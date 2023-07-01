In celebration of the upcoming Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, EA Sports have added the tournament to FIFA 23.

Custom stadium dressings, cinematics, match presentations and unique commentary are also all included in the update, along with new game mode Lead Your Country.

EA Sports have even added updated player ratings for the Women’s World Cup.

While some ratings are a fair reflection of a player’s attributes, others have left women’s football fans scratching their heads. There are also a number of world-class players who have been inexplicably left out of the top 100.

GiveMeSport counts down the most controversial ratings – and omissions – from the Women’s World Cup update on FIFA 23.

11 Brazil's Marta: Not in the top 100

Marta is set to play in her sixth World Cup this summer, and holds the record for the most goals at the tournament – 17.

While the 37-year-old is now past her prime, it seems unfair to completely omit her from the top 100 players featuring at the World Cup.

She is set to have an influential role for title contenders Brazil, and has even been touted to be in with a chance of winning the Golden Boot.

10 Sweden's Stina Blackstenius: Not in the top 100

Blackstenius is another player who deserves to be included in the top 100 rated players at the Women’s World Cup.

She will be a key player for Sweden, who are favourites to go deep into the tournament.

The 27-year-old striker has also just had an impressive season with Arsenal, scoring eight times in the Women’s Super League and six times in the Champions League. Such a prolific player should have a rating above 85, at least!

9 USA's Alex Morgan: 90

There is no disrespect towards Morgan intended here – she will certainly go down as one of the best strikers in women’s football in history.

But a rating of 90 seems pretty high, particularly when considering the highest rating – only given to Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas – is 91.

Morgan is still a goal scoring machine, but is a little less fearsome than in her glory years. A rating in the mid 80s seems more fitting for the 33-year-old.

8 Norway's Ada Hegerberg: 90

Hegerberg is in a similar boat to Morgan. She’s an unbelievably talented striker, and could well reach the heights of a 90 rating again, but her recent injury struggles makes her current position in the top 100 seem a little high.

The 27-year-old returned to play for Norway after a self-imposed hiatus at Euro 2022, but she couldn’t prevent her nation crashing out in the group stages.

But if Hegerberg is able to inspire Norway to a successful run at the World Cup, then we’ll gladly admit our doubts about her FIFA 23 rating were wrong.

7 USA's Trinity Rodman: 83

Rodman is the highest-paid player in the NWSL, having reportedly signed a deal worth $1.1 million (£865,000) with Washington Spirit last year.

While 83 isn’t necessarily a bad rating, it feels like the forward should be a few places higher, bringing her above the mid 80s.

In fairness, Rodman is just 21-years-old, so she should rise up the FIFA 23 ratings in the coming years.

6 Australia's Ellie Carpenter: 83

Carpenter is another player who could feel hard done by an 83 rating. At just 23-years-old, she has developed into one of the best right-backs in the world, and has already won the Champions League twice.

She is of the calibre of a mid 80s player at the very least, so should be bumped up a few places on FIFA 23.

5 Switzerland's Lia Walti: 83

In a similar vein to Rodman and Carpenter, Lia Wälti is one of the best in her position, and an 83 rating is a bit of an affront.

Champions League semi-finalists Arsenal look a lesser team without the underrated Wälti in the side, showing how good a player she really is.

4 USA's Catarina Macario: Not in the top 100

Macario won’t actually be heading to the World Cup as she is yet to fully recover from an ACL injury.

Her time on the sidelines could be the explanation behind her omission from the top 100, but this feels a bit when cruel when other injured players have been included.

On her day, Macario is one of the most fearsome forwards in the world. Just ask Chelsea, who recently signed the 23-year-old. She should definitely be included in FIFA 23’s top 100 rated players for the Women’s World Cup.

3 England's Keira Walsh: 84

Anyone who has watched Walsh play for Barcelona or the Lionesses knows she’s one of the best holding midfielders in the world.

That’s exactly why Barcelona paid a world record fee for the 26-year-old, but she’s still criminally underrated when it comes to award nominations and player ratings.

It’s no different for the Women’s World Cup update on FIFA 23 – Walsh should be a lot higher than 84.

2 Jamaica's Bunny Shaw: Not in the top 100

Shaw is one of the best strikers in the world right now, and deserves a rating in the mid 80s, at least.

She scored an impressive 20 goals in 22 Women’s Super League matches for Manchester City last season, and also set up seven more.

Granted, Jamaica may struggle to make it out of the group stages at the World Cup, but that’s no reason for Shaw not to receive one of the highest ratings on FIFA 23.

1 Spain's Aitana Bonmatí: Not in the top 100

The exclusion of Aitana Bonmatí from the top 100 rated players on FIFA’s 23 Women’s World Cup update is very controversial.

The 25-year-old has established herself as one of the best midfielders in the world recently, helping Barcelona to Liga F and Champions League glory in the absence of her injured teammate Alexia Putellas.

If Bonmatí has a good World Cup, she is a strong contender to win this year’s Ballon d’Or. Her absence from FIFA’s 23 top 100 players at the tournament is subsequently baffling.