Highlights The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have faced each other in the NBA Finals 12 times, with the Celtics winning 9 of those.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met in the Finals four consecutive times from 2015 to 2018, with the Warriors winning three of those.

The Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers have faced each other in the Finals three times, with the Pistons winning two times.

The NBA Finals have showcased a myriad of thrilling matchups throughout the league's rich history. As a result, certain rivalries emerged as recurring spectacles on the grandest stage of professional basketball. These frequent Finals showdowns not only highlight the enduring competitiveness of certain franchises but also contribute to the narrative tapestry of the NBA.

From legendary battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers that defined the 1960s and 1980s, to more recent clashes featuring the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, these matchups have left an indelible mark on basketball history. These matchups have shaped dynasties, forged legacies, and provided basketball fans with unforgettable moments.

Although less common in the current era of the NBA, rematches do often occur in the Finals. There have been numerous occasions where a set of teams who once faced each other in the Finals are facing each other again, either in consecutive Finals or decades later.

12 Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors - 2 times

1964, 2022 (1-1)

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are two of the NBA’s most historic clubs. Despite that, they have only ever faced each other twice in the NBA Finals. The first instance of this came in 1964, during the height of the Celtics’ eight-straight dynasty.

Even in 1964, star talent was the defining factor of the NBA, and this matchup was not without stars. Boston was led by Bill Russell, while the Warriors were headlined by Wilt Chamberlain, and this was the first instance of the two facing each other in the Finals.

Celtics-Warriors Finals Matchups Year Result 1964 Celtics in 5 2022 Warriors in 6

While Chamberlain averaged 29 points and 27 rebounds per game, the Celtics still took the series in five to secure their sixth straight title. The two teams did not meet again for another 58 years, and this time it was the Warriors who exacted revenge. Stephen Curry went off with an average of 31 points per game, and Golden State won the series in six games.

11 Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs - 2 times

2013, 2014 (1-1)

Basketball in the early 2010s was marked by a hot Miami Heat team led by LeBron James, who was accompanied by Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Miami repeated as champions in 2012 and 2013, in the latter of which they faced the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat beat the Spurs that series in seven games to win their third title, with James winning Finals MVP.

Heat-Spurs Finals Matchups Year Result 2013 Heat in 7 2014 Spurs in 5

In 2014, however, the Spurs got their revenge. Miami was looking for a three-peat, the first since the 2000-22 Los Angeles Lakers, but San Antonio ended their hopes. The Spurs beat the Heat in five games to secure their fifth championship, with Kawhi Leonard notching Finals MVP. This matchup has occurred twice in league history, in both 2013 and 2014.

10 Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks - 2 times

2006, 2011 (1-1)

Miami may have repeated as champions in 2012 and 2013, but if things went their way in 2011, they could have been the first team to three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000 to 2002. The 2011 Finals saw the Heat’s first appearance there since 2006, where they were heavy underdogs versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Heat-Mavericks Finals Matchups Year Result 2006 Heat in 6 2011 Mavericks in 6

However, in 2006, Miami pulled it off by beating the Mavericks in six games. They even lost the first two games and climbed out of an 0-2 hole, winning the next four straight. In 2011, things didn't go as smoothly for the Heat as Dallas got its revenge. Miami led the series 2-1, but the Mavs came back and beat them in six games.

9 Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz - 2 times

1997, 1998 (2-0 Bulls)

The Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s culminated in six championships, with two three-peats. The second three-peat came courtesy of the Utah Jazz, which Chicago faced and beat twice in a row. In the 1997 NBA Finals, the Bulls squared off against the Jazz and beat them in six games.

Bulls-Jazz Finals Matchups Year Result 1997 Bulls in 6 1998 Bulls in 6

The Jazz were no pushovers, as they made it back to the Finals the following year. The only problem was that they were going up against Michael Jordan's Bulls, which was essentially an NBA death sentence. Although the 1998 Finals were a bit closer, the Bulls still finished them off in six games, with Jordan winning his third straight NBA Finals MVP Award.

8 Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets - 2 times

1981, 1986 (2-0 Celtics)

The 1980s saw the Celtics and Lakers achieve simultaneous dynasties, but the Houston Rockets were also a force to be reckoned with during that decade. It’s just that they wound up facing the Celtics both times in the Finals, a foe who they simply could not get past.

Some say the Rockets got lucky in 1981, as they reached their first NBA Finals with a losing record of 40-42. This was only the third time, and most recent time, that a team with a losing record made the Finals. Nonetheless, the Rockets got hot at the right time and reached the 1981 NBA Finals, even taking the Celtics to six games. However, Boston had the upper hand.

Celtics-Rockets Finals Matchups Year Result 1981 Celtics in 6 1986 Celtics in 6

Five years later, the NBA saw a rematch as the Celtics and Rockets squared off again in the 1986 Finals. This time, the Rockets made it with a much better record of 51-31, but it didn't make much of a difference, as they still lost to Boston in six games. Larry Bird was named Finals MVP.

7 Seattle SuperSonics vs. Washington Bullets - 2 times

1978, 1979 (1-1)

The two teams that are now the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards actually have some history with each other. In the 1970s, the Thunder were the Seattle SuperSonics and the Wizards were the Washington Bullets and these two teams met each other in the Finals in back-to-back years.

SuperSonics-Bullets Finals Matchups Year Result 1978 Bullets in 7 1979 SuperSonics in 5

These two teams first met in the 1978 NBA Finals. Washington got the upper hand as they beat Seattle in seven games, winning their first, and to date, only championship. The following year, however, the SuperSonics got their revenge, achieving victory over Washington in five games. This also remains the only championship in the Sonics/Thunder franchise history.

6 Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 3 times

1988,1989, 2004 (2-1 Pistons)

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a common Finals foe, but the same cannot be said about the Detroit Pistons. That being said, these two teams have faced off in the Finals three times, and the Pistons have the upper hand, having won two out of three.

The first time these two teams faced off in the Finals was in 1988, and while Detroit was at the beginning of great things to come, the Lakers were still in the midst of a dynasty. The Lakers took the series in seven games, but Detroit returned the following year and swept the Lakers in the 1989 NBA Finals.

Lakers-Pistons Finals Matchups Year Result 1988 Lakers in 7 1989 Pistons in 4 2004 Pistons in 5

Finally, the Pistons and Lakers both returned to the Finals in 2004, and Detroit took that series in five games. In the twenty years since, this matchup has not occurred again, so Detroit still leads it 2-1.

5 Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 4 times

2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 (3-1 Warriors)

While the Miami Heat dominated the early 2010s, the Golden State Warriors dominated the mid-to-late 2010s. Curry and company brought three chips to the Bay Area during that span, and in four consecutive seasons they faced the same opponent in the Finals: the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors-Cavaliers Finals Matchups Year Result 2015 Warriors in 6 2016 Cavaliers in 7 2017 Warriors in 5 2018 Warriors in 4

After his time in Miami, James headed to his home state of Ohio to create a superteam in Cleveland. They only beat the Warriors once out of the four matchups, in 2016, but LeBron’s mission of bringing a title to his home state was complete. The Warriors beat the Cavs in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

4 Boston Celtics vs. St. Louis Hawks - 4 times

1957, 1958, 1960, 1961 (3-1 Celtics)

The St. Louis Hawks (now Atlanta) were the first team to lose to the Celtics in the Finals. In the 1957 Finals, the Celtics beat the Hawks in seven games to secure their first of many championships to come.

Celtics-Hawks Finals Matchups Year Result 1957 Celtics in 7 1958 Hawks in 6 1960 Celtics in 7 1961 Celtics in 5

The Celtics faced the Hawks in the Finals three more times, beating them in 1960 and 1961 but losing to them in 1958.

3 New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 5 times

1952, 1953, 1970, 1972, 1973 (3-2 Lakers)

Both of the New York Knicks’ championships came against the Lakers. The first two times these teams met in the Finals were in 1952 and 1953, with the Lakers winning both.

Knicks-Lakers Finals Matchups Year Result 1952 Lakers in 7 1953 Lakers in 5 1970 Knicks in 7 1972 Lakers in 5 1973 Knicks in 5

However, the Knicks became a powerhouse in the early 1970s, beating the Lakers in 1970 and 1973. The Lakers did get the upper hand in 1972, however, bringing the all-time series to 3-2, Lakers.

2 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 6 times

1950, 1954, 1980, 1982, 1983, 2001 (5-1 Lakers)

The Philadelphia 76ers have appeared in nine Finals, with six of those being versus the Lakers. And out of those, the Sixers have only won one, which finally came in 1983. Before that, they squared off with the Lakers in the 1950, 1954 (when they were known as the Syracuse Nationals), 1980, and 1982 Finals, with the Lakers winning all four of those.

Lakers-76ers Finals Matchups Year Result 1950 Lakers in 4 1954 Lakers in 7 1980 Lakers in 6 1982 Lakers in 6 1983 76ers in 4 2001 Lakers in 5

These two clubs also faced each other in the 2001 Finals, with the Lakers also taking that series.

1 Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 12 times

1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1984, 1985, 1987, 2008, 2010 (9-3 Celtics)

The Celtics and Lakers are the NBA’s two most storied franchises and two of the most storied franchises in all of professional sports. With both clubs sporting illustrious histories, including multiple dynasties, it is no surprise that they have faced off in the Finals numerous times: twelve, that is.

Celtics-Lakers Finals Matchups Year Result 1959 Celtics in 4 1962 Celtics in 7 1963 Celtics in 6 1965 Celtics in 5 1966 Celtics in 7 1968 Celtics in 6 1969 Celtics in 7 1984 Celtics in 7 1985 Lakers in 6 1987 Lakers in 6 2008 Celtics in 6 2010 Lakers in 7

The majority of the Celtics’ Finals wins during their 1960s dynasty, in which they snagged eight straight rings, came at the hands of the Lakers. The Lakers did get some revenge in the 1980s, where they beat the Celtics twice, in 1985 and 1987, as well as in 2010. Despite that, the Celtics still hold the series lead with a substantial 9-3 record as of that point.