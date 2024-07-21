Highlights Each year, the NBA has its share of surprise teams.

Last season, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves outplayed their preseason projections.

These five teams are ready to do the same in 2024-25.

At the start of every NBA season, a handful of teams are always ready to shock many and outperform their expectations.

Last year, it was the Oklahoma City Thunder that went from a team that lost in the Play-In Tournament in 2023 to one that finished with the best record in the Western Conference.

This year, it is fairly obvious which teams are going to compete for a playoff spot and which ones will have their seasons end at the beginning of April.

However, a few teams have not been given enough credit for their roster construction going into next season, and these teams may surprise the league.

Here are the five most underrated teams going into the 2024-25 season.

5 Toronto Raptors

A full season of Quickley and Barrett may take them further than many predict

The Toronto Raptors had a disappointing 2023-24 campaign in which they finally traded away their core pieces, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby .

The Raptors are now going into this season with a fresh start and a very different roster.

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett both played great for Toronto after being acquired via trade and helped the Raptors win as many games as possible despite all of their injuries.

Toronto should have everyone healthy going into next season, and with a mix of young players and veterans on this roster, the Raptors have what it takes to surprise some teams around the league.

Stats After Trade to Toronto Category RJ Barrett Immanuel Quickley PPG 21.8 18.6 RPG 6.4 4.8 APG 4.1 6.8 FG% .553 .422 3PT% .392 .395

The Raptors will also be going into next season with another year of improvement from first-time All-Star Scottie Barnes.

Barnes had a terrific season last year for Toronto, during which he improved in every statistical category. Barnes is going into his fourth season and is set to potentially have the best season of his career.

Barnes has the potential to make another All-Star team next season, and with the continued improvement of Barrett and Quickley, this team could surprise many.

Veteran players like Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk will also give this team the extra boost it needs. They may help this team sneak into the Play-In Tournament and possibly the NBA Playoffs.

4 Sacramento Kings

The Kings may be a legitimate threat after signing DeMar DeRozan

The Sacramento Kings are hungry to return to the playoffs after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.

The recent addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan should help the Kings with this goal.

DeRozan has become one of the more underappreciated players in the league because he has been playing on sub-par teams the last few seasons, but he is still absolutely one of the better scorers and clutch players in the league.

Last season was DeRozan's 11th straight season of averaging 20 or more points per game, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

DeMar DeRozan 2023-24 Stats Category Stats PPG 24.0 RPG 4.3 APG 5.3 FG% .480 3PT% .333

The Kings had a terrific start to last season, but injuries to Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter caused them to fall in the standings.

Even after the tough finish to the season, the Kings ended with a record of 46-36 and were only five games back of the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers .

With a fully healthy roster next season and the addition of DeRozan, this Kings team will be higher in the standings than most expect.

Don't be surprised if the Kings finish with a top-four record in the Western Conference and clinch home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

3 Houston Rockets

The Rockets' terrific end to their season wasn't a fluke

After a rough start last season, the Houston Rockets finished 15-7 over their last 22 games, including an 11-game winning streak during that stretch.

After an injury to star center Alperen Sengün , the rest of the Rockets' young core started to put it together, especially former second-overall pick Jalen Green . Now with Sengun back in the lineup, the Rockets have a talented enough roster to surprise some people next year.

Houston Rockets 2023-24 Stats Category Alperen Sengun Jalen Green PPG 21.1 19.6 RPG 9.3 5.2 APG 5.0 3.5 FG% .537 .423 3PT% .297 .332

Not only do the Rockets have a solid young core, but they also have a solid veteran presence on this roster.

Fred VanVleet , Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green are all players who have been in the league for a while and will help this team when some of the younger players' inexperience gets in the way.

It will certainly be a challenge for the Rockets to make the playoffs with how competitive the Western Conference is, but with the additions of Reed Sheppard and a year of improvement from up-and-coming players like Sengun, Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, this Rockets team should, at the very least, make the Play-In Tournament and could very likely find themselves making the playoffs.

2 Charlotte Hornets

Young stars could help the Hornets sneak into the Play-In

Just two seasons ago, the Charlotte Hornets finished as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 43-39.

During that season, LaMelo Ball was named to his first All-Star team and played in a career-high 75 games. Since then, Ball has played in 36 and 22 games the past two seasons, respectively.

If Ball can stay healthy and play at least 65 games for the Hornets, it will certainly help their chances next year.

A healthy year of Ball, combined with an offseason of improvement from Brandon Miller, will undoubtedly make Charlotte better than it was last season.

Charlotte Hornets 2023-24 Stats Category LaMelo Ball Brandon Miller PPG 23.9 17.3 RPG 5.1 4.3 APG 8.0 2.4 FG% .433 .440 3PT% .355 .373

Last season, Miller was one of the most underrated rookies because he was overshadowed by both Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren 's breakout campaigns. Miller proved to be the right pick for Charlotte after many criticized the Hornets for drafting him over Scoot Henderson .

Miller looks like he has the potential to be a future All-Star and should play closer to that level next season.

The Hornets also brought back Miles Bridges , who had the best season of his career last year.

When both Ball and Bridges are on the court together, the Hornets' record is 62-68. While this record doesn't stand out too much, it shows that the Hornets can certainly compete for a playoff spot when fully healthy, especially now that both Bridges and Ball are set to potentially have the best seasons of their careers.

With how weak the bottom of the East is this year, don't be surprised if the Hornets start the season red hot and play their way into the Play-In Tournament.

1 Memphis Grizzlies

A healthy Ja Morant could make all the difference

Many have forgotten that before last season, the Memphis Grizzlies finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

After acquiring Marcus Smart last offseason, the Grizzlies were expected to continue to be one of the better teams in the league.

Unfortunately, injuries tore the team apart, as they had one of the most injury-riddled seasons in NBA history.

Memphis will be entering the year fully healthy and should be able to play like they did at full strength. The young core of this team has also improved with the emergence of GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr., which adds to the already impressive depth of this Grizzlies team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries 2023-24 Player Games Missed Brandon Clarke 76 Ja Morant 73 Marcus Smart 62 Desmond Bane 40 Santi Aldama 21 Jaren Jackson Jr. 16

Due to all the injuries the Grizzlies faced, they had 33 players play for them over the course of the season, which was an NBA record. If the Grizzlies manage to stay healthy, they have the star power and depth to truly compete in the Western Conference.

Desmond Bane has become one of the more underrated players in the league, and his continued improvement could prove vital for the team next season.

Memphis also has two of the best defenders in the NBA in Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr., who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The defensive prowess of Smart and Jackson, combined with the offensive prowess of a healthy Ja Morant and Bane, make the Grizzlies one of the scariest teams in the NBA.

If all goes right, the Grizzlies could have the best record in the Western Conference and should be up there with the Thunder, Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves as one of the favorites to make it out of the West.