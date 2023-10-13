Highlights
- Arsenal's Declan Rice has been a game-changer since joining the team, proving to be a worthy investment for £105m.
- Douglas Luiz's performance for Aston Villa has improved season after season, making him one of the club's most important assets.
- Dominic Solanke's potential move has kept Bournemouth from falling further in the league, highlighting his importance to the team.
Premier League action has entered its second international hiatus since the new campaign got underway – so what better time to sit back, relax and review how each team are getting on?
Proceedings are tight at the summit as north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur lead the way, while Manchester City are a mere two points behind the leading pack.
Manchester United and Chelsea are both struggling as they sit 10th and 11th, respectively, while the competition for European spots are as tight as ever. All three newly-promoted sides are struggling to buy a win, while Bournemouth are in and amongst the topflight strugglers.
But that’s not what we’re interested in today. Instead, let’s take a look at all 20 English topflight outfits and pick one player from each who has been their most-improved in 2023/24, shall we? Without further ado, let's get into it.
Arsenal – Declan Rice
Hear us out. Of course, Rice has always been known as a supreme footballer and his talent was, perhaps, not understood to its full extent during his time at West Ham United. But the industrious Englishman’s performance against Manchester City was as perfect as they get. £105m was what Arsenal parted ways with to ensnare his services, and it’ll look like a very tidy investment should the Gunners manage to win the league.
Aston Villa – Douglas Luiz
Yes, Luiz was an important piece of Unai Emery’s Europe-securing side last season, but he just seems to be improving season upon season. Typically a player that gets overlooked, his potency from the penalty spot has places him as one of the club’s most important assets.
|
Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24
Output
|
Squad rank
Overall rating
7.00
|
=2nd
Goals
3
|
2nd
Yellow cards
4
|
=1st
Shots per game
2
|
=3rd
Pass success rate
87.1%
|
6th
Average passes per game
53.1
|
2nd
Tackles per game
2.3
|
3rd
Fouled per game
1.6
|
=2nd
|
Stats according to WhoScored
Bournemouth – Dominic Solanke
There hasn’t been much to scream and shout about on the south coast this term. Former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola was brought in to do some ship-steadying and was backed in the summer as he brought in ample reinforcements. Eight games in, and they are dwelling in the relegation zone but would be a much worse place if Solanke had got the move that he has seemed destined for over the last couple of seasons.
Brentford – Mathias Jensen
Brentford’s Scandinavia-swamped midfield (with a sprinkle of Germany) – consisting of Christian Norgaard, Jensen and Vitaly Janelt – could all be in with a shout for the most-improved player, as could Ethan Pinnock, but it is Jensen takes the crown on this occasion.
Brighton – Solly March
Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi has that sort of touch where every single player working under him sees improvements, but March is the standout candidate for this campaign. In a squad full to the brim with talent, March’s undying quality is typically overlooked. With seven goals and assists apiece added to his CV in 2022/23, Brighton born-and-bred lad March will be keen to better his return this time around – and we back him to do so.
Burnley – Lyle Foster
Many eyebrows were raised as Vincent Kompany forked out £10m for the South African frontman in the winter transfer window. It was a punt the former Manchester City defender was willing to gamble on, and it may be too early to say this, but it has paid dividends. With just the one goal in 11 Championship appearances, the Turf Moor were not exactly hopeful, though their ill-intended feelings will be put on the back burner following his positive start to life in the topflight with five goal contributions (3G, 2A) in five outings.
Chelsea – Conor Gallagher
Who would’ve thought that at the end of 2022/23 that Gallagher would be a Chelsea player, let alone the stand-in captain? Come on, don’t kid yourself. The ground-eating engine room operator has been – alongside compatriot Raheem Sterling – the Blues’ standout player and his performances in comparison to previous seasons is like night and day.
Crystal Palace – Odsonne Edouard
It took the Frenchman 35 Premier League games to notch give goals in 2022/23. This season, he has four in seven. There’s been an obvious improvement in the goalscoring department at the capital club and during an injury-stricken time for Roy Hodgson, he’ll be glad that his £14m striker has dusted off his shooting boots.
Everton – James Garner
Many Manchester United fans were aggrieved by the club’s decision to sell the talented midfielder, and it’s now clear to see why. Despite their league position, Everton do actually possess some great midfielders and Garner falls firmly into that category. Garner, 22, struggled to assert himself as a regular last season and racked up just 18 appearances across all competitions. So far in 2023/24, he has played every possible game for Everton and looks set to surpass his tally from last term with ease.
Fulham – Bobby Reid
No doubt Fulham’s best finisher, Reid has become one of the club’s – if not the league’s – most underrated players. The Jamaica talisman is the Londoner’s top goalscorer this season and for those that may be screaming Andreas Pereira at your device of choice, he has consistently been their best player since his arrival. Bobby, it is.
Liverpool – Darwin Núñez
The Uruguayan, 24, was judged for his inaugural campaign in arguably the most difficult league, most notably by rival fans. The former Benfica ace put up respectable numbers but was bashed for his all-round play – the intangible aspects, should we say. Alongside his enhanced goal involvement rate – which is seven G/A in nine games – it is clear that Nunez is a much, much better player technically.
|
Darwin Núñez - vs Liverpool Premier League squad 2023/24
Output
|
Sqaud rank
Overall rating
6.90
|
5th
Goals
3
|
2nd
Assists
2
|
=2nd
Shots per game
2.4
|
2nd
|
All stats according to WhoScored
Luton – Carlton Morris
The jump up from the second-tier to the first-tier can take some time to re-adjust as the step-up in talent cannot be understated. Morris, Luton’s striker, has taken to life in the Premier League like a duck to water, unlike the majority of his teammates. In eight appearances, the 27-year-old has contributed three goals and an assist and Luton will have the Cambridge-born star to thank if they are able to avoid succumbing to the drop come May.
Manchester City – Julian Alvarez
Look, by no stretch of the imagination is this us claiming that the diminutive Argentine was never a good player under Pep Guardiola because let’s face say it, he absolutely was. But the levels he has been hitting since the new term kicked off are unfathomable – especially when filling the Kevin De Bruyne-shaped void. The 23-year-old would comfortably waltz into any other team in the Premier League. With ease.
Manchester United – Diogo Dalot
Thanks to the Red Devils’ hodgepodge midfield, flailing attack and porous defence, it was slim pickings in Greater Manchester. The lack of bodies at the back has forced Dalot into deploying the roles either side of the central defensive partnership, and he has been solid throughout. Whether he’ll keep his place upon the return of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is yet to be seen, though he has put up a pretty strong case for why he should be Erik ten Hag’s first-string right-back. An honourable mention goes to Hannibal Mejbri who, during his short cameos, has looked impressive.
Newcastle United – Anthony Gordon
Tyneside absolutely adore Gordon whether that’s for geeing them up when they need it most or for his dazzling performances of late. The 16-cap England U21 international has enjoyed a career-best start to a campaign and could be on for a glittering one if he continues at this level.
Anthony Gordon vs Newcastle's squad 2022/23
Output
|
Rank
Goals
1
|
=3rd
Assists
1
|
=1st
Key passes per game
1.3
|
3rd
Shots per game
2
|
=2nd
Dribbles per game
1.5
|
3rd
|
All stats according to WhoScored
Nottingham Forest – Orel Mangala
The transfer window at Nottingham Forest has a weird and wonderful feel to it considering they are keen to sign as many players as human possible – or that’s how it seems, at least. As such, there are incomings that often fly under the radar. Up step Mangala. Last season, the midfielder completed a mediocre 81% of passes, but he had hit just shy of the 98% on two occasions in 2023/24 with 97.9% and 97.5% in outings against Brentford and Crystal Palace, respectively.
Sheffield United – Gustavo Hamer
Without a win on the board and just one point to their name, it’s hard to argue a case for anyone other than Hamer, who has been heads and shoulders above every single player at the Blades. From midfield, the Dutchman has a knack for roaming and getting in and amongst the goals and is the club’s top goalscorer in the Premier League this campaign.
Tottenham Hotspur – Yves Bissouma
Written off by Antonio Conte during his time in charge at the capital club, the Mali international has taken the centre of the park by storm. Granted, the telepathic connection between James Maddison and Heung-min Son is the primary reason why Ange Postecoglou’s outfit are flying high heading into the international break, but Bissouma’s influence cannot be overlooked.
West Ham United – Jarrod Bowen
A collective sigh of relief would have been let out around east London as news broke that Bowen had penned a new seven-year contract with the Hammers recently. The Leominster-born winger has played every single minutes of the 2023/24 campaign registering five goals and two assists in that sequence. Jürgen Klopp was reportedly considering him as a worthy Mohamed Salah replacement – he’s been that impressive.
Wolves – Hwang Hee-chan
It’s no secret that Gary O’Neil has struggled to find a reliable threat in front of goal. Pedro Neto - who has been touted with a high-profile move away from the Old Gold – has by far been the ex-Bournemouth boss’ best player, but he’s been a standout performer at the club for years now. In contrast, Hwang has look like an entirely different player, having already surpassed last campaign’s four-goal tally in 23 fewer fixtures.