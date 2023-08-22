Highlights Spain were crowned champions of the 2023 Women's World Cup with a 1-0 win over England, their first-ever world title.

The tournament saw record-breaking attendances and broke even financially for the first time, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The 2023 Women's World Cup was filled with memorable moments, including Australia's historic semi-final run and Morocco's surprise qualification for the knockout stages.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand has come to an end.

Spain were crowned champions after defeating England 1-0 in the final at Stadium Australia, with La Roja earning a world title for the first time ever.

Olga Carmona scored the match’s solitary goal in the 29th minute, and although goalkeeper Mary Earps kept her side in the match with a penalty save in the second half, the Lionesses were unable to find an equaliser.

The dramatic encounter called time on the most successful Women’s World Cup in history.

According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the tournament broke even for the first time, while almost 2 million fans attended matches across Australia and New Zealand.

On the pitch, the 2023 Women’s World Cup was packed full of brilliant moments. GiveMeSport selects the most iconic.

Cortnee Vine scores winning penalty for Australia

Australia made history as they stormed to the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where they eventually lost to the Lionesses.

Their victory against France in the quarter-finals caught the attention of the nation, who stuck with the Matildas as they dramatically won the longest penalty shoot-out in World Cup history.

Cortnee Vine scored the winning spot-kick, and her subsequent celebrations with her teammates will go down in history.

Morocco realise they have qualified for knockouts

A number of teams exceeded expectations at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, including Morocco.

Despite being thrashed 6-0 by Germany in their opening group stage match, the Atlas Lionesses then beat both South Korea and Colombia 1-0.

Following the conclusion of their match against Colombia, Morocco had to hang around on the pitch to wait for the final whistle in Germany’s match against South Korea, which was a 1-1 draw.

Such a result put the Atlas Lionesses in the knockout stages ahead of Germany, and when the whistle finally blew on that game, the Morocco players celebrated with sheer joy.

Marta’s inspirational speech

Brazilian legend Marta, who has scored a record 17 World Cup goals, announced she would be retiring from international football after the 2023 tournament.

Her country suffered a shock exit in the group stage, and the 37-year-old subsequently gave an emotional interview as she bid farewell to the Women’s World Cup.

“Marta ends up here,” she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity I had, and very happy with everything that has been happening with women’s football in Brazil and the world.

“For me it’s the end of the line now, for them it’s just the beginning. It is hard to talk. It wasn’t in my worst nightmares the Cup I dreamed of.

“It’s just the beginning. Brazilian people asked for renewal, it is being renewed… most of the team is made up of talented girls with a huge road ahead of them. I end here, but they continue.”

Sweden beat US in dramatic penalty shoot-out

The United States may be a team in transition, but this didn’t stop many football fans from considering the four-time winners as favourites to earn yet another world title.

But the side squeaked into the round of 16, where they came up against Sweden. The encounter went to a penalty shoot-out, and after Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara failed to score, it was up to Lina Hurtig to knock out the defending champions.

Her penalty was initially saved by US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, but the ball floated upwards and crossed the line by mere millimetres before it was batted away again.

A nervy wait followed as the referee checked with VAR whether the ball had crossed the line, before confirming that Sweden would be progressing to the quarter-finals. Absolute scenes.

Colombia defeat Germany

In one of the most iconic matches in the 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage, Colombia stunned Germany 2-1.

Teenage sensation Linda Caicedo scored a brilliant opener, and although Germany later equalised, Manuela Vanegas grabbed a last-minute winner to secure the victory.

The boisterous Colombia fans in Sydney Football Stadium were sent into a frenzy.

Olga Carmona’s World Cup final performance

Spain captain Olga Carmona was the star during her country’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final.

Her goal in the first half was brilliantly executed, while her leadership throughout the match meant Spain managed their lead perfectly until the final whistle.

Tragically, Carmona later found out that her father had died a couple of days before the World Cup final. Her family had decided not to tell her so she would be able to fully enjoy the occasion. The 23-year-old wrote on Twitter that it was “the best and the worst day of my life”.

Chloe Kelly shows class after incredible penalty

The Lionesses defeated Nigeria in a nervy round of 16 encounter, winning a penalty shoot-out after the match finished goalless.

Euro 2022 hero Chloe Kelly stepped up to take the final penalty, firing an unstoppable shot into the back of the net. It turned out her strike was an astonishing 111km/h, faster than any Premier League goal last season.

Having sent England into the quarter-finals, Kelly immediately ran over to the distraught Nigerian goalkeeper Michelle Alozie, waving the cameras away as they tried to zoom in on the crying player’s face.

Sarina Bolden’s historic goal for the Philippines

Sarina Bolden made history at the Women’s World Cup, scoring the Philippines' first ever goal at the tournament.

The moment came against co-hosts New Zealand, with the Philippines subsequently managing to hold on and secure a famous victory.

The scenes after Bolden’s goal were truly something to behold, and will go down in the country’s sporting history.

South Africa’s dramatic win against Italy

South Africa were another team to make history at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, qualifying for the knockout stages for the first time ever.

The side had lost to Sweden in their opening game, but ground out a 2-2 draw against Argentina in their second match.

Banyana Banyana then pulled off an incredible 3-2 victory against Italy to progress to the round of 16, with Thembi Kgatlana scoring a last-gasp winner to give her team the victory.

US saved from World Cup group stage exit by goalpost

The US exiting the Women’s World Cup in the group stage would have sent shockwaves throughout women’s football, and it so nearly happened.

Their campaign got off to a good start with a 3-0 win against Vietnam, but a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands followed.

The US needed to avoid defeat against Portugal to progress to the knockout stage, but with the score at 0-0 just seconds from full-time, Ana Capeta went through on goal and hit the post.

If the shot had been on target, the US would have been on an early flight home.

Jamaica celebrate after reaching knockouts

Jamaica battled against adversity to reach the 2023 Women’s World Cup, even resorting to a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the tournament.

The Reggae Girlz held firm against France in their opening match, earning a 0-0 draw, before defeating Panama 1-0.

They then drew 0-0 against Brazil, progressing to the knockout stage for the first time ever at the expense of their opponents. The celebrations at full-time were full of emotion and joy.