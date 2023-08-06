Highlights Jake Paul's victory over Nate Diaz was highlighted by a devastating temple shot that knocked Diaz down in the fifth round.

Diaz attempted to use unconventional tactics to throw Paul off his game, but Paul's technical boxing skills allowed him to counter Diaz's awkwardness.

Both Paul and Diaz have potential rematches and rivalries to settle with other fighters, including Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor, and KSI.

The big moment from Jake Paul's victory over Nate Diaz came when the former knocked his opponent down in the fifth round with a brutal temple shot.

YouTube star Paul was looking to bounce back from his first career defeat having been outpointed by reality star Tommy Fury almost six months ago. Diaz, on the other hand, was fighting for the first time in the boxing ring having fought out his contract with the UFC by beating Tony Ferguson last year.

The Problem Child was only in his eighth professional boxing match, with Diaz making his debut, and the inexperience of both men was on show for large parts of this bout.

Paul won via unanimous decision in relatively comfortable fashion, with the key moment coming in round five. Paul was able to land a left hook, which saw Diaz tumble to the ground.

Videos: Jake Paul drops Nate Diaz

Paul's boxing was too technical for Diaz, who tried to ugly things up with a face-first style and slapping combinations. Paul had the power to counter Diaz's awkwardness, rattling him in the first round and scoring a fifth-round knockdown off a step-back left hook that sent the UFC legend nearly spilling through the ropes. This was the only knockdown of the contest.

Diaz pulled out many of the same tricks that made him a fan favorite in his lengthy mixed martial arts career as he taunted, feigned being hurt, and made the fight awkward in various ways. While those unusual tactics seemed to throw Paul off his game in the early rounds, by the 10th, he was ignoring them and using Diaz's behavior as an opportunity to land clean punches on an opponent who was willingly putting himself out of position.

There was very little in the way of boxing fundamentals from Diaz, but those shortcomings were somewhat overcome when he made the fight ugly on the inside. He did show a little more enthusiasm and fighting prowess in the final three minutes, though, that mattered not as the bout was scored 97-92, 98-91, 98-91 in Paul’s favour.

Paul tweeted after the contest: "I told y'all I was going to walk the dog."

What next for Jake Paul & Nate Diaz?

Afterward, Paul reiterated his $10 million challenge for an MMA rematch with Diaz, which the latter appeared amenable to if PFL is willing to co-promote with his Real Fight Inc. promotional arm.

Paul extended his string of victories over MMA fighters. Previously, he beat Ben Askren with a first-round knockout, beat Tyron Woodley by decision and by sixth-round knockout, and beat Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

As for what is next for Paul and Diaz, in addition to a potential MMA rematch, both men have beef to settle. Tommy Fury, Conor McGregor, and KSI are all waiting in the wings, and it remains to be seen if they will face each other next or revisit their rivalry down the line.

When asked about a potential rematch with Paul, Diaz answered: "Let's do it. We're going to have to co-promote with Real Fight Inc. He's big, and he's tough, I wish I could have done better things but some s***, it didn't go the way I wanted it to. I should have trained better and done better things, but it’s all good. He won this one but I'll fight anyone, I don't give a f***."