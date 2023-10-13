Highlights Arsenal's Declan Rice has been a game-changer since joining the team, proving to be a worthy investment for £105m.

Douglas Luiz's performance for Aston Villa has improved season after season, making him one of the club's most important assets.

Dominic Solanke's potential move has kept Bournemouth from falling further in the league, highlighting his importance to the team.

Premier League action has entered its second international hiatus since the new campaign got underway – so what better time to sit back, relax and review how each team are getting on?

Proceedings are tight at the summit as north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lead the way, while Manchester City are a mere two points behind the leading pack.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both struggling as they sit 10th and 11th, respectively, while the competition for European spots are as tight as ever. All three newly-promoted sides are struggling to buy a win, while Bournemouth are in and amongst the topflight strugglers.

But that’s not what we’re interested in today. Instead, let’s take a look at all 20 English topflight outfits and pick one player from each who has been their most-improved in 2023/24, shall we? Without further ado, let's get into it.

Arsenal – Declan Rice

Hear us out. Of course, Rice has always been known as a supreme footballer and his talent was, perhaps, not understood to its full extent during his time at West Ham United. But the industrious Englishman’s performance against Manchester City was as perfect as they get. £105m was what Arsenal parted ways with to ensnare his services, and it’ll look like a very tidy investment should the Gunners manage to win the league.

Aston Villa – Douglas Luiz

Yes, Luiz was an important piece of Unai Emery’s Europe-securing side last season, but he just seems to be improving season upon season. Typically a player that gets overlooked, his potency from the penalty spot has places him as one of the club’s most important assets.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.00 =2nd Goals 3 2nd Yellow cards 4 =1st Shots per game 2 =3rd Pass success rate 87.1% 6th Average passes per game 53.1 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Fouled per game 1.6 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke

There hasn’t been much to scream and shout about on the south coast this term. Former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola was brought in to do some ship-steadying and was backed in the summer as he brought in ample reinforcements. Eight games in, and they are dwelling in the relegation zone but would be a much worse place if Solanke had got the move that he has seemed destined for over the last couple of seasons.

Brentford – Mathias Jensen

Brentford’s Scandinavia-swamped midfield (with a sprinkle of Germany) – consisting of Christian Norgaard, Jensen and Vitaly Janelt – could all be in with a shout for the most-improved player, as could Ethan Pinnock, but it is Jensen takes the crown on this occasion.

Brighton – Solly March

Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi has that sort of touch where every single player working under him sees improvements, but March is the standout candidate for this campaign. In a squad full to the brim with talent, March’s undying quality is typically overlooked. With seven goals and assists apiece added to his CV in 2022/23, Brighton born-and-bred lad March will be keen to better his return this time around – and we back him to do so.

Burnley – Lyle Foster

Many eyebrows were raised as Vincent Kompany forked out £10m for the South African frontman in the winter transfer window. It was a punt the former Manchester City defender was willing to gamble on, and it may be too early to say this, but it has paid dividends. With just the one goal in 11 Championship appearances, the Turf Moor were not exactly hopeful, though their ill-intended feelings will be put on the back burner following his positive start to life in the topflight with five goal contributions (3G, 2A) in five outings.

Chelsea – Conor Gallagher

Who would’ve thought that at the end of 2022/23 that Gallagher would be a Chelsea player, let alone the stand-in captain? Come on, don’t kid yourself. The ground-eating engine room operator has been – alongside compatriot Raheem Sterling – the Blues’ standout player and his performances in comparison to previous seasons is like night and day.

Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard

It took the Frenchman 35 Premier League games to notch give goals in 2022/23. This season, he has four in seven. There’s been an obvious improvement in the goalscoring department at the capital club and during an injury-stricken time for Roy Hodgson, he’ll be glad that his £14m striker has dusted off his shooting boots.

Everton – James Garner

Many Manchester United fans were aggrieved by the club’s decision to sell the talented midfielder, and it’s now clear to see why. Despite their league position, Everton do actually possess some great midfielders and Garner falls firmly into that category. Garner, 22, struggled to assert himself as a regular last season and racked up just 18 appearances across all competitions. So far in 2023/24, he has played every possible game for Everton and looks set to surpass his tally from last term with ease.

Fulham – Bobby Reid

No doubt Fulham’s best finisher, Reid has become one of the club’s – if not the league’s – most underrated players. The Jamaica talisman is the Londoner’s top goalscorer this season and for those that may be screaming Andreas Pereira at your device of choice, he has consistently been their best player since his arrival. Bobby, it is.

Liverpool – Darwin Núñez

The Uruguayan, 24, was judged for his inaugural campaign in arguably the most difficult league, most notably by rival fans. The former Benfica ace put up respectable numbers but was bashed for his all-round play – the intangible aspects, should we say. Alongside his enhanced goal involvement rate – which is seven G/A in nine games – it is clear that Nunez is a much, much better player technically.

Darwin Núñez - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Sqaud rank Overall rating 6.90 5th Goals 3 2nd Assists 2 =2nd Shots per game 2.4 2nd All stats according to WhoScored

Luton – Carlton Morris

The jump up from the second-tier to the first-tier can take some time to re-adjust as the step-up in talent cannot be understated. Morris, Luton’s striker, has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, unlike the majority of his teammates. In eight appearances, the 27-year-old has contributed three goals and an assist and Luton will have the Cambridge-born star to thank if they are able to avoid succumbing to the drop come May.

Manchester City – Julian Alvarez

Look, by no stretch of the imagination is this us claiming that the diminutive Argentine was never a good player under Pep Guardiola because let’s face say it, he absolutely was. But the levels he has been hitting since the new term kicked off are unfathomable – especially when filling the Kevin De Bruyne-shaped void. The 23-year-old would comfortably waltz into any other team in the Premier League. With ease.

Manchester United – Diogo Dalot

Thanks to the Red Devils’ hodgepodge midfield, flailing attack and porous defence, it was slim pickings in Greater Manchester. The lack of bodies at the back has forced Dalot into deploying the roles either side of the central defensive partnership, and he has been solid throughout. Whether he’ll keep his place upon the return of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to be seen, though he has put up a pretty strong case for why he should be Erik ten Hag’s first-string right-back. An honourable mention goes to Hannibal Mejbri who, during his short cameos, has looked impressive.

Newcastle United – Anthony Gordon

Tyneside absolutely adore Gordon whether that’s for geeing them up when they need it most or for his dazzling performances of late. The 16-cap England U21 international has enjoyed a career-best start to a campaign and could be on for a glittering one if he continues at this level.

Anthony Gordon vs Newcastle's squad 2022/23 Output Rank Goals 1 =3rd Assists 1 =1st Key passes per game 1.3 3rd Shots per game 2 =2nd Dribbles per game 1.5 3rd All stats according to WhoScored

Nottingham Forest – Orel Mangala

The transfer window at Nottingham Forest has a weird and wonderful feel to it considering they are keen to sign as many players as human possible – or that’s how it seems, at least. As such, there are incomings that often fly under the radar. Up step Mangala. Last season, the midfielder completed a mediocre 81% of passes, but he had hit just shy of the 98% on two occasions in 2023/24 with 97.9% and 97.5% in outings against Brentford and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Sheffield United – Gustavo Hamer

Without a win on the board and just one point to their name, it’s hard to argue a case for anyone other than Hamer, who has been heads and shoulders above every single player at the Blades. From midfield, the Dutchman has a knack for roaming and getting in and amongst the goals and is the club’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur – Yves Bissouma

Written off by Antonio Conte during his time in charge at the capital club, the Mali international has taken the centre of the park by storm. Granted, the telepathic connection between James Maddison and Heung-min Son is the primary reason why Ange Postecoglou’s outfit are flying high heading into the international break, but Bissouma’s influence cannot be overlooked.

West Ham United – Jarrod Bowen

A collective sigh of relief would have been let out around east London as news broke that Bowen had penned a new seven-year contract with the Hammers recently. The Leominster-born winger has played every single minutes of the 2023/24 campaign registering five goals and two assists in that sequence. Jürgen Klopp was reportedly considering him as a worthy Mohamed Salah replacement – he’s been that impressive.

Wolves – Hwang Hee-chan

It’s no secret that Gary O’Neil has struggled to find a reliable threat in front of goal. Pedro Neto - who has been touted with a high-profile move away from the Old Gold – has by far been the ex-Bournemouth boss’ best player, but he’s been a standout performer at the club for years now. In contrast, Hwang has look like an entirely different player, having already surpassed last campaign’s four-goal tally in 23 fewer fixtures.