Highlights The Premier League is filled with some of the best footballers on the planet.

The biggest names in the division are worth huge amounts of money.

The most valuable XI in the league is dominated by Manchester City players, a testament to the club's recent dominance.

The Premier League has finally returned, with Manchester United and Fulham getting the ball rolling on Friday, August 16. Excitement is palpable for the 2024/25 season and for good reason. The English top flight is filled to the brim with incredible talent and the notion of watching them all compete against one another every week is enough to get even the most casual of football fans salivating.

Related The Most Important Player at Every Premier League Club Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk don't make the cut as Liverpool's most important player.

Some of the best players on the planet play in the Premier League and that can be seen through how valuable so many of them are considered on the transfer market. To celebrate the English top flight returning, let's take a look at the most valuable XI of players who will turn out in the Premier League this year.

Most Valuable XI of Premier League Players Position Player Club Value GK Ederson Manchester City £29.75m RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool £59.5m CB Ruben Dias Manchester City £68m CB William Saliba Arsenal £68m LB Josko Gvardiol Manchester City £63.75m CM Rodri Manchester City £110.5m CM Declan Rice Arsenal £102m RW Phil Foden Manchester City £127.5m AM Martin Odegaard Arsenal £93.5m LW Luis Diaz Liverpool £63.75m ST Erling Haaland Manchester City £153m

Goalkeeper & Defence

Ederson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ruben Dias, William Saliba & Josko Gvardiol

Considering how important a solid goalkeeper can be for a club, it's rather surprising that Ederson is the Premier League's most valuable number-one, despite being valued at just £29.75m. The position is severely underrated, as proven by Alisson's value of only £23.8m. Moving onto the backline, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable right-back in the country. The Liverpool man is worth £59.5m according to Transfermarkt, while Josko Gvardiol, on the other flank, is worth £63.75m.

In the middle, there are two of the best centre-backs in the country, with Ruben Dias and William Saliba. Both men have been incredible for their team recently and it would be hard to pick which one is better than the other. Interestingly, it seems the world agrees as they are currently valued at the exact same price of £68m.

There's often a debate about who's the best centre-back in England, with their names coming up alongside Virgil van Dijk. There's no debate about the fact they've been valued at more than the Liverpool man, though.

Midfield

Rodri, Declan Rice & Martin Odegaard

Moving onto midfield and there's a significant increase in player values here. Rodri has been one of the best central midfielders in the world over the last few years and is currently one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or later this year. His impact at Manchester City can't be overstated and without him the team would have been nowhere near as dominant as they've been recently. There's arguably no better midfielder on the planet and his value of £110.5m, higher than any other midfielder in England, is proof of that.

Alongside Rodri, though, is Declan Rice. After emerging as a star at West Ham United, the Englishman joined Arsenal last season and his reputation only continued to grow. His exploits in the middle of the park for the Gunners saw them come agonisingly close to usurping City at the top of the Premier League, before falling short. His value of £102m should only continue to rise if he keeps his performances up.

In attacking midfield, it's Martin Odegaard. After bursting onto the scene as a youngster, and memorably being signed by Real Madrid when he was just 15 years old, it seemed like the Norwegian was destined to fall short of his lofty expectations. Well, that hasn't been the case and after flirting with superstardom, his move to Arsenal has seen him finally reach that level. Odegaard is so important to what Mikel Arteta's men want to do and he's one of the most valuable players on the pitch for them, as well as on the market where he's apparently worth £93.5m.

Related 20 Highest-Paid Midfielders in the Premier League (2024) Kevin De Bruyne, Mason Mount and Declan Rice all feature among the highest-paid Premier League midfielders.

Forwards

Phil Foden, Erling Haaland & Luis Diaz

The values continue to rise with the forwards, in a couple of cases anyway. Luis Diaz is surprisngly the most valuable left-winger in the Premier League this season. The Liverpool man has had his moments at Anfield, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who would have predicted that he'd be worth more than any other left-winger in England. Still, his value of £63.75m is higher than anyone else who occupies the same position.

It feels harsh that Bukayo Saka misses out on the XI, but Phil Foden is the most valuable right-winger in the Premier League this season and considering he's apparently worth £127.5m, it's easy to see why. The City star is worth £10m more than his Three Lions teammate. Having won the Premier League Player of the Year award for his performances during the 2023/24 campaign, this year is set to be another big one for Foden and he's thoroughly deserving his status as one of the most valuable players in both the English top flight and the world.

Only one player is worth more than Foden in the Premier League and it's his City teammate, Erling Haaland. The former Borussia Dortmund man has been a machine in front of goal throughout his entire career, but particularly during his tenure at the Etihad. In his very first season, Haaland broke the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season and his fine form continued last year. He's finished as the league's top scorer in both of his campaigns and is worth an astonishing £153m. If he keeps scoring at the rate he always has, this might even get higher as well.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 17/08/2024