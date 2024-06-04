Highlights Deontay Wilder has been one of the most famous names in the heavyweight division for years.

But he has now lost back-to-back bouts and appears to have lost his edge.

Though he pummeled Robert Helenius in a single round, that win may have been the beginning of the end.

Deontay Wilder’s loss against Zhilei Zhang on Saturday in Riyadh marked the fourth defeat of the American’s pro boxing career. All of these losses have arrived in his past five fights, losing previously to Tyson Fury twice and Joseph Parker once. It is the fight he emerged victorious from, though, that could be seen as the turning point in his career.

Related What Eddie Hearn Told Anthony Joshua After Deontay Wilder's KO Loss What Eddie Hearn said to Anthony Joshua moments after Deontay Wilder's big knockout loss.

Is This The Moment Deontay Wilder Lost His Edge?

Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius, cried, and hasn't been the same ever since

Wilder and Robert Helenius are friends, but nevertheless entered the ring in opposite corners in 2022. Wilder then knocked Helenius out in the first round, seemingly returning to his aggressive style that made him so successful as a boxer. In the post-fight conference, however, Wilder broke down in tears as he lamented the dangers of knocking out fighters in the ring:

“How much that man gonna suffer? He may be alright right now, but what about the next day? What about years from now?"

“Look at [Prichard] Colón, look how he got hit. This man ain’t got no kids," added Wilder. “They don’t f****** understand what we go through, man.”

The emotional interview showed a new side to Wilder, contrary to his previous reputation as one of the hardest hitters in world boxing, who made comments previously about catching a body on his record.

Colón was an undefeated Puerto Rican boxer who went into a coma for 221 days following a fight with Terrel Williams.

Helenius knockout has hampered Wilder’s form

Wilder has lost back-to-back bouts since beating Helenius

So, there is now speculation that the root of Wilder’s losses against Zhang and Parker is that he lost his edge. This idea theory have some backing, as the American has lost both of his fights following the bout with Helenius.

Before these losses, he had only been beaten by Tyson Fury, who has shown of late that he is an extremely tough fighter at the top of world boxing. Wilder was also 42-0 excluding the Fury bouts, highlighting his incredible form before the Helenius knockout.

Wilder’s style was also very gung-ho in that fighters feared his strength, power and knockout ability. Since the knockout, though, he has somewhat lost this constant threat of landing a knockout blow at any moment.

Having an edge is central to succeeding as a heavyweight boxer, or any boxer for that matter. It has been seen before in some fighters losing after having children because they lose that nothing-to-lose attitude, which could be applicable here in Wilder’s case.

Wilder has cemented himself as one of the best fighters in the world, but being the best is inherently tied with being pitted against the best.

Wilder has only lost against three fighters: Zhang, Fury, and Parker. All three of these have recently been ranked in the top ten heavyweight boxers by Ring Magazine. Fighting world-beating heavyweights will mean that winning is harder to come by, and fighters of this calibre lose against each other quite a lot. For example, Parker beat Zhang recently, but he was beaten by Joe Joyce in 2022.

Essentially, there is a pool of fighters that are world-class that could all beat each other on any given day.

SHOWTIME Boxing

Wilder also lost twice against Fury before the Helenius knockout. Although Fury has gone on to cement himself at the top of the boxing world, this already highlighted that Wilder is fallible and susceptible to being defeated by strong opposition.

Facing the best of the best in the heavyweight boxing world will lead to losses, unless your name is Oleksandr Usyk. Therefore, Wilder’s recent losses can be attributed to the level of his competition.

He may have lost some of his signature gung-ho attitude, but being reckless is not an option against the best in the world.

As he faces better opposition that can defend themselves against Wilder’s raw power, he has had to adapt to be less volatile, rather than necessarily losing his edge after the Helenius bout.