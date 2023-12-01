Highlights Real Sociedad have performed exceptionally well in the Champions League so far, sitting at the top of their group with an impressive defensive record.

Despite not winning the Eredivisie last season, PSV Eindhoven is the only Dutch team in the last 16 and have earned a significant amount of prize money.

Barcelona have had its share of challenges but has managed the group phase well, earning substantial money and working towards restoring itself as a European powerhouse.

With just one gameweek left in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages, the fate of many of Europe's elite hangs in the balance. Manchester United are on the brink of elimination from the tournament, partly due to a litany of errors by goalkeeper Andre Onana. Data from The Analyst shows that the English giants have just a six per cent chance of finishing in second and reaching the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, only one of PSG, Newcastle, and AC Milan will be able to secure their passage out of Group F and into the last 16.

For 12 teams, their future in the draw for the next round has already been confirmed. With that comes the opportunity to earn even more precious prize money the further these clubs can advance.

A post on Reddit has been circulating, showcasing just how much the 12 sides have profited already from the Champions League this season. Here, we will list all of them and reflect on how they have fared in their opening five fixtures.

12 Real Sociedad - €41.7m

In what was an underrated group, Real Sociedad has done very well to find themselves at the top of the standings going into their final game. The Spanish side, who finished fourth in the 2022/23 La Liga, are currently above last year's finalists Inter Milan on goal difference.

They have managed to go unbeaten, with three wins and two draws. A large part of their success has come from their ability to keep the ball out of the net. Imanol Alguacil's men have conceded just twice in five games. This is the fewest so far at this point in the competition, with even Manchester City letting in more than double the number of goals into their own net.

11 PSV Eidenhoven - €47.8m

They may not have won the Eredivisie last season, but PSV is the only team representing the Netherlands in the last 16 of this year's competition. With eight points, it is still mathematically possible for the French side Lens to equal Eidenhoven's tally. However, with the Dutch side faring better in the head-to-head standings, it means that they are safely through to February's fixtures.

The €47.8m they have managed to earn is largely thanks to goals from Luuk De Jong. When including qualifying fixtures, the former Newcastle man has seven goals in the competition, two of which have come in the group stage.

10 Lazio - €51m

Despite losing one of their leading lights in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Rome outfit have still managed to become one of two Italian sides ensured of their safety in the Champions League this term. They currently sit second in Group E, one point behind Atlético Madrid. However, the two play each other in the final group game, so the spot in pot one is still up for grabs.

Should that game end in a draw, Maurizio Sarri's men may look at their 3-1 defeat to Feyenoord as a missed opportunity. If they had managed to secure all three points at De Kuip, they would be in pole position for the top spot.

9 RB Leipzig - €51.2m

Pressure was on RB Leipzig when they were drawn in Group G alongside reigning champions Man City. With most people assuming that Pep Guardiola would navigate his team comfortably through the group, heads turned to the Germans to see if they would be able to lay claim to the second place most expected of them.

Thankfully for Leipzig, they fared relatively well in their other three games. Securing the maximum nine points, second place is all wrapped up. They will hope to avoid some of the big boys when the draw for the last 16 comes around.

8 Inter Milan - €56.5m

Given that some of the prize money is distributed based on the stature of a team, it is surprising to see the 2023 runners-up so low down on the list. In fact, Inter only sit eighth in UEFA's club coefficient table, below the likes of Manchester United, who haven't made it past the round of 16 since 2019.

UEFA's Top 10 Club Coefficients Position Club Points 1. Man City 130.00 2. Bayern Munich 126.00 3. Real Madrid 112.00 4. PSG 101.00 5. Liverpool 100.00 6. Chelsea 96.00 7. Man United 91.00 8. Inter Milan 90.00 9. RB Leipzig 87.00 10. AS Roma 86.00

Regardless, the Nerazzurri will be hopeful that their European journey can continue to the latter stages of the tournament once again. Only a win against Real Sociedad on December 12th will be enough for them to take ownership of the top spot. Anything else, and they will find themselves unseeded for the knockout phase.

7 Arsenal - €62.2m

The Gunners have made a real impact during their return to Europe's top flight - the first time they've entered since the 2016/17 season. Amassing 12 points, they have safely topped the tree in Group B. Their firepower has made a massive difference, with Mikel Arteta's players managing a joint-high 15 goals in the tournament.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 4 already, despite only managing one in the Premier League this term. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka continues to impress with a tournament-high 4 assists. This gives the Englishman an impressive 7 goal contributions in just five fixtures.

6 Borussia Dortmund - €62.4m

Many labelled group F as the group of death when it was first drawn. Betting odds suggested that Borussia Dortmund would struggle to qualify out of the group. Yet, with support from the 'Yellow Wall' no doubt a factor, Edin Terzic's men find themselves in the exact spot they would have dreamed of being in.

They may have lost their opening fixture to PSG, but they have recovered well. Impressive away wins against Milan and Newcastle mean that Dortmund needs just a point against the French giants to ensure first place belongs to them by the final whistle.

5 Atlético Madrid - €67.9m

As we enter the top five, we see the first of the final three Spanish sides who have booked their place in the next round. While the other two have managed to wrap up the top spot, things aren't so comfortable for Diego Simeone's warriors. Just a point is the difference between themselves and Lazio, which will lead to a high-stakes battle when the duo meet on December 13th.

Alvaro Morata's goals have been crucial in leading Atleti's charge this season. The Spanish striker's five strikes put him joint top of the competition (not including qualifying rounds) with Rasmus Hojlund and Erling Haaland.

4 Barcelona - €71.3m

Barcelona's journey to restore themselves as a European powerhouse following the Lionel Messi era has had plenty of ups and downs. For right now, though, qualification into the next round of this season's Champions League takes them one step closer. It hasn't been all smooth sailing. However, despite a defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk, Barça have managed the group phase well.

Given the financial struggles that surround the club, the added €71.3m is likely to be extremely welcome. The hierarchy will be hoping to keep pushing until the very end of the tournament. Not just for silverware, but also for the monetary value.

3 Manchester City - €73.2m

Pep Guardiola may have led his side to glory in the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League, but right now, City are only the third-highest earners in this year's competition. The Sky Blues are one of two teams with a 100% record this season, perhaps giving an indication as to who sits above them on this list.

They are among the favourites to retain the crown, which would make them only the second team to do so since the tournament was rebranded under its current guise in 1992. With quality in every area of the pitch, it's hard to work out who can stop the Cityzens.

2 Bayern Munich - €73.4m

While the rest of Group A is an unpredictable mess, the German force have strolled through it without breaking a sweat. They sit eight points clear of second place and have managed more wins than the other three teams in the group combined.

By adding Harry Kane into their ranks, the Bavarians have managed to replace the hole Robert Lewandowski left. His presence in attack makes an already formidable outfit all the more intimidating for any opposition. Kane left England in pursuit of trophies, and he could be poised to win the biggest honour there is in European football.

1 Real Madrid - €76.6m

The other side with a 100% record in the tournament and the most successful team in European football history. At this point, it should come as no shock that Real Madrid are capable of this level of domination.

It seems as though this year has been all about one man in the famous all-white jersey: Jude Bellingham. Since his £115m move to the Spanish capital, the English midfielder has made the Bernabeu his kingdom. Man of the match displays almost seem a guarantee. Could he be the man to lead Los Blancos to another five Champions League triumphs, just like a certain Cristiano Ronaldo did?