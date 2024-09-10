Key Takeaways It's time to both overreact and underreact after Week 1 of the NFL season

The day after the first full NFL Sunday of the season is often referred to as "Overreaction Monday" and the moniker is fitting. However, it should not be reserved only for the start of the year.

National Football League fans can go overboard any time from Labor Day through Valentine's Day (as well as on Draft Day, the start of free agency, and the beginning of training camp). While we're having a collective meltdown about some players there are others who go under the radar and should be getting a lot more hype than they are.

Each week, we will highlight a player who is getting too much of the spotlight and another player who is being grotesquely overlooked. Let's start Overreaction Monday with the guy who people are a little too high on after one game.

Most Overrated: Texans RB Joe Mixon

Mixon put up huge numbers, but this was an outlier

In the Houston Texans season-opening 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts , Joe Mixon was phenomenal. He had 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown, and hauled in three passes for another 19 yards. That's a heck of a debut and a nice way to ingratiate oneself to a new fan base.

However, before anyone starts handing him the Offensive Player of the Year award or anointing Mixon as a Fantasy Football MVP, let's put this into a little bit of perspective.

First, 33 touches a game is not sustainable for anyone. Even Derrick Henry, who's 6'3" and 245 pounds, wore down after getting 23 carries a game in his 2,000-yard rushing season. Plus, Mixon has never been able to sustain a high-volume workload.

In 2021, he had back-to-back weeks when he got 30 carries for 123 yards and 28 rushes for 165 yards. Over the final five games of the regular season, he didn't top 65 yards. That was the last time Mixon put together back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, something he's only done three times over his first seven years in the league.

Add that to the fact Indy does not have a stout run defense (they allowed 22 rushing touchdowns a year ago and don't look like they have dramatically improved), and Mixon's fabulous Houston introduction has all the makings of an outlier instead of a harbinger of things to come.

Most Underrated: Chargers EDGE Khalil Mack

Veteran pass rusher is still a very dangerous man

When pundits talk about the best pass rushers in the game the names at the top of the list are typically Myles Garrett , T.J. Watt , Maxx Crosby , Micah Parsons , and the Bosa boys. All of them are incredible players who give offensive line coaches nightmares the week leading up to the game.

I am here to tell you, Khalil Mack should still be in that conversation.

After a couple of down years, Mack was back in 2023 with a 17-sack campaign that was largely overlooked in the Los Angeles Chargers ' dismal Brandon Staley-fueled disappointment. In Sunday's 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders it looked like the 33-year-old Mack arrived at SoFi Stadium in a DeLorean.

Mack's 11th year started with 1.5 sacks, which is a nice day for anyone. But watching him in person tells a much more complete story. The Raiders gave Mack a heavy dose of double-team treatment to keep him out of the backfield and he still found ways to beat them while opening up Morgan Fox and Joey Bosa to beat their guys 1-on-1 (Bosa had a sack and Fox shared one with Khalil).

On the play where he shared a sack with Fox, Mack was being blocked by left tackle Kolton Miller while being chipped by tight end Brock Bowers . Khalil acted like Bowers threw a piece of paper at him while shoving Miller all way into Gardner Minshew II before discarding the o-lineman and dropping the quarterback.

Mack can beat you with speed or power, so he can get to the QB from anywhere along the defensive line. But, what's even more impressive is he's playing the run better than he ever has. Mack had a tackle for a loss and has shown an ability to play sideline to sideline like a top-tier middle linebacker, tracking down ball carriers trying to run away from him. He even had a pass defense when he dropped into coverage.

Also, he's 270 pounds but, like, -3% body fat. He looks like he should be competing in a Mr. Universe competition. So, start putting Khalil Mack's name back into the elite pass rusher conversation. He might finish the season with 20 sacks.

