In the high-flying, highlight-reel world of the NBA, defense often takes a backseat in the eyes of most fans. While a thunderous dunk or a deep three-pointer may dominate headlines, defense, although less glamorous, is arguably the most important aspect of the game. It may not always feature in the biggest highlight plays and can go unnoticed at times, but its impact on the outcome of a game is undeniable.

A great defensive player is not merely defined by the number of steals or blocks they accumulate. It's about their ability to read the game, their versatility in guarding multiple positions, and their knack for making crucial plays when it matters the most. In this article, we'll delve into the NBA All-Defensive Team of the last decade, spotlighting players who have excelled in this often underappreciated aspect of basketball.

Honorable Mentions

Marcus Smart

Accolades: 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, 3-time All-Defensive team

Career averages: 1.6 steals per game, 0.4 blocks per game

Anthony Davis

Accolades: 4-time All-Defensive team, 3-time blocks leader

Career averages: 1.3 steals per game, 2.3 blocks per game

NBA All-Defensive Team of the Decade

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Accolades: 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, 5-time All-Defensive team

Career Averages: 1.1 Steals per game, 1.3 blocks per game

Giannis Antetokounmpo, affectionately known as the "Greek Freak," is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive end. His first significant recognition came in the 2016-17 season when he was named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Since then, he has been a mainstay on the First Team from 2018 to 2022, even clinching the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020.

What sets Giannis apart is not just his statistical achievements but also his unique skill set. His extraordinary wingspan is a game-changer, allowing him to disrupt passing lanes and block shots with ease. But it's not just about physical attributes; Giannis possesses the grit and competitiveness that elevate him to elite status. He's not just a player who can get steals and blocks; he's a complete defender who can guard multiple positions and make life difficult for the opposition.

Giannis' defensive prowess is amplified by his relentless energy and competitive spirit. These intangibles make him not just a great defender but a leader on the court. His ability to inspire his teammates and make game-changing plays in crucial moments is what truly makes him a defensive maestro.

Kawhi Leonard

Accolades: 2-time Defensive Player of the Year, 7-time All-Defensive team

Career Averages: 1.7 Steals per game, 0.6 blocks per game

Kawhi Leonard, often referred to as "The Klaw," has been a defensive juggernaut in the NBA for years. He won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's premier defenders. His first All-Defensive Team appearance came in the 2013-14 season, and he has since been named to the First Team three times.

Leonard's defensive abilities are a combination of physical attributes and mental toughness. His enormous hands and a wingspan of 7-foot-3 inches make him a nightmare for opponents, allowing him to easily snatch the ball away and disrupt plays. But what truly sets Kawhi apart is his competitive spirit. Like every other player on this list, he possesses a level of competitiveness that instills fear in his opponents.

The intangibles Leonard brings to the table—his focus, his intensity, and his will to win—are what make him an exceptional defender. He's not just a player with great physical attributes; he's a player who can change the course of a game with his defensive prowess.

Kawhi Leonard - Career NBA Statistics (2011-2023) Points 19.6 Assists 3.0 Rebounds 6.4 Field goal % 49.5 3-point field goal % 38.7

Rudy Gobert

Accolades: 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, 6-time All-Defensive team

Career Averages: 0.7 steals per game, 2.1 blocks per game

Rudy Gobert, aptly nicknamed the "Stifle Tower," is a defensive behemoth known for his elite rim protection. He has won the Defensive Player of the Year award three times and has been a mainstay on the All-Defensive First Team since the 2016-17 season up to the 2021-22 season.

Standing at 7-foot-1 with a staggering wingspan of 7-foot-9, Gobert is a natural shot-blocker. However, it's not just his size that makes him an elite defender; it's also his impeccable timing and defensive instincts. He knows when to jump, when to contest, and when to hold his ground, making him one of the most effective rim protectors in the league.

What sets Gobert apart from other big men is his ability to impact the game without necessarily scoring. His mere presence in the paint can deter opponents from driving to the basket, and his shot-blocking ability can turn the tide of a game. He's not just a player who swats shots; he's a player who changes the entire defensive landscape for his team.

Draymond Green

Accolades: 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, 8-time All-Defensive team

Career Averages: 1.4 Steals per game, 1.0 Blocks per game

Draymond Green is the epitome of a defensive anchor. While he has earned numerous accolades, including a Defensive Player of the Year award and eight All-Defensive Team selections, his true impact goes beyond the stats. Draymond has been the cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors' defense for nearly a decade, leading them to four NBA championships.

Green's defensive prowess isn't just about numbers; it's about versatility and mentality. He has the unique ability to guard positions one through five, making him one of the most versatile defenders in the league. His "dog-like" mentality, as many describe it, is the intangible quality that elevates his game and inspires his teammates.

The real measure of Draymond's defensive impact is the "eye test." Watching him play, one can see how he orchestrates the defense, communicates with teammates, and makes crucial plays that don't necessarily show up in the stat sheet. He's not just a player who can get steals and blocks; he's a player who can change the momentum of a game with his defensive leadership.

Jrue Holiday

Accolades: 5-time All-Defensive team

Career Averages: 1.5 Steals per game, 0.5 Blocks per game

Jrue Holiday may not have the extensive list of individual accolades like others on this list, but his defensive prowess is highly respected within the league. According to an anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, 28% of players voted Holiday as the toughest defender in the league. This speaks volumes about his impact on the defensive end.

Holiday is a point guard with a unique blend of strength and agility, allowing him to guard almost every position on the floor. His physicality is a key asset, but it's his basketball IQ and understanding of defensive schemes that make him a standout defender.

What sets Holiday apart is the respect he garners from his peers. Being voted as the toughest defender by fellow players is a testament to his defensive skills and the challenges he poses to opponents. He may not have the most steals or blocks, but his ability to disrupt plays and make life difficult for the opposition is unparalleled.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.

