position to make a defensive play.

This season, he hasn't gotten the same luxury. You'll notice that Lopez has had to play a lot higher this season to cover for his weak perimeter defenders. This hasn't been effective at all and the Bucks are giving up the tenth most points in the paint this season. Compare that to last season where they were a top twelve paint defense team.

Lopez is averaging nearly three blocks per game, but that still isn't enough to combat all the attacks thrown at the Milwaukee paint.

Once again, this bad defense was to be expected. The Bucks made a conscious decision to offset elite defense for elite offense, but that tradeoff just hasn't happened the way they envisioned. Fans can blame the coach if they want, but truth be told, there's no coach out there who can magically make Lillard hit his open threes.

The Bucks sacrificed their identity for the offensive potential that a Lillard-Antetokounmpo combination can bring, and until Lillard is able to find his shot and groove, the Bucks will continue to struggle.