It will not come as a surprise to anybody that the Premier League is the richest league in the world. There is so much money in the top tier of English football that Forbes' list of the top 20 most valuable football teams includes eight from the Premier League.

As a result, these clubs now have more money to spend than ever before, proven by the fact that the 2023 summer transfer window saw England's most elite clubs splash a record £2.3 billion on new players. This continues the upward trajectory that these owners are willing to sanction to find success in one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

It's not just more money being spent on transfers either. The wage bill of Premier League clubs is as high as ever. Yet, not all of these players justify their salary. In fact, you may be surprised to learn just how much certain players are making.

With help from the figures provided by the experts at Capology, the team at GIVEMESPORT have picked out 10 players who we think don't deserve to be on such a substantial wage. We've mainly factored in their overall minutes and a player's overall output, and thought about whether that's worth the outlay clubs are spending on them. And it's safe to say that some of these lot are stealing a living.

10 Mason Mount - £250,000 p/w

Things have clearly not worked out thus far for Mason Mount at Manchester United. Injuries have prevented the Englishman from gaining any real momentum, and that has been coupled with inconsistent performances. This has meant that players like Scott McTominay have found themselves further up the pecking order than the former Chelsea man.

Taking this into account, the quarter of a million that Mount pockets every week seems rather excessive. However, he features low on our list because there is still plenty of time for him to prove himself at Old Trafford, with Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT why there could be 'light at the end of the tunnel'. Mount does have a winning assist in a Champions League final under his belt. At just 24 years old, he still has the potential to become an important figure under Erik ten Hag.

9 Thiago - £200,000 p/w

On his day, the Spaniard is a technical master, capable of the artistry we expect from the best of Spain's midfield. When he joined Liverpool in 2020, there were high hopes that his quality would transform Jurgen Klopp's engine room. While he has shown glimpses of his abilities, such as a beautiful goal in the Champions League against Porto, these moments have been fewer and farther between than those in the Kop would have hoped for.

He is yet to appear in the 2023/2024 season due to fitness issues. With the 32-year-old approaching the end of his career, it seems unlikely that he will reach the heights that the third-highest earner at Anfield should achieve.

8 Antony - £200,000 p/w

Another Manchester United player makes the list, and it won't be the last. It won't even be the last one who shares the same name as the Brazilian from the North West outfit. Antony started his career at the club with three goals in as many league games. It seemed like an effective piece of business. However, he finished that season with only four goals in the league, adding just one more.

In the 2023/2024 season, he has yet to increase that tally, and his trick of cutting in on his left foot has become far too predictable. Yet he continues to feature regularly for Erik ten Hag. Why this is the case can only be debated. Perhaps it's just because his manager has faith he will turn his fortunes around, or maybe there just aren't that many other options. Either way, Antony is not producing the goods that a player on his wage should.

7 Kalvin Phillips - £150,000 p/w

The former Leeds United stalwart has seen his career grind to a halt at the Etihad Stadium. The defensive midfielder's most notable incident at Manchester City came when Pep Guardiola criticized his weight. On average, Phillips has only been able to muster 27 minutes per game from the 29 he has featured in for the club, according to Transfermarkt. This is despite the fact that he earns more than his World Cup-winning teammate, Julian Alvarez.

The 27-year-old has already hinted his time at City could be coming to an end if things don't change soon, with Newcastle reportedly keeping an eye on the 27-year-old. If that is to be the case, he can likely expect a cut in pay to follow.

6 Kai Havertz - £280,000 p/w

When the German netted the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League final win over Man City in 2021, it seemed that the sky was the limit. However, being forced to play as the focal point for the Blues in the years that followed really damaged Havertz's reputation and possibly his confidence.

That didn't deter Mikel Arteta from bringing him into the fold at Arsenal this summer. The Spanish manager continues to speak highly of Havertz, praising his desire to help the team during every game.

“I’ll tell you what I feel about him, that I love him and I see his qualities every day in training. His workrate is excellent, a lot of the things he does at the front of the team is so good, the visual one."

Although he has his manager's backing, his performances have not impressed. His WhoScored rating of 6.58 has Arsenal's highest-paid player sat just 15th out of the entire squad. Things are starting to improve, with goals in back-to-back games against Brentford and RC Lens. But fans will want to see even more from the 24-year-old in upcoming games.

5 Wesley Fofana - £200,000 p/w

The French defender was mightily impressive during his time at Leicester City, so much so that it wasn't overly shocking to see him make the step up to Chelsea in 2022. However, the same amount of success has not followed the 22-year-old. Instead, he seems to be cursed with terrible luck.

Multiple major injuries have hampered his time at Stamford Bridge, and so far, he has been limited to just 15 league appearances. Being so young, there is still plenty of hope that Wesley Fofana can turn the tide once he is fit. The worry, though, will be whether he will be the same player after suffering lengthy spells on the sidelines.

4 Raphael Varane - £340,000p/w

Raphael Varane has undoubtedly been one of the best defenders in world football over the past decade, boasting multiple Champions League wins and a World Cup victory; he has done it all. However, we are potentially witnessing the beginning of his decline.

The retired international has continuously struggled with his fitness during his time at Old Trafford, and errors like the one he made against Copenhagen are becoming more commonplace. It has reached the point where his manager has placed his trust in Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the captaincy before the 2023 season started. Given the fact that Varane is reportedly the fifth highest-paid player in the entire league, he is becoming a very expensive bench warmer.

3 Clement Lenglet - £150,000 p/w

Varane's compatriot may be part of an Aston Villa squad that is doing exceptionally well this season, but he has not been a part of it. Earning £150,000 per week, Clement Lenglet is the joint highest earner for the Midlands club. However, he has not made a single appearance domestically during the 2023/2024 campaign. This follows a less than stellar loan spell at Tottenham the year prior. Even with the likes of Tyrone Mings being injured for the foreseeable future, the Barcelona loanee just can't find his way into the team. The chances of Unai Emery making this deal permanent seem increasingly unlikely as the season goes on.

2 Anthony Martial - £250,000 p/w

When Anthony Martial was signed by Louis Van Gaal, there was a clause in his transfer that stated United had to pay AS Monaco more money should he ever win the Ballon d'Or. Now, in the prime years of his career, the number nine has scored just 11 goals across the last three seasons. He is firmly behind youngster Rasmus Hojlund and the Old Trafford faithful have lost so much patience with the 27-year-old that they loudly booed him for replacing his Danish teammate against Brighton earlier in the season. With the club potentially willing to sanction a move in 2024, how long he remains on this list will depend on whether a transfer is authorised.

1 Jadon Sancho - £250,000 p/w

Given the fact that the winger is unlikely to ever feature at the Theatre of Dreams again, it's safe to say he's on a hefty salary to effectively not do his job. Despite arriving with great promise, Jadon Sancho has not lived up to the expectations that anyone had for him. Even though he was given time off to help get him in a better frame of mind during the 2022/2023 season, the former Dortmund man has not been able to reignite his career. Following a public fallout with Erik ten Hag, Sancho has refused to apologise, and with the Dutch boss not willing to tolerate the perceived disrespect and banishing him from the senior team, it seems the door is firmly shut on the 23-year-old ever fulfilling his promise at United.