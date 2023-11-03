Highlights Player valuations are skyrocketing, with young talents like Lamine Yamal and Warren Zaire-Emery already valued at €50m.

Gavi, at just 19 years old, is commanding the midfield for a top European club and looks set to be a linchpin in Spanish football's future.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, both valued at €180m, are the two most expensive players in the world.

The transfer window is undoubtedly one of the most thrilling times for football fans worldwide. We all watch in eager anticipation as our teams strive to find that missing piece of the puzzle. Whether it's a consistent goalscorer, a midfield maestro, a rock-solid defender, or an unbeatable goalkeeper, we sit by our phones and laptops, often waiting for those three magic words: 'Here we go.'

As football has evolved, so too has the financial investment in the game. Record-breaking sponsorships, TV rights deals—like the current £5 billion domestic rights deal in the Premier League (reportedly set to increase)—have meant that some clubs have substantial sums available for player acquisitions. This shift is reflected in the market value of players, which has also inflated due to the frenetic activity around them. For instance, if Ronaldo Nazario were playing today, his £19.5 million move from Barcelona to Inter Milan would be worth a staggering world-record £383 million, according to figures presented by TalkSport.

Player valuations are on an upward trajectory, and this trend isn't exclusive to players in their prime. It spans across all age groups. Recently, experts from Transfermarkt unveiled the most expensive players between the ages of 16 and 39. So let's take a closer look at these players and contemplate what the future holds for them, and in some cases, what they still have to offer.

16-Years-Old: Lamine Yamal - €50m

Emerging from La Masia, Yamal is arguably one of the most exciting players to have come through the ranks in recent years. Despite not being old enough to drive a car, this Spaniard has showcased his readiness for the big stage. He's dazzled crowds at a packed out Camp Nou and achieved the remarkable feat of making his debut for the Spanish national team – not the under-21s, but the senior team. At just 16 years old, having celebrated his birthday in July, Transfermarkt has already placed a staggering €50 million valuation on him. While he certainly has big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of some of the greats who have donned the same shirt, he possesses all the potential to do just that.

17-Years-Old: Warren Zaire-Emery - €50m

Transfermarkt has assigned the same valuation to the young Frenchman, Zaire-Emery. While he has yet to make the leap to become a fully-fledged international, the midfielder has already advanced several years to represent his country's under-21 side on multiple occasions. In addition, he has already amassed a staggering 43 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, all at just 17 years of age. This is a PSG team that has been adorned with midfield talent over the past few years. Players like Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and previously Marco Verratti, have all competed for the same spot as this young man. However, this competition hasn't hindered his development into an increasingly important role in the squad.

18-Years-Old: Mathys Tel - €50m

Another Frenchman, another €50 million valuation. Tel's arrival at Bayern Munich last season certainly raised a lot of eyebrows. After all, it's not typical for the Bavarians to invest such a sum (€28.5 million) in an unproven teenager, and that made him the most expensive 17-year-old ever at the time. Yet, Tel has conducted himself with professionalism and a quiet determination. Developing under the radar while other stars take the spotlight for Bayern, we've witnessed Tel really come alive this season when given the opportunity. Averaging a goal every 72 minutes and benefiting from the chance to learn from one of the best strikers in the world in Harry Kane, Tel is on a trajectory for significant success in the years to come.

19-Years-Old: Gavi - €90m

Once again, La Masia stands as the birthplace of another remarkable success story. At just 19 years old, Gavi is commandeering the midfield for one of the most prominent clubs in European football, adapting effortlessly to the role. Having already amassed a quarter-century of appearances for Spain's national team, he emerges as the player both club and country are evidently eager to build their future around. As a previous recipient of the prestigious Kopa Trophy, an honor bestowed upon the world's finest young talent, Gavi aspires to tread the same path as his current mentor, Xavi, becoming a linchpin of Spanish football throughout his illustrious career

20-Years-Old: Jude Bellingham - €150m

He's the 20-year-old who came out of Birmingham, put on the famous all white kit, took the number off the legendary Zinedine Zidane and has done it all without even breaking a stride. The level of dominance Bellingham has brought to Real Madrid at such a tender age surpasses even the wildest expectations. While some may have been daunted by the hefty £88.5m price tag, it's uncertain if the Englishman even comprehends the meaning of pressure. If he continues to make the game look so effortless, we might very well witness the first Englishman since Michael Owen to hoist the illustrious Ballon d’Or.

Read More: Ranking the top 10 contenders for the 2024 Ballon d'Or

21-Years-Old: Moises Caicedo - €90m

After his move from the Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle to Brighton & Hove Albion in February 2021, Caidedo has made a name for himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game. His value skyrocketed after superb showings on the global stage for Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup. This came to the forefront as Chelsea and Liverpool battled it out for a British record transfer fee of £115m. The midfielder told Brighton he only wanted a move to Chelsea, and while it has not been an easy start to life as a Blue, his time in the South Coast showed it’s only a matter of time before he is a key defensive cog for Chelsea.

22-Years-Old: Bukayo Saka - €120m

After joining Arsenal’s academy at the age of 7, Saka rose through the ranks and was offered his first professional contract at 17. He made his senior debut soon thereafter, and an Arsenal team in transition was helped by Saka’s decision-making and work rate. He was voted Arsenal’s Player of the Season at the end of the 20/21 season – aged only 19. He’s since become one of the leaders in the Arsenal dressing room and is renowned for his positive attitude and likability in the locker room.

On the international stage, Saka made his senior England debut at the age of 19. He has since represented England at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. He has also been named England men’s player of the year for the past two years - most recently after scoring 10 times in the 2022/23 international season.

23-Years-Old: Erling Haaland - €180m

The 2023 Ballon d'Or runner-up is the joint most valuable player in the world, and that's hardly a surprise. Haaland scored a staggering 52 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 season for Manchester City. He was a key figure, working in a perfect partnership with Kevin De Bruyne, for Pep Guardiola’s treble winning team. The then 22-year old scored the most goals in a Premier League season with 36 across 38 games. He passed Alan Shearer and Andy Cole who both scored 34 back when the prem season consisted of 42 matches. Now 23, Haaland has already scored 11 goals in the opening 10 league games this season. City reportedly paid £51.5m for Haaland, which looks like an extreme bargain considering his current valuation.

Read More: The Premier League's 15 best players in 2023/24 based on stats

24-Years-Old: Kylian Mbappe - €180m

World Cup winner at 18, followed by becoming only the second player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final just four years later. Alongside Haaland, Mbappe is the second-highest valued player according to Transfermarkt. There are two glaring omissions from the French forward's resume thus far: a Champions League and a Ballon d’Or. Having finished third in the standings in 2023, it feels like the latter is only a matter of time. If rumors of a move to Real Madrid come to fruition, it's hard to imagine anyone stopping the duo of himself and Bellingham.

25-Years-Old: Federico Valverde - €100m

You’d be forgiven for forgetting that with the hype that surrounds Bellingham, that Real Madrid are spoiled for choice when it comes to young midfielders. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelin Tchoumeni may be the future for both their club and country, yet there is also Valverde, who is valued at an astonishing €100m. He may not have had a massive transfer fee or the same fanfare as some of his teammates, but the Uruguayan’s combination of skill and tenacity has seen him become a mainstay in Los Blancos midfield. Capable of scoring screamers like the one he so-nearly bagged against Napoli, he has certainly earned his status among the other €100m players.

26-Years-Old: Lautaro Martinez - €100m

Martinez has never taken the easy route to success. He's become a fan favorite at Inter Milan, despite interest from other clubs, and he had to overcome fierce competition in the Argentinian attack to earn his spot in the 2022 World Cup-winning squad. As he enters the peak of his career, the Nerazzurri will be hoping they can fend off any potential suitors eyeing the 26-year-old and keep hold of their prized asset. Martinez's recent comments suggest he may have found his home.

27-Years-Old: Rodri - €100m

Rodri's journey from living in a college dorm whilst playing as a professional to becoming a Champions League winner is truly a story of one of sports good guys finishing first. Now one of the most valuable players in the world, Rodri is the immovable object in Manchester City's midfield and his current value of €100m somehow understates just how important he is to Pep Guardiola's side. After all, it seemed a faintless task to be the replacement of Fernandinho, who just never seemed to age, yet it was Rodri, not Haaland or De Bruyne, who fired City to Champions League glory last term.

28-Years-Old: Joshua Kimmich - €75m

When you are compared to the likes of Philip Lahm, you're undoubtedly stepping into a pressure-packed environment with even greater expectations. While Kimmich initially may not have welcomed comparisons to the former World Cup-winning captain, there's little room for doubt that he's not only lived up to them but exceeded them. A true on-field leader, Kimmich mirrors the same versatility as his mentor, proving to be a steadfast presence for both club and country, even in moments of uncertain performance assessments. This hasn't hindered the accolades that have come his way. With Bayern's consistent domestic dominance, it's safe to assume that more league titles will be heading in the direction of 'Lahm 2.0.'

29-Years-Old: Bernardo Silva - €80m

There is just something about Manchester City and unassuming, quiet Silva’s who are capable of absolute magic on a football pitch. Much like David, Bernardo has demonstrated time and time again that stature and size can be eclipsed by class and intelligence. An integral part of the Portugal team poised to make waves at the upcoming Euros, Silva opted to extend his stay in

Manchester when it appeared that his future might lie elsewhere. This ensures that the midfielder can continue to be an unsung hero in what many consider to be the best side in Premier League history, at least for a little while longer

30-Years-Old: Harry Kane - €110m

At this point in the list, we've entered the realm of players in the prime of their careers, and arguably no one epitomizes that more than Kane. As England and Tottenham's record goalscorer, his shift to German football has been nothing short of seamless. Maintaining a consistent scoring record, Bayern's new number 9 is well on his way to filling the void left by Robert Lewandowski. Remarkably, he stands as the only player aged 30 and over with a valuation exceeding €100 million, a testament to the Englishman's uncanny ability to find the back of the net. He has already notched 12 goals in his first nine Bundesliga outings, including a special David Beckham-esque strike against Darmstadt.

31-Years-Old: Mohamed Salah - €65m

While Liverpool's 'Egyptian King' may not have many years left at the peak of his powers, there's no denying that Liverpool have reaped the rewards from the majority of it. What was Chelsea's loss certainly became Jurgen Klopp's gain. Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson can be credited as the signings that truly transformed fortunes at Anfield in recent years. The 19 goals and 10 assists that Salah contributed to the team in 2019/20 led to their first league title in 30 years, while he also played a starring role in their first Champions League victory since 2005. Truly a legend of the club.

32-years-Old: Kevin De Bruyne - €70m

Chelsea's loss is someone else's gain? It sounds like we are repeating ourselves, but it is perhaps true that lightning does strike twice. De Bruyne silenced any doubters the moment he made his return to English football in 2015. Guided by arguably the greatest manager in modern football, the Belgian has evolved from a reserved figure to an authoritative presence, boasting a passing range unmatched in Europe. Currently positioned fourth in the all-time Premier League assists chart, the 32-year-old will undoubtedly aim to climb a few steps higher on that ladder, further solidifying his legacy as a modern-day great.

33-Years-Old: Ilkay Gundogan - €20m

Although his role in the Manchester City team may have been less glamorous than that of De Bruyne, Gundogan was a pivotal force in the treble-winning engine room, and indeed over many years. The midfielder had a tendancy to pop up with important goals for his old club, bagging 60 in 304 appearances for the Cityzens.

“I don’t have the words to describe my gratitude to him. I wish him all the best in the challenge of his life. Barcelona have acquired an incredible player, but this is life.”

These were the exact sentiments expressed by the German's former manager, Guardiola, upon learning of his move from the North West of England to Catalunya. High praise indeed from one of the game's most revered figures.

34-Years-Old: Thomas Müller - €12m

When he’s not being one of the funniest individuals in football, Müller is busy being an incredibly consistent and reliable asset for Bayern Munich, as he has been for well over a decade - a true one-club icon. At the time of writing, the attacker has made 677 appearances for Bayern Munich and you wouldn’t rule out him surpassing Sepp Maier’s 706 games before his career is up. That would go along with his record as the third-highest scorer and highest assist maker in the club's history. When you then factor in his success on the international stage with Germany, including that incredible World Cup win in 2014, you really can't dispute his status as a Die Mannschaft legend.

35-Years-Old: Robert Lewandowski - €30m

Muller's former teammate isn't one to shy away from breaking records either. The Polish striker secured the title for the most Bundesliga goals in a single season in 2021 and might have even surpassed Gerd Muller's record as the league's all-time top scorer, had it not been for his move to Barcelona in 2022. Only two players on this list have ever won the Ballon d’Or, underscoring their dominance during their respective careers. However, many would argue that Lewandowski should be included, given that he seemingly missed out on the award only due to the decision not to crown a winner during the peak of the pandemic.

36-Years-Old: Lionel Messi - €35m

Eight. Ballon d'Ors. Eight. And this isn't a tale from the past. Messi currently holds the title as the world's best footballer, a remarkable feat for someone at an age when retirement often looms. There's seemingly nothing this man hasn't achieved in his once-in-a-lifetime career. Incredible goals? Check. League titles? Check. Champions Leagues? Check. World Cup? Check. He's poised to potentially revolutionize the MLS in a way not seen since David Beckham's arrival in 2007. It'll be a bittersweet day when the Argentine maestro decides to hang up his boots, but rather than being sorrowful over his departure, let's be grateful for the memories he's given us.

37-Years-Old: Manuel Neuer - €5m

Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Neuer has staged a remarkable comeback from a potentially career-ending injury. The German shot-stopper spent a total of 311 days on the sidelines recovering from a fractured leg. Many wondered if, at his age, it was time to hang up his boots. To those doubters, Neuer had a point to prove and has now re-established himself as the number one in Bavaria. The captain was among the first in a new era of goalkeepers who took pride in sweeping up play, and his place on this list affirms that he remains a highly capable pair of hands.

38-Years-Old: Cristiano Ronaldo - €15m

Alongside Messi, Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest players of all time. He's undoubtedly the best at putting the ball in the back of the net, and the Portuguese legend has brought glory to some of the world’s biggest clubs. A countless number of honors, both collective and individual, underscore just how exceptional the former Real Madrid man is, with him able to boast five Ballon d'Or's, five Champions Leagues, and a European Championship too. Much like Messi, Ronaldo's latest challenge has seen him attempt to revolutionize a league outside of Europe. Remarkably, he continues to score goals at a rate that's just as prolific, and he is now the all-time leading goalscorer for men's international football, with 127 goals for Portugal.

39-Years-Old: Thiago Silva - €2m

Very few players can claim to compete at a high level at 39 years old, especially in a top Premier League team. Many may have assumed that when the Brazilian center-back left Paris for London, it was perhaps an attempt for one last payday given his age. Instead, Silva achieved the one thing that had eluded him up to that point: a Champions League trophy. Whether or not he continues to play until the age of 40 is up for debate, with the defender recently saying that the end of his career is getting closer. Nevertheless, the longevity that the former AC Milan man has been able to achieve is nothing short of impressive, and he remains one of the best centre-backs in the league even in his twilight years.