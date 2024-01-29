Highlights NBA All-Star voting is a popularity contest that doesn't accurately reflect player performance or rankings.

The voting results can be used to gauge how players are perceived by fans and determine who is overrated and underrated.

The model used in the article reveals Jonathan Isaac as one of the most underrated players and Jordan Poole as one of the most overrated players.

It’s no secret that the NBA All-Star voting process is a popularity contest. Most fans aren’t basing their selections on advanced analytics or film. Instead, they’re typically just going to vote for their favorite players, and that’s fine, the All-Star Game is just a fun exhibition match.

As a result, however, the vote tallies can't be used to accurately assess player ranks; i.e., the third-best player receives the third-most votes. This is a shame because, while not perfect, the All-Star voting process is one of the best ways to survey what the general NBA audience thinks and could potentially be used to answer some of the most common questions in NBA debate circles.

So, while the results of fan voting don't give us a good measure of player rankings, it does give us a relatively decent look at how each NBA player is generally perceived by fans. This information allows us to answer one of the most prevalent talking points in the NBA community: who are the most overrated and underrated players in the league?

To answer the question above, we’ll build an analytical model using the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters voting results and compare each player’s votes to their on-court performance. While not perfect, this methodology allows us to get a general idea of popularity vs. performance.

To measure on-court performance, we’ll use daily plus-minus (DPM), an all-in-one metric that captures an NBA player’s impact on the floor. While plenty of other similar metrics exist, like FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR or John Hollinger’s Player Efficiency Ranking (PER), DPM is the most accessible and is generally considered the most effective by NBA executives.

The chart above shows the relationship between a player’s total All-Star votes and their DPM. Players above the dotted line are receiving more votes than they should based on their impact on the floor. The further above the dotted line a player is, the more “overrated” they are. Likewise, the opposite is true for those below the dotted line. The further below a player is, the more “underrated” they are.

Keep in mind that the above chart should be taken with a grain of salt. Neither All-Star votes nor DPM are definitively the best metrics to approach this problem and the model used to provide the results isn’t perfect by any means either. However, this isn’t meant to be a definitive list but rather a good discussion starter backed by data to answer one of the most common talking points in the NBA community.

The most underrated players in the league

Jonathan Isaac, Isaac Okoro, Herbert Jones, Duop Reath, Isaiah Joe

According to the model, Jonathan Isaac is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. Despite ranking 38th in DPM, he only received 5,721 total fan votes. While he has talent, it’s not surprising to see him on the list.

He’s struggled with injuries throughout his short career, missing over 250 games, including two entire seasons. In his absence, the Orlando Magic found new franchise players to build around, including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.

His absence, alongside the development of a new, more exciting Magic core, has made Isaac a distant memory for many fans. While he’s fallen under the radar, it’s a good reminder that, when healthy, he’s still an elite defensive talent. He ranks first in defensive rating for all players with at least 15 games played and 13 minutes per game.

The Most Underrated Players in the League Player Fan Votes Fan Vote Rank DPM DPM Rank Jonathan Isaac 5,721 258th 2.35 38th Isaac Okoro 2,391 337th 0.08 144th Herbert Jones 20,156 168th 1.94 49th Duop Reath 6,636 240th 0.81 89th Isaiah Joe 15,665 185th 1.43 65th

The rest of the underrated players fall into a similar group; young, small-market players that are overshadowed by their teammates.

Isaac Okoro has been an elite defender for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's been a great point-of-attack defender and the only perimeter defender who's been able to switch and battle opposing forwards in the post. His defensive contributions are one of the reasons why the Cavaliers are ranked third in defense this season. His game isn't flashy, and his impact doesn't show up on box scores, making him a second thought behind more well-known teammates like Donovan Mitchell and Jarett Allen.

Similarly, Herbert Jones has also flown under the radar of many NBA fans. He's the perfect role player for the modern NBA. He's an athletic and versatile defender that can hit threes. He's making nearly 38 percent of his threes this season while being tasked with guarding the point of attack. He's been the perfect compliment for the New Orleans Pelicans' trio of Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram and is a big reason why they're a top-ten defense in the league.

Duop Reath has been promising this season also. The 27-year-old rookie has the tools to be a modern stretch big, averaging 37 percent from three on nearly four attempts. While he doesn't have the physical tools to be a rim protector, he's a great screener and hustles. The Portland Trail Blazers are scoring 10.4 more points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Isaiah Joe is the last player to round out the list. The Oklahoma City Thunder has been amazing this season, holding the second-best record in the NBA. However, most of the praise has gone to star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rookie Chet Holmgren, and sophomore Jalen Williams. Lost in the conversation is the fourth-year guard. Joe is 19th in the league in three-point percentage, making nearly 43 percent of his shots on about five attempts. The Thunder is also seeing a net rating of plus seven with him on the floor.

The most overrated players in the league

Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan

When it comes to "overrated" players, there are two distinct groups. The first is the group of role players that have their popularity inflated due to playing in large markets alongside superstars.

Jordan Poole is in this group, and according to the model, he is one of the most overrated players in the league. Despite ranking 514th in DPM, he ranks 57th in fan voting with 167,061 votes. He was a solid contributor for the Golden State Warriors in their 2022 title run but has been inconsistent ever since.

His teammate Kyle Kuzma joins him on the list, ranking 43rd in total votes despite being 332nd in DPM. He's benefited from his stint on the Los Angeles Lakers alongside star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While he's a solid player, he hasn't been good enough to justify the amount of votes he's received.

The Most Overrated Players in the League Player Fan Votes Fan Vote Rank DPM DPM Rank Jordan Poole 167,061 57th -3.22 514th Kyle Kuzma 435,342 43rd -1.49 332nd Russell Westbrook 354,209 47th -0.61 217th Klay Thompson 395,422 46th -0.27 184th DeMar DeRozan 418,238 44th -0.05 157th

The next group of players consists of former stars that, while can still compete, just aren't as effective as they once were. Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, and DeMar DeRozan fall into this category. While it's generally accepted that these players are past their prime, the overall perception of these players is still rooted in their past performances. They all rank in the 40s for All-Star votes but their DPM doesn't justify that popularity.

While the use of All-Star voting and DPM doesn't provide a definitive measure of "over/underrated-ness", it's still interesting to see the results from the model. After all, NBA All-Star voting is one of the few legitimate proxies for surveying the entire NBA community. While not definitive, it's still a good, data-driven starting point for a question that's on every NBA fan's mind.