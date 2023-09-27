Highlights Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho have been impressive youth academy graduates, earning first-team minutes and starting in multiple Premier League matches.

The young duo demonstrated a sensational work ethic during the win against Crystal Palace, showing a willingness to press and defend with great intensity and determination.

Their commitment and passion set an example for their senior colleagues and highlight the need for improved effort and commitment from the established first-team players.

Manchester United secured their place in the next round of the EFL Cup following a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night at Old Trafford. In a night that got at least some of the feel-good factor back at the club, it was the effort of two youngsters that caught they eye of many.

Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho have been two youth academy graduates to have seen a solid amount of first-team minutes so far in the 2023/24 season, with the latter even starting in multiple Premier League matches. It has always been a necessity for a Manchester United manager to promote players from the youth set-up and Erik ten Hag has appeared willing to do so in his first year in charge of the club.

Mejbri is a French-born midfielder that represents Tunisia at international level, and was signed by Man United from Monaco in 2019 as a 16-year-old. Garnacho was similarly brought in from abroad - this time from Atletico Madrid - in 2020 also at 16-years-old.

The pair are looking to emulate the career of the likes of Marcus Rashford and the 'Class of 92' in coming through to make a huge impact on the starting line-up for many years to come. During the win against Crystal Palace, the duo showed one particular attribute that will hold them in good stead going forward.

Garnacho and Hannibal show sensational work ethic

With Roy Hodgson's men attempting to pass the ball out from defence, the youngsters were quick to press the opposition players with one moment in particular standing out to fans. A clip has emerged online of both men closing down Palace midfielder Cheick Doucouré - who did very well to nudge the ball to a teammate despite being under enormous pressure - before then charging back to attempt to stop the counter-attack.

While they did not win the ball back themselves, the willingness to get stuck in and do the dirty work is the exact mentality ten Hag will be looking for from his players after a difficult start to the 2023/24 season. In fact, the youngsters put some of the established first-team players to shame in this moment as they were able to burst past Mason Mount and Casemiro in their attempts to recover the ball.

It is also a far cry from some of the appalling displays of effort and commitment shown in recent times by this Man United team, with Scott McTominay's lacklustre attempt at tracking back against Bayern Munich sticking in the memory of many supporters of the club. The passion and drive of the young players is something that can even set an example for their senior colleagues.

Will Garnacho and Mejbri earn regular first-team minutes?

The 2023/24 campaign is probably one for growth and development for the exciting pair, as neither are likely to feature in ten Hag's first-choice line-up. Opportunities will come however, particularly in the next round of the cup following Tuesday night's progression.

Garnacho is further ahead in the pecking order than his former youth teammate, but is also hoping to play in a position that is currently occupied by Rashford, who is almost untouchable in the side following his impressive form last term.