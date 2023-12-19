Highlights Manchester City are competing in the Club World Cup and have reached the final, hoping to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

The prize pot for the tournament is $16 million, with the winning team receiving $5 million. Auckland City, who lost in the first round, received $500,000.

The Club World Cup will be expanded to a 32-team tournament in 2025, allowing more teams like Chelsea and Real Madrid to participate, but there are concerns about player welfare due to the increased number of games.

The Fifa Club World Cup has been much discussed of late. After all, it will be expanded to a 32-team tournament as of 2025, sparking much debate over player welfare. For now, though, Manchester City are competing in the current version hoping to go all the way.

Having won the 2022/23 Champions League – beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final thanks to a second-half Rodri strike last June – Pep Guardiola's men entered the current Club World Cup at the semi-final stage. They met Japanese football club Urawa Red Diamonds and cruised past them with ease.

City into the Club World Cup final

Goals from Mateo Kovačić and Bernardo Silva, after Marius Høibråten scored an own goal to get the ball rolling, were enough to seal the 3-0 victory, meaning City will now play Fluminense in the final on 22 December, as the Brazilian side beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Of course, the Premier League club have had to play a lot of games to get to this stage, first qualifiyng for the Champions League, then getting out of the group stages, and then making it all the way to the final. But having now just won one match over in Saudi Arabia, they find themselves on the verge of winning the Club World Cup for the very first time in their history.

Prize pot reveals for Club World Cup

$16m divided by seven teams

And while that honour will be motivation enough for most of the players, those behind the scenes will also be keenly keeping tabs on the prize money as well. After all, they will reportedly earn $5m (just under £4m) if they can win their two matches in the Middle East.

A grand total of $16m will be shared between the seven clubs involved in the tournament. Auckland City, who lost to Al-Ittihad in the first round, received the smallest amount – which was still a tidy sum of $500,000.

Prize Pot at Club World Cup 2023 1st $5m 2nd $4m 3rd $2.5m 4th $2m Joint 5th & 6th $1m 7th $500k As per Si

Presumably, we even more clubs involved in the Club World Cup as of 2025, the prize pot will increase. Chelsea and Man City will both be given a shot at it when the expansion occurs, due to their recent triumphs in the Champions League. Giants such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica will also be involved.

And while the idea of more teams having the chance to add to their trophy cabinet, and their wealth, may seem appealing to some, there are still issues. After all, more games mean more pressure on players in a period where they get little rest as it is.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is now FIFA’s chief of global development defended the changes, though, saying: “I accept that the football calendar is a busy one, but this is a competition that is going to take place every four years and of course the rest period during the competition and afterwards has to be respected."

City boss Guardiola seems less enthused about things, pointing out how hard his players are working right now even if this isn't new for them. He told the media: “We are used to this - we don't have time to recover. We would want longer to recover but there is no chance, we go forward and do our best."