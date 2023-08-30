Sky Sports have revealed the most expensive Premier League XI of all-time based on inflation, with transfer fees going through the roof in recent years. Data analysis carried out by Sky Sports News and Sky News has come up with the XI, which consists of mainly players that were sold many years ago, with only three transfers from the past decade included.

There is no room in the side for recent big money signings such as Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo which is impressive considering all three players broke the £100 million threshold. As the lineup is set up in a 4-3-3 formation, it includes three central midfielders meaning inflation would have seen at least three midfielders sold for more than Caicedo - who is the most expensive Premier League signing of all-time.

So, we take a look at the most expensive Premier League XI of all-time, adjusted for inflation, per Sky Sports.

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

The Spanish goalkeeper is currently the most expensive goalkeeper ever signed as Chelsea spent £71.6 million to secure his signature in 2018, and inflation only furthers this point. With everything taken into account, it is believed that the 28-year-old's transfer fee would be £93 million.

Kepa was signed in the same transfer window as Alisson Becker, meaning the Liverpool shot-stopper would see a similar increase in his inflated transfer fee. Chelsea have since parted company with Kepa on a temporary basis as he has returned to Spain in a loan move to Real Madrid.

RB: Paulo Ferreira

Chelsea have another addition to the list as their former Portuguese right-back makes the cut despite not being the most high-profile player in the position. Ferreira was brought to the Premier League by Jose Mourinho for £13.3 million in 2004, after the pair had successfully won the Champions League together for Porto.

Ferreira - whose fee would have risen to a staggering £92 million in today's market - was part of the dominant few years the club embarked on under their new Portuguese boss from 2004 to 2006. He was always a solid option at full-back as Chelsea went on to win back-to-back league titles.

CB: Ricardo Carvalho

Spoiler alert - this may be the third Chelsea player in the XI already - but there will be plenty more names familiar to the Stamford Bridge faithful coming up. Mourinho really was getting the band back together at Chelsea as Carvalho was part of the same squad as Ferreira that tasted European success for Porto.

Forming a formidable partnership with John Terry at the heart of the bules' backline, the centre-back was well worth the £20 million fee he was signed for almost two decades ago, despite this being a huge sum of money for the time. That amount translates to a whopping £138 million with today's prices in mind, which is actually significantly less than his partner in this XI.

Only one football player to this day has been sold for more than £200 million, and that is Brazilian superstar, Neymar. Ferdinand would run very close to also hitting that ridiculous level of money, with his inflated fee sitting at £199 million. The original sum paid to acquire the Englishman from Leeds United was £29 million.

Sir Alex Ferguson turned the big defender into an absolute Rolls-Royce of a defender - think of the qualities of Virgil van Dijk in the modern game - and Ferdinand had all of those attributes. Van Dijk himself misses out on this list, even though he became the most expensive defender in the world when he joined Liverpool for £75 million in January 2018.

LB: Graeme Le Saux

Back with Chelsea, and the Jersey-born left-back they re-signed from Blackburn Rovers in 1997 after having previously sold him for under £1 million. Le Saux was brought back to London in a £7 million move, and went on to spend another six years with the club before moving on to Southampton in 2003.

There are some left-backs to have gone for massive fees in recent years including Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell, who both also joined Chelsea. The £7 million for Le Saux in the late 90s has been adjusted for inflation to an incredible £102 million, being the third player to see their inflated price exceed £100 million in this XI.

CM: Michael Essien

Ghanaian midfielder, Essien, was an incredibly talented player especially during his time with Chelsea. Taking the Blues' recent signing of Caicedo as an example, Essien had a very similar skill set with more attacking quality in his game. He did a lot of the hard work that allowed Frank Lampard to get forward and contribute a lot of goals for the side.

He is also fondly remembered by fans for having an absolute rocket of a strike on him, with his most memorable goal coming against Arsenal from a wicked volley in a home game. He spent nine years at the club after signing in 2005 for £26 million which now equates to £171 million which is considerably more than Caicedo was recently bought for.

CM: Juan Sebastian Veron

This XI has a very obvious pattern of being full of Manchester United and Chelsea players, so it's only right to have the Argentine that represented each side. His move to Old Trafford in 2001 is the fee to be adjusted in this case to a massive £173 million, with that being the highest price of any midfielder in this XI.

Just over £28 million in 2001 was seen as an eye-watering figure, with very little people knowing the financial position the game would be in just over two decades later. The quality of Veron would mean his price tag in today's game would be astronomical as the central midfield market has exploded in recent times.

One of the more recent signings to make this XI is the former World Cup winning midfielder. Pogba had initially left Manchester United on a free transfer to join Juventus after the youngster at the time saw his first-team opportunities limited. Only four years later, he was back in England after rising to prominence in Turin.

At the time of the signing - in 2016 - Pogba became the most expensive player in world football as he was brought in for £93.3 million from the Italian side. As he is a much more recent signing than the likes of Essien and Veron, this fee has not quite had enough time to get to the top of the list for midfield players. Still, £165 million with inflation factored in is still a massive figure.

RW: Shaun Wright-Phillips

The son of Premier League legend, Ian Wright, was a very pacey winger when Chelsea snapped him up for £21 million from Manchester City in 2005. His time at Stamford Bridge was not necessarily the biggest success as he later moved back to City only three years later for a much lower fee. Inflation makes him the highest right-winger in the list at a huge £138 million, although it would be hard to see any club sanctioning a deal for anywhere near that figure today.

England international, Wright-Phillips, never quite lived up to the initial hype surrounding him. His time with Chelsea saw him only manage to bag four league goals in the three seasons, meaning any team to pay his inflated fee would be hugely disappointed by that contribution.

ST: Andriy Shevchenko

Shevchenko is the player at the very top of the inflated fee list, with the £30.8 million paid in 2006 equalling £216 million now. His adjusted transfer fee is the most expensive in the XI, making it the highest in Premier League history. A hero at AC Milan, where he scored 175 goals.

When he was signed, the Ukrainian became the most expensive player signed by an English team, breaking the Chelsea record which was previously held by Essien's transfer the year prior. With massive expectations on his shoulders due to the performances he had shown for his previous club, and the big transfer fee paid at the time, he never lived up to those expectations. Scoring only nine league goals in 48 games was not representative of the former Ballon d'Or winner's talent.

LW: Ángel Di María

Finishing this XI with yet another Manchester United player, meaning only the Red Devils and Chelsea feature in this XI, Di Maria's move from Real Madrid represents another failed move. He signed for just shy of £60 million in 2014, after starring in a Champions League final win. The Argentina international can play on either wing, but has made it into this XI on the left-hand side despite rarely playing in this position during his 12-month stay in England.

The 2014 equivalent of £160 million is a lot of money for the club to have spent on a player that never really appeared to want to be there. Di Maria started his career in Manchester very well with a memorable chip against Leicester City still being remembered fondly by the fans of the club, but it did not last as injuries and form issues led to a move to PSG the following summer.