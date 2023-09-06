Highlights Huge transfer fees do not guarantee success, and that's proven by the mixed results the most expensive Premier League signings since 2009/10 have experienced.

Carlos Tevez was a bargain signing for Manchester City at £25m, contributing significantly to the team's success during his four years at the club.

Fernando Torres, on the other hand, proved to be a major flop for Chelsea, scoring only 45 goals in three and a half years after his £50m move.

There's a certain level of expectations that surround a player when they're signed for big money. Even more so when they're the most expensive transfer of the season. There's been a serious mixed bag of results over the years when it comes to the biggest signings in the Premier League and you only have to look at the last 14 years to see some wildly varying results.

We've put together a list which looks at the most expensive Premier League signing each season going back through the last 15 campaigns and some of these guys have proven to be absolute bargains, while others were major flops. Let's go through them all then and see what happened to each and every one of them. Here are the most expensive signings from every Premier League season going back to the 2009/10 campaign.

15 2009/10: Carlos Tevez - Manchester City - £25m

Compared to how high some of the figures in this list eventually reach, £25m for Carlos Tevez seems incredibly cheap now. The Argentine was the most expensive signing in the 2009/10 season, though, and was worth every penny for his contributions to the Cityzens as they won a number of trophies. Tevez spent four years at the Etihad, making 148 appearances and scoring 73 goals. Not bad for £25m.

14 2010/11: Fernando Torres - Chelsea - £50m

Action images

It didn't take long, but we've reached our first major flop with Fernando Torres' move to Chelsea. After impressing at Liverpool, the Blues spent £50m on the forward in January 2011 and expectations were high. The move didn't go too well, though, and the Spaniard struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Over the course of three and a half years, Torres played 172 games for the Blues, but scored just 45 goals, with only 20 of those coming in the Premier League. After a spell on loan at AC Milan, he joined the Serie A side for just £1m in January 2015. A £49m loss in four years. Yikes.

13 2011/12: Sergio Aguero - Manchester City - £35m

Two years after signing Tevez, City went out and splashed the cash on another Argentine superstar when they signed Sergio Aguero in the summer of 2011. He was an instant hit at the club and became an icon in Manchester. Who can forget THAT goal he scored against Queens Park Rangers to win the Premier League? That alone ensured his status as a hero at the Etihad.

Over the course of a decade, Aguero played 390 games for City and scored 260 goals. He won numerous trophies and individual awards during his time in England and has to be considered one of the biggest bargains ever for what he brought to the team.

12 2012/13: Eden Hazard - Chelsea - £32m

After he emerged as a serious talent at Lille, numerous clubs were vying for Eden Hazard's signature in the summer of 2012, but shortly after Chelsea won the Champions League, they bagged the star and paid £32m to do so. The exciting forward became one of the best players in the world during his time in England and was easily Chelsea's biggest talent during his run there.

Through seven years, the Belgian made 352 appearances and scored 110 goals while winning a couple of Premier League titles. He was even named the Premier League Player of the Season in 2015. He eventually left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019 and the side made a lofty profit, selling him for around £85m. Not bad.

11 2013/14: Mesut Ozil - Arsenal - £42.5m

Having impressed at Real Madrid, Mesut Ozil's move to Arsenal was viewed as a major coup for the Gunners. The German had proven himself to be one of the best playmakers in the world and nothing changed once he moved to the Emirates. Having signed for £42.5m, Ozil spent seven years as a member of Arsenal's first team, and he made 254 appearances for the side. Sure, his time in north London ended on a bit of a sour note, but there's no denying he was still worth every penny.

10 2014/15: Angel Di Maria - Manchester United - £59.7m

Manchester United spent big in the summer of 2014 when they brought Angel Di Maria to Old Trafford for close to £60m. The forward was one of the best in the world during his time at Real Madrid, so the Red Devils splashed the cash, hoping he'd lead them back to the peak of English football.

His time in Manchester started promisingly too, with some incredible performances early on, but things quickly fell apart. After just one season, 32 appearances and five goals, he left England for Paris Saint-Germain for £44m.

9 2015/16: Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - £54m

Since his arrival at City, Kevin De Bruyne has a strong case for being the best player in the Premier League in every single season throughout his entire run at the Etihad. Few players can impact a game quite like the Belgian and his influence in Manchester while City have reached unforeseeable heights has been massive.

For £54m, De Bruyne has to go down as one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history, even if he was the most expensive player that summer. With 358 appearances at City, few have been quite as successful for the team as he has, and he could very well be regarded as their greatest-ever player when all is said and done.

8 2016/17: Paul Pogba - Manchester United - £89m

After allowing Paul Pogba to leave for free when he joined Juventus in 2011, United spent huge amounts of money to bring him back to Old Trafford in 2016. Costing £89m, he was the most expensive signing ever at the time, but many expected him to be the catalyst that drove the Red Devils back to Premier League triumph.

It didn't quite work out that way, though, and his time in Manchester was a mixed bag. He showed glimpses of the superstar talent he possessed, but often disappointed and failed to ever reach the heights that we all knew he could. Remarkably, after six years and 226 games with United, Pogba once again left the club for Juventus on a free transfer last summer. That's got to sting.

7 2017/18: Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United - £75m

One year after making Pogba the most expensive signing of all-time, United were at it again, splashing the cash to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton. After proving himself to be a goalscoring threat in the Premier League, the Red Devls spent £75m on the Belgian in the hopes he'd lead their frontline for the foreseeable future.

Things started relatively well for Lukaku too, and he scored 27 goals in his first year at Old Trafford, but things slowly fell apart in his second campaign at the club. He just didn't quite fit the style of play they were deploying at the time and just two years after joining the club, he was sold to Inter Milan for £73m.

6 2018/19: Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea - £71.6m

After the departure of Thibaut Courtois, Chelsea were willing to spend big in 2018 and did so, signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6m His time in England was all over the place, with periods where he looked like a major flop and others where he looked impressive.

He was in and out of the team but re-established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper last year. Despite this, he was sent on loan to Real Madrid this summer, ironically to replace an injured Courtois, the man he was signed to take over from at Stamford Bridge five years earlier.

5 2019/20: Harry Maguire - Manchester United - £80m

After making a name for himself at Leicester City, United made Harry Maguire the most expensive signing of 2019 when they paid £80m for him. The centre-back was one of many the Red Devils had been linked to, but due to his experience in the Premier League, they eventually went for him and, well, they probably regret that now.

The Englishman has had a disastrous time at Old Trafford, with some calamitous mistakes and dreadful form seeing the club's fans turn on him. His future in Manchester doesn't look promising, but it seems he intends to stick around and try to redeem himself, turning down a move away this summer.

4 2020/21: Kai Havertz - Chelsea - £62m

There have been few wonderkids in recent years with the level of hype that surrounded Kai Havertz when Chelsea signed him in 2020. His performances at Bayer Leverkusen from an early age had football fans excited about his talent, and it seemed the Blues had landed a massive prospect when they paid £62m for him.

For one reason or another, though, things haven't quite gone to plan for the German and his time at Chelsea was a little hit-and-miss. After failing to ever really take his game to the next level over the course of three years, Havertz was sold to Arsenal this summer. Still, he did score a Champions League-winning goal for the Blues, so he was worth every penny and more.

3 2021/22: Jack Grealish - Manchester City - £100m

Jack Grealish's move to City in 2021 for £100m saw him become the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. His first season at the Etihad was a poor one too, and he struggled to find his feet initially. Things picked up in his next campaign, though, and it seemed just as fans were ready to label him a flop, Grealish became one of the most influential names in City's squad. He was fantastic last season and played a vital role in the club's treble-winning escapades.

2 2022/23: Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea - £106.8m

Signed in January, Enzo Fernandez was made the most expensive signing in Premier League history by a Chelsea team that was just all over the place. The squad was a mess and the team were wildly underperforming, so it wasn't the greatest of environments for the midfielder to join.

He's only won four Premier League games since arriving at Stamford Bridge, but has been a rare bright spark for the club in an otherwise dark and dull period. If he continues to play as he has so far, and progresses as it seems he will, things will only get better.

1 2023/24: Moises Caicedo - Chelsea - £115m

Mere months after making Fernandez the most expensive Premier League signing ever, Chelsea went even higher and spent more money on Moises Caicedo than anyone in England has ever spent on one player. His sole season as a first-team player at Brighton & Hove Albion was a magnificent success as he helped steer the club to their highest-ever Premier League finish.

His efforts didn't go unnoticed with both the Blues and Liverpool taking an interest this summer, but it was Mauricio Pochettino's side who got their man, spending £115m on him. His first couple of games have been a little rough on the eye, but it's still early days and far too soon to judge the transfer too harshly. Only time will tell how good he'll be at Stamford Bridge, but for £115m he will need to be pretty damn good to justify that sort of fee.