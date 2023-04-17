Hafthor Bjornsson, who earned worldwide fame for his role as The Mountain in Game of Thrones, attempted to break his personal record for the bench press this weekend.

The 2018 World's Strongest Man winner hosted a powerlifting meet at his gym.

The event was live streamed on his Twitch channel, Hafthorjulius and on his YouTube channel.

Bjornsson attempted three bench presses on the day.

The Icelander was successful in each of his first two attempts, easily lifting 230 kilograms (507.1 pounds) and 240 kilograms (529.1 pounds).

His third and final attempt was at 252.5 kilograms (556.7 pounds).

Bjornsson had never successfully bench pressed the weight before but was eager to achieve a personal best in front of a packed out gym.

A man said on the live stream: "It is time. He is setting the goal high today guys. He wants to try. He could go easy but he's not. He wants to try 252.5kg."

Disaster struck, though, when he tore his pectoralis muscle while attempting the bench press.

Bjornsson immediately screamed in pain after suffering the injury and only stopped when his spotters helped him put the weight back on the rack.

You could hear and see the exact moment his pec tore. Watch it below...

VIDEO: Hafthor Bjornsson tears pec muscle while attempting massive bench press

You can also watch an extended video of the moment at 5:22:00 on his live stream on Twitch.

Those inside the gym looked horrified as Bjornsson suffered the sickening injury.

He was able to get up and walk off while holding his arm. He was given a round of applause as he departed.

Strength coach Sebastian Oreb confirmed that Bjornsson had torn his pec muscle.

He wrote on Instagram: "He went for 252.5kg and his pec tore which put an end to the competition for Thor.

"I decided not post the injury until Thor announces it to his audience.

"Time will tell what will be involved in his recovery as well as how it will impact his training moving forward, but Thor stayed around for the rest of the day to support all of the competitors at the show."

Bjornsson has not yet spoken out about the injury and it is unknown how long he will be out of action for.

We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he's back lifting as soon as possible.