Highlights The NBA Playoffs have abandoned the style of play that was prevalent in the regular season.

Officiating no longer caters to the offensive players.

The league is shifting to more emphasis on competitiveness and defense.

It is no secret that the modern NBA is offensive-driven. It is unlike the 1990s and early 2000s, which consisted of rules that enabled much more physical defense such as hand-checking. In the 2022-23 season, the league set an NBA record for league-wide offensive rating with an average of 115.6. Just one season later, the record was broken once more as the average offensive rating jumped nearly a whole net rating to 116.1. Although offenses set the league ablaze during the regular season, the narrative has flipped in the early stages of the NBA Playoffs.

NBA Playoffs Have Solidified a New Style of Play

The brand of basketball in the regular season hasn't been effective in the postseason

The postseason has introduced an unfamiliar brand of basketball compared to what was showcased throughout the entire regular season. Historically, offensive productivity has declined due to the physical nature of playoff basketball, but the change this season is significant.

NBA 2023-24 Regular Season vs. Postseason Stats Category Regular Season Postseason PPG 114.2 101.3 FG% 47.4 43.6 3P% 36.6 34.0 PACE 98.5 92.8 eFG% 54.7 50.5

There is nearly a 13-point decrease in average team points per game this postseason and the difference in styles of play has been glaring. The top three highest team offensive ratings in a season were from the 2023-24 season. The Boston Celtics set the record with an offensive rating of 123.2, followed by the Indiana Pacers with a rating of 121.0 and the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 119.5 offensive rating.

The Pacers, who were one of the highest octane offenses this season—notching a season-high of 157 points on two separate occasions—were held to their lowest point total of the season in their 109-94 Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The emphasis on methodical half-court offense, along with adjustments concerning defensive schematics, have been foreshadowing what's to come for the league.

Star players can no longer get away with being a weak point on the defensive end. The recently added flopping rule has eliminated non-defensive players from selling marginal contact and forced them to play engaged defense. The new style of play has given star players an incentive to play defense and the benefits of competing on that end of the court have been shown on the world stage.

Fresh off of the Dallas Mavericks' 96-93 Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, their defensive performance was the highlight of the game. MVP candidate, Luka Dončić, isn't known for his defense and has been critiqued for his lack of effort on that side of the court. However, he put forth the best defensive performance of his career and revealed to the media following the game what the driving force was behind his defense.

“It’s playoffs. It’s different. They’re trying to double with me and I say no double. I take pride in my defense too. They’re always going to say that - the haters. But it’s fine. I’m out here enjoying playing basketball. That’s fun man.” – Luka Dončić

When Dončić was the primary defender, the Clippers shot 2-17 from the field in Game 2. While Dončić was contesting a shot, the Clippers were scoreless, going 0-11. Of course, the high stakes of the postseason bring out the best in players compared to the long 82-game regular season. However, this isn't a sudden development that has only taken place since the playoffs began. The second half of the regular season teased this trend.

What This Means for the NBA Going Forward

The outlook for the league could look quite different in the coming years

Following Joel Embiid and Doncic both scoring 70+ points within a week of each other, the league decided to make a change. Fresh off the disappointing All-Star game that featured no defense, the NBA made a point of emphasis on allowing more physicality and refraining from calling as many fouls.

There is a misconception that referees swallow their whistle during postseason basketball. Although there is more physicality allowed in the playoffs, according to tracking stats, physical play results in more foul calls.

Difference in NBA Playoff Stats Compared to Regular Season Between 1983-2022 Category Stat FLS +1.52 FTA +1.08 FT% -0.42

Teams have adopted the pace and space offensive philosophy all around the league. The simple math is correct that three points are worth more than two points. However, relying on a fast-tempo offense and nothing else has proven that it can be very difficult to sustain, compared to a well-driven half-court offense.

These playoffs have also displayed that great defense can only go so far without offense. The Orlando Magic played exceptional defense in the first two games of their first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, holding them to under 100 points in each game. However, they have been unable to score 90 points on the other end, which has been a deterrent to their efforts to remain competitive.

The NBA is at a weird stage where offense drives engagement from fans. People want to see highlight dunks, flashy passes, and exciting ball handling. Those are all more likely to happen in a high-paced environment and a lack of intensity on defense. However, the league realized that they were drifting far from the competitive atmosphere that is brought to basketball through defense and decided to make a change in the regular season.

In a research study made by NBA Writer Tom Haberstroh, he found that there was a clear difference in the change in officiating. Between November 2023 and February 2024, there was a 20 percent decrease in foul calls per 100 possessions. The league is making it a point of emphasis to allow players to play through more contact, and it has been evident in the postseason, whether good or bad.

In the 14 games played in the postseason thus far, there have only been five instances in which a team has scored greater than 110 points in a game. The game has slowed down and the intensity to compete has returned. The final couple of months of the regular season showed it, and it has carried into the first round of the NBA playoffs.