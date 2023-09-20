Highlights Clubs are spending more money than ever to secure top talent in women's football, with the potential for a £1 million signing on the horizon.

The value of women's football teams has significantly increased in recent years, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and Real Madrid among the top 10 most valuable squads.

The most valuable squad in women's football has a market value of €5.51 million.

As the profile of women’s football stars grow across the world, clubs are willing to spend more money than ever to secure top talent.

There hasn’t yet been a £1 million signing in women’s football, but this landmark moment is creeping closer. Keira Walsh moved to Barcelona for a reported £400,000 last season, while Jill Roord and Kyra Cooney-Cross both earned big-money transfers this summer.

As a result, the value of women’s football teams has skyrocketed in recent years. Data from Soccerdonna has now revealed the top 10 most valuable squads in the women’s game, and some of the results may be surprising.

10 Paris Saint-Germain, €2.25million / £1.94million

French side PSG kick off the list of the top 10 most valuable squads in the women’s game, and it’s easy to see why. The squad features a number of players with high market value, including star striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto, winger Lieke Martens and midfielder Grace Geyoro.

Despite the value of the squad, PSG have not been too successful on the trophy front, in part due to the sheer dominance of rivals Lyon. The club’s most significant achievements in recent seasons include the Division 1 Féminine title in 2020–21 and the Coupe de France Féminine in 2021-22.

9 Manchester United, €2.35m / £2m

Manchester United’s women’s team is among the most valuable in the world, despite only being formed in 2018. According to Soccerdonna, Ella Toone is the player with the highest market value at the club, followed by new striker Geyse, defender Maya Le Tissier and goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Having earned promotion to the Women’s Super League after just one campaign in the Championship, the Red Devils finished as runners-up last season. They will subsequently play Women’s Champions League football for the first time in the coming months, with a qualifying encounter against PSG scheduled in October.

8 Real Madrid, €2.72m / £2.35m

Real Madrid are another recent addition to the women’s game, starting out in Liga F in 2020. Since then, they have attracted valuable players such as midfielder Caroline Weir, teenage sensation Linda Caicedo, and Spain’s World Cup hero Olga Carmona.

While Madrid have struggled to overcome the dominance of Spain in Liga F, they are getting closer to their first trophy, finishing as runners-up in the Copa de la Reina last season.

7 Manchester City, €3m / £2.59m

Manchester City showed off their financial power in 2013, securing a place in England’s top flight of women’s football and signing stars such as Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze. This strategy eventually came to fruition, with the club winning the WSL for the first time in 2016.

City’s success has stagnated in recent seasons, but the squad still features a number of players with some of the highest market values in the world. This includes new signing Jill Roord, star striker Bunny Shaw and winger Lauren Hemp.

6 Wolfsburg, €3.27m / £2.83m

Wolfsburg are a heavyweight of European women’s football, so it’s no surprise to see the club so high up in this list. Their squad is packed with young talents with high market values, including Lena Oberdorf, Jule Brand and Ewa Pajor.

The two-time winners of the Women’s Champions League reached the final of last year’s tournament, and ceded their Frauen-Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich. But they still found success in the DFB-Pokal Frauen, winning the tournament for the 10th time.

5 Bayern Munich, €3.35m / £2.90m

Bayern Munich have been attracting top talent in recent seasons, with Georgia Stanway, Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson among the highly valuable players to join the club in the past year or so. The German side are subsequently in the top half of this list.

Munich are becoming a real force to be reckoned with in Europe, winning the Frauen-Bundesliga and reaching the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League last season.

4 Chelsea, €3.75m / £3.24m

Given Chelsea’s dominance in English women’s football for the past four seasons, some may find their position in this list surprising. The club will hunt for their fifth successive WSL title in the upcoming campaign, and their fourth consecutive Women’s FA Cup title.

While players such as Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Guro Reiten and Lauren James have some of the highest market values in the world, according to Soccerdonna, there is one English club which has a more valuable squad overall.

3 Lyon, €3.77m / £3.36m

Lyon are historically the best women’s football team in Europe, although Barcelona may have something to say about that now. The club invested in their women’s team when no one else did, and now have one of the most valuable squads in the world.

While it may be less star-studded than it used to be, players such as star strikers Ada Hegerberg and Kadidiatou Diani, and talented defender Selma Bacha, are still highly valuable.

2 Arsenal, €3.98m / £3.44m

Soccerdonna have named Arsenal as the club with the most valuable squad in English women’s football. While this may be a surprise given the Gunners have only earned one trophy in recent seasons – the 2022/23 Continental Cup – the club have also invested heavily in its women’s team.

Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo are among the Arsenal players with the highest market value.

1 Barcelona, €5.51m / £4.76m

Given Barcelona’s dominance in European women’s football, it is not a shock to see the club at the top of this list. The team have won numerous trophies in recent years, including the Women’s Champions League, Liga F and Supercopa de España Femenina last season.

Their star-studded squad includes highly valuable players such as Ballon d’Or favourite Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen.